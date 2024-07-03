Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by X
Share by email
Print

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

03-Jul-2024
Sartorius AG

After more than 20 years as CEO, Joachim Kreuzburg will not pursue another term in office

Sartorius AG

The long-standing CEO of Sartorius AG, Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, has informed the company's Supervisory Board that after more than 20 years as CEO of the company, he will not be seeking another extension of his current contract when it expires in November 2025. The Supervisory Board has taken note of Kreuzburg's decision with great regret.

Kreuzburg has been at the helm of the company since 2003. After joining Sartorius AG in 1999, he was appointed to the Executive Board in 2002 at the age of 37 and became Chairman a few months later. During this time, Sartorius’ sales revenue increased more than 7-fold to around 3.4 billion euros and profits more than 26-fold to around 1 billion euros, the number of employees quadrupled to over 14,000 while the Group's stock market valuation increased from just over 90 million euros to more than 17 billion euros.

The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG, Dr. Lothar Kappich, said: “Sartorius owes Joachim Kreuzburg an extraordinary amount. With his dynamic entrepreneurial qualities, he has transformed the company into an internationally leading and particularly profitable life science group, expanded the technology and product portfolio enormously and built up an outstanding team. We very much regret his decision. At the same time, we would like to thank him for informing us of his decision at an early stage and for continuing to be available to Sartorius until November 2025. The Supervisory Board will now initiate a succession process in an orderly and careful manner. I look forward to continuing to work so closely and well with Joachim Kreuzburg for another one and a half years until his departure.”

Kreuzburg said: “After so many years at the helm of this special company, I would like to have more space and time for new topics and projects in the future. For the upcoming phase of my life, I am ruling out taking on an executive top role, while I will continue to be involved in my mandates in business and science and will also engage in further business activities, especially in such innovation-driven sectors as biotechnology and medicine. After a phase of extraordinary growth, the entire life science industry is facing temporary challenges in the current "post-pandemic phase", while the prospects for the future remain excellent. The trough has been passed and I will continue to fully focus on Sartorius over the next year and a half and, together with my team, will work with all my energy to ensure that the company continues to develop more innovatively, faster and more profitably than the competition. At the same time, it was important to me to inform the Supervisory Board of my plans at an early point so that they can prepare for my succession without time pressure.”

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1183873/end-of-an-era-sartorius-boss-steps-down.html
Andreas Förster takes over as Executive Director of DECHEMA

Andreas Förster takes over as Executive Director of DECHEMA

The DECHEMA Office will be reorganized with two new divisional heads

Read news

Most read news

1
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
2
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
3
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
4
Chemistry by type of stew
5
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Other news from the department people

GDCh Award for Biocatalysis for Sebastian Gergel

GDCh Award for Biocatalysis for Sebastian Gergel

Read news
Hydrogenious founder Dr Daniel Teichmann receives Missie H2 Hydrogen medal

Hydrogenious founder Dr Daniel Teichmann receives Missie H2 Hydrogen medal

He is the first German CEO to receive this award

Read news
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

​​Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development

Read news
Scientists awarded for innovative 2D materials research

Scientists awarded for innovative 2D materials research

Jena Research Team Receives “Thüringer Forschungspreis”

Read news
Turning fallen leaves into sustainably made paper

Turning fallen leaves into sustainably made paper

Ukrainian scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024

Read news
Christine Grosse Lembeck to lead BASF’s Battery Recycling business

Christine Grosse Lembeck to lead BASF’s Battery Recycling business

Read news
Köttermann Ltd. in Great Britain under new management

Köttermann Ltd. in Great Britain under new management

“We are delighted that Joanna Speight will enrich our team in England with her extensive experience in the laboratory sector”

Read news
Wacker Chemical Corporation under new management

Wacker Chemical Corporation under new management

Read news
Nadja Håkansson appointed Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Uhde

Nadja Håkansson appointed Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Uhde

Read news
New CEO at the GUS Group

New CEO at the GUS Group

Thorsten Schlechtriem takes the helm

Read news
Chemours Announces Appointment of Denise Dignam as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Chemours Announces Appointment of Denise Dignam as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Read news
Change at the top of ALTANA’s Supervisory Board

Change at the top of ALTANA’s Supervisory Board

Read news
Association of Chemists Honors Young Researcher from LIKAT

Association of Chemists Honors Young Researcher from LIKAT

Read news
Power-to-X company Electrochaea appoints new CFO and new CCO

Power-to-X company Electrochaea appoints new CFO and new CCO

Read news
Otto Roelen Medal for Lutz Ackermann

Otto Roelen Medal for Lutz Ackermann

The prize honours outstanding scientific achievements in the field of catalysis, which also have a strong industrial relevance

Read news
Management change at the top of the hubergroup

Management change at the top of the hubergroup

Read news
AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board member, Jolanda Poots-Bijl, to step down

AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board member, Jolanda Poots-Bijl, to step down

Read news
“Observing active matter is like playing computers under a microscope”

“Observing active matter is like playing computers under a microscope”

Juliane Simmchen receives Mario Markus Prize for ludic sciences

Read news
New shareholder structure at Bodo Möller Chemie

New shareholder structure at Bodo Möller Chemie

Korinna Möller-Boxberger and Frank Haug lead cross-generational family enterprise

Read news
LANXESS reshuffles management positions in four business units

LANXESS reshuffles management positions in four business units

New impetus for the Consumer Protection segment

Read news
More from the department people

Most read news

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”

Read news
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

Read news
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate

Read news
Chemistry by type of stew

Chemistry by type of stew

Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?

Read news
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Start-up wants to turn waste into treasure

Read news
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries

Read news
MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

Read news
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary

Read news
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT

Read news
Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

A gold-coated grinding bowl proves to be a real marvel

Read news
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management

Read news
technotrans secures major order

technotrans secures major order

Battery cooling systems for new e-buses

Read news

More news from our other portals

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically

bionity.com
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium

yumda.com
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris

analytica-world.com
A switch for the internal clock

A switch for the internal clock

New approaches for quantum biology and medicine

bionity.com
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food

yumda.com
An optical lens that senses gas

An optical lens that senses gas

Researchers develop optical lens from hybrid glass

analytica-world.com
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected

bionity.com
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities

yumda.com
New pathway in immune defense discovered

New pathway in immune defense discovered

Interaction of monocytes and platelets decoded

bionity.com
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems

yumda.com
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms

analytica-world.com
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

bionity.com
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C

yumda.com
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future

analytica-world.com
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent

bionity.com
What is PFAS all about?

What is PFAS all about?

yumda.com
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection

analytica-world.com
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin

bionity.com
Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

yumda.com
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling

analytica-world.com
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage

bionity.com
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season

yumda.com
Erin Schuman, laureate of Körber European Science Prize 2024

Riddle of proteins in the brain solved

Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros

analytica-world.com
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors

bionity.com
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network

yumda.com
Dame Carol Robinson

British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

​​Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development

analytica-world.com
A Delivery Service for Insulin

A Delivery Service for Insulin

It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed

bionity.com
Margarine turns 155 years old

Margarine turns 155 years old

yumda.com
How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

analytica-world.com

Is artificial intelligence revolutionising chemistry?

Discover AI news
More from the department people Subscribe to newsletter