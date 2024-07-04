Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by X
Share by email
Print

Light green hydrogen will do

“It would be counterproductive to aim for complete decarbonisation, as the excessive costs could slow down the energy transition”

04-Jul-2024
Computer-generated image

Symbolic image

Computer-generated image

Whether sustainably produced hydrogen needs to be 100 percent green is currently under debate. Using the production of ammonia and artificial fertiliser as examples, researchers have calculated that "nearly sustainable" hydrogen would be better in the end.

There’s a role for sustainably produced hydrogen in the energy transition, and not only as an energy storage medium or as fuel for lorries. In industry, it could be used wherever hydrogen is already needed today: for example, in the production of ammonia. Worldwide, 180 million tonnes of ammonia are produced every year, mainly for the fertiliser industry. The necessary hydrogen is currently obtained from natural gas, which results in high greenhouse gas emissions and a reliance on gas-exporting countries. Using green hydrogen as a clean alternative would bring the world closer to climate targets and reduce dependency. Green hydrogen is produced using sustainable electricity via a process called electrolysis.

In a study looking at the European ammonia industry, researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and ETH Zurich have now calculated the conditions under which it would be worthwhile to switch ammonia production to green or almost green hydrogen.

Carbon-negative hydrogen production technology

Carbon-negative hydrogen production technology

A new perspective for bio-energy with CO₂ capture and storage

Read news

Already economically viable in Spain and Norway

Two results stand out. First, in some European countries such as Norway, Spain, Hungary or Poland, ammonia production from green or almost green hydrogen would already make economic sense today. In these countries, generating sustainable electricity from solar or wind energy is particularly cost-effective. This is thanks to these countries’ favourable geographical conditions, as well as state subsidies or generally low electricity costs. The latter means that, in the absence of sunshine or wind, hydrogen production could fall back on cheap power from the grid. As a result, producers here could do without expensive storage solutions for sustainable electricity.

Second, even electricity that isn’t completely fossil-free will still have a thoroughly positive climate impact. According to the study, hydrogen from electrolysis makes sense even if some of the power used isn’t from renewable sources. This gives producers the freedom to switch to electricity from the grid, some of which comes from fossil sources, whenever the sun or wind is in short supply.

One kilogramme of CO2 would be fine for the climate

The study’s lead author is Stefano Mingolla, a doctoral student at HKUST. He worked for six months in the group led by Giovanni Sansavini, Professor at the Department of Mechanical and Process Engineering at ETH Zurich. “If you use almost green hydrogen to produce ammonia, you can achieve a lot very quickly – it’s low-hanging fruit,” Sansavini says. “This is in contrast to other applications, where hydrogen serves merely as energy storage and requires conversion from one form of energy to another. In ammonia production, hydrogen is used directly as a raw material, eliminating the need for inefficient conversions.”

Calculations by Mingolla and his colleagues show that greenhouse gas emissions from ammonia production could be reduced by 95 percent compared to today if the hydrogen used were produced in a way that releases no more than one kilogramme of CO2 per kilogramme of hydrogen. The electricity required for this would have to be significantly greener than the current mix in Germany, Poland and the Netherlands. These three countries are the largest ammonia producers in Europe. For comparison: one kilogramme of hydrogen produced using the Swiss electricity mix would lead to emissions of 1.7 kilogrammes of CO2; the figure using the current electricity mix in Germany would be 18 kilogrammes of CO2, in the Netherlands 16 kilogrammes and in Poland 33 kilogrammes.

Decarbonising hydrogen production completely, rather than just by 95 percent, would be prohibitively expensive. The last 5 percent of decarbonisation is the most complex and costly; it would almost double the overall price tag. “It’s important to adjust ambitions accordingly,” Sansavini says. “It would be counterproductive to aim for complete decarbonisation, as the excessive costs could slow down the energy transition.”

New solar and wind parks for hydrogen production

However, Sansavini emphasises that hydrogen won’t be produced on a large scale using electricity from the grid since, in many cases, both local power generation and cross-border grid transmission capacity are inadequate.

A more likely scenario is for new solar or wind farms to be built directly next to existing ammonia plants. However, this requires large areas of land. As the study shows, the more a given region enjoys favourable geographical conditions for generating electricity from solar or wind energy, the less land is needed. Southern Europe and areas along the Atlantic coast have an advantage here. “Because the amount of land required is so large, we need to think primarily about combined land use – for instance, a wind or solar farm where agriculture can be practised at the same time,” Sansavini says.

Green hydrogen might already be competitive in Norway, Spain, Hungary and Poland, but on average across Europe, producing it is significantly more expensive than extracting hydrogen from natural gas. “For green hydrogen to become competitive everywhere, further investment in research and development is needed, as are economic incentives,” Sansavini says. What exactly is meant by “green” hydrogen is also currently being discussed in the EU. “We need to balance the costs and the environmental impact. Any definition should permit green hydrogen to contain some residual fossil energy,” Sansavini explains. Using the example of ammonia production, the research team has now calculated a recommendation for this residual proportion: up to one kilogramme of CO2 emissions per kilogramme of hydrogen would be acceptable and sensible.

Original publication

Stefano Mingolla, Paolo Gabrielli, Alessandro Manzotti, Matthew J. Robson, Kevin Rouwenhorst, Francesco Ciucci, Giovanni Sansavini, Magdalena M. Klemun, Zhongming Lu; "Effects of emissions caps on the costs and feasibility of low-carbon hydrogen in the European ammonia industry"; Nature Communications, Volume 15, 2024-5-4

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1183875/light-green-hydrogen-will-do.html
In the method, hydrogen is passed through a material sample from the inside. This significantly reduces the safety effort and thus the costs. Florian Konert (BAM) inspects the test setup.

Hydrogen economy: BAM develops more efficient test method for materials

Read news

Most read news

1
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
2
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
3
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
4
Chemistry by type of stew
5
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Original publication

Stefano Mingolla, Paolo Gabrielli, Alessandro Manzotti, Matthew J. Robson, Kevin Rouwenhorst, Francesco Ciucci, Giovanni Sansavini, Magdalena M. Klemun, Zhongming Lu; "Effects of emissions caps on the costs and feasibility of low-carbon hydrogen in the European ammonia industry"; Nature Communications, Volume 15, 2024-5-4

Topics

hydrogen ammonia green hydrogen
Show all

Other news from the department science

Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?

Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?

Novel measurement method helps to improve perovskite solar cells in a targeted manner

Read news
Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics

Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics

This new way of creating fully stretchable, solid batteries could be a promising step forward for wearable or implantable devices that flex and move with the body

Read news
Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials

Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials

The low-cost cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system can make identifications of unknown biological molecules within minutes

Read news
Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time

Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time

This new concept could allow the needs of previously separate industries to be combined

Read news
Breakthrough in quantum microscopy

Breakthrough in quantum microscopy

Researchers are making electrons visible in slow motion

Read news
Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste

Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste

Use of microorganisms to convert food waste into fats, which are then processed into bioplastics

Read news
Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date

Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date

The fluorine can be recovered from the degraded material to be reincorporated into all kinds of chemicals

Read news
Simply configure: GenISys brings generative AI to plant engineering

Simply configure: GenISys brings generative AI to plant engineering

Read news
Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers

Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers

Innovative research approach enables the development of new materials and applications in technology and medicine

Read news
How solid-state batteries degrade

How solid-state batteries degrade

What happens during operation?

Read news
On the way to emission-free mining: extracting metals with microorganisms

On the way to emission-free mining: extracting metals with microorganisms

Innovative process for the bioleaching of copper, indium and zinc developed

Read news
Finely dispersed instead of clumped together

Finely dispersed instead of clumped together

New metal phosphide catalyst developed

Read news
Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA

Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA

Up to 95 percent less iridium, no PFAS: Spin-off elementarhy achieves first successes

Read news
Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz

Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz

Improving the safety, service life and sustainability of batteries

Read news
Unveiling a new class of synthetic fuels

Unveiling a new class of synthetic fuels

Will they revolutionize the clean transport of the future?

Read news
New method for determining exchange energy in 2D materials

New method for determining exchange energy in 2D materials

Detective work yielded a simple solution

Read news
Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies

Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies

Predictions with artificial intelligence

Read news
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Start-up wants to turn waste into treasure

Read news
Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact

Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact

Optimised method makes batteries greener

Read news
New Material Paves the Way to On-Chip Energy Harvesting

New Material Paves the Way to On-Chip Energy Harvesting

Read news
More from the department science

Most read news

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”

Read news
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

Read news
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate

Read news
Chemistry by type of stew

Chemistry by type of stew

Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?

Read news
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Start-up wants to turn waste into treasure

Read news
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries

Read news
MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

Read news
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary

Read news
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT

Read news
Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

A gold-coated grinding bowl proves to be a real marvel

Read news
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management

Read news
Joachim Kreuzburg

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

Read news

More news from our other portals

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically

bionity.com
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium

yumda.com
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris

analytica-world.com
A switch for the internal clock

A switch for the internal clock

New approaches for quantum biology and medicine

bionity.com
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food

yumda.com
An optical lens that senses gas

An optical lens that senses gas

Researchers develop optical lens from hybrid glass

analytica-world.com
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected

bionity.com
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities

yumda.com
Joachim Kreuzburg

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

analytica-world.com
New pathway in immune defense discovered

New pathway in immune defense discovered

Interaction of monocytes and platelets decoded

bionity.com
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems

yumda.com
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms

analytica-world.com
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

bionity.com
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C

yumda.com
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future

analytica-world.com
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent

bionity.com
What is PFAS all about?

What is PFAS all about?

yumda.com
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection

analytica-world.com
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin

bionity.com
Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

yumda.com
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling

analytica-world.com
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage

bionity.com
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season

yumda.com
Erin Schuman, laureate of Körber European Science Prize 2024

Riddle of proteins in the brain solved

Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros

analytica-world.com
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors

bionity.com
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network

yumda.com
Dame Carol Robinson

British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

​​Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development

analytica-world.com
A Delivery Service for Insulin

A Delivery Service for Insulin

It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed

bionity.com
Margarine turns 155 years old

Margarine turns 155 years old

yumda.com
How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

analytica-world.com

Is artificial intelligence revolutionising chemistry?

Discover AI news
More from the department science Subscribe to newsletter