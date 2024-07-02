Bio-concrete and biogenic construction materials with cyanobacteria
Transitioning to climate-friendly construction
The construction industry has a problem. Cement, the main component in concrete — arguably the most-used construction material of our time — is bad for the climate. CO2 emissions from cement production are very high. According to the German Environment Agency (UBA), in 2018 cement production accounted for some 20 million metric tons of CO2 emissions in Germany alone. That’s equivalent to about ten percent of all industrial emissions.
Researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS and the Fraunhofer Institute for Electron Beam and Plasma Technology FEP are now introducing an eco-friendly, biologically induced method of producing biogenic construction materials as part of the “BioCarboBeton” project. Not only does the process not emit any carbon itself; on the contrary, the climate-damaging gas is used for the process and then bound inside the material.
The centerpiece of the new method are cyanobacteria, formerly known as blue-green algae. These bacterial cultures are capable of photosynthesis. As light, moisture, and temperature interact, they form structures known as stromatolites made from limestone. These rock-like biogenic structures have existed in nature for 3.5 billion years, which attests to the resilience and durability of this biological process. Just like back then, CO2 is captured from the atmosphere as part of the mineralization process and then bound in the biogenic rock.
The Fraunhofer researchers have succeeded in mimicking this natural process with a technological method. Under the project management of initiator Dr. Matthias Ahlhelm, who also contributed the idea, Fraunhofer IKTS is developing materials and processes, selecting potential fillers as well as binding agents, and providing the form and structure.
Researchers at Fraunhofer FEP, led by Dr. Ulla König, are establishing the methods of culturing the cyanobacteria, the complementary microbiological analysis, and the upscaling of the biomass production to be achieved.
Bacterial solution becomes solid
In the first step to produce biomass, the light-sensitive cyanobacteria are cultivated in a nutrient solution. The intensity and color of the light source used affect the bacterial photosynthesis and metabolism. To ensure that the bacterial solution can undergo mineralization to produce stromatolite-like structures, calcium sources such as calcium chloride are added. After that, the researchers create a mixture of hydrogels and various fillers, such as different kinds of sand, including sea or silica sand. Additional CO2 is added to increase the content of dissolved carbon dioxide and support the process.
The bacterial mixture is stirred to the point of homogeneity and then given structure by being transferred to molds, for example. The molds should preferably be translucent so the bacterial metabolic and photosynthesis processes can continue. Subsequent mineralization leads to the final solidification. The bacterial mixture can also be shaped through spraying, foaming, extrusion, or additive manufacturing, giving it the form in which the final stages of mineralization take place.
Alternatively, porous substrates can also be produced and subsequently treated with the cyanobacteria culture: “The developing solid structure is still porous during the process, so light enters the inside and drives the carbon dioxide fixation through limestone mineralization. We can stop the process by removing the light and moisture or changing the temperature,” Ahlhelm explains. At that point, all the bacteria simply die off. The result is a solid product based on biogenic calcium carbonate and fillers that can potentially be used as brick, for example. The bio-based construction materials made from cyanobacteria do not contain any toxic substances.
One of the goals of the BioCarboBeton project is to determine the possible material and mechanical properties of the biogenic materials to be produced and to scale up the processes. The researchers are already thinking about a circular process design. For example, the carbon dioxide could be sourced from industrial waste gases. The team is currently working with biogas. Basalt and mine waste could be used as sources of calcium, but so could milk residue from dairy operations. And aside from sand, construction debris or renewable resources can also be used as filler.
Applications – from insulation to mortar
Targeted selection of fillers and management of process and mineralization parameters allow for manufacturing of products for a wide range of different application scenarios. Potential applications include insulation material, brick, formwork filling, and even mortar or stucco that cures or hardens after it is applied.
Now that the team of researchers has established and tested the process at Fraunhofer IKTS and Fraunhofer FEP, they are working to scale the volumes and determine the desired solid properties. The goal is to enable manufacturers to produce the ecofriendly bio-based construction materials in the necessary volumes, quickly and cost-effectively.
Ahlhelm and König believe in the process: “Our method shows the huge potential that can be unlocked through biologizing technology. Overall, our BioCarboBeton project is an opportunity for a big step toward a circular economy in the construction industry and beyond.”
Other news from the department science
Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?
Novel measurement method helps to improve perovskite solar cells in a targeted manner
Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics
This new way of creating fully stretchable, solid batteries could be a promising step forward for wearable or implantable devices that flex and move with the body
Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials
The low-cost cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system can make identifications of unknown biological molecules within minutes
Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time
This new concept could allow the needs of previously separate industries to be combined
Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste
Use of microorganisms to convert food waste into fats, which are then processed into bioplastics
Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date
The fluorine can be recovered from the degraded material to be reincorporated into all kinds of chemicals
Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers
Innovative research approach enables the development of new materials and applications in technology and medicine
On the way to emission-free mining: extracting metals with microorganisms
Innovative process for the bioleaching of copper, indium and zinc developed
Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA
Up to 95 percent less iridium, no PFAS: Spin-off elementarhy achieves first successes
Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz
Improving the safety, service life and sustainability of batteries
Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies
Predictions with artificial intelligence
Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact
Optimised method makes batteries greener
Most read news
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate
Chemistry by type of stew
Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology
Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified
Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
More news from our other portals
St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered
This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded
Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice
By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology
Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity
A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water
The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk
Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2
Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments
This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters
A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections
Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis
Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments
Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock
Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence
Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season
Riddle of proteins in the brain solved
Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age
Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy
Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
A Delivery Service for Insulin
It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed