Chemistry by type of stew
Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?
Chemists at the University of Konstanz describe how they have made a very unusual reaction possible.
An old dream of mankind is to combine the best of two worlds: to bring together the advantages of two opposing things without having to accept their disadvantages. This old dream is also being pursued in chemistry: how good would it be to combine the properties of organic and inorganic substances?
Organic substances stand for high functional diversity, while inorganic substances are very stable. The fact that chemists want to bring them together in the form of hybrid materials is nothing new. The only problem is that organic and inorganic substances require very different reaction conditions. You can't just throw them into a pot and stir them twice. Or can you? Prof. Dr. Miriam Unterlass' research group at the University of Konstanz has developed a process that can do just that: a "one-pot synthesis", as the chemists call the process, or rather a "one-pot synthesis".
"One-pot synthesis" means exactly what the name suggests: The very different reagents are not treated separately, but are all brought together in a common vessel. It is very important that the reactions of the different substance classes take place at the same time and synergistically. However, for this to work at all, the right balance must be found between the very different reaction conditions. This is very tricky and requires a lot of laboratory work, but as the chemists in Constance show, it can be very easy with the "right recipe".
The right cooking point
"The beauty of our approach lies in its simplicity," emphasizes Frank Sailer, who was instrumental in developing the one-pot synthesis in his doctoral thesis. "Just like a stew, you have to find the right cooking point so that the lentils have not yet disintegrated, but the potatoes are already cooked through." Applied to chemical reactions, this means You need the right ratio of pressure, temperature and time. And, of course, the right ingredients.
"We don't need any toxic catalysts or solvents," says Sailer, citing the advantages of the process - it is therefore sustainable and environmentally friendly. The only solvent used is pure isopropanol (the main component of disinfectants), which is harmless and available in large quantities. The main ingredients of the new material class are special dye molecules, so-called pigments, and layered titanium dioxide.
If it is so simple, why wasn't this reaction process discovered long ago? "Because the idea is very unusual. The organic components are not normally synthesized under such conditions," explains Sailer. Finding such reaction pathways is a declared goal of Miriam Unterlass' working group: she is investigating how chemical synthesis processes can be optimized by choosing the right framework conditions and lead to better, more sustainable results. "We produce better materials in a faster and more environmentally friendly way," explains Miriam Unterlass.
The best of both worlds?
So is it the best of both worlds that has come out of one-pot synthesis? Strictly speaking, it is much more than that. "We don't just want a sum of the properties, but a synergetic interaction," explains Frank Sailer, "new properties that the two starting materials don't have." The new class of material that Sailer and his colleagues have created is virtually predestined for batteries due to its layered structure. The name of the new material class: Pigments@TiO2.
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
Original publication
Other news from the department science
Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?
Novel measurement method helps to improve perovskite solar cells in a targeted manner
Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics
This new way of creating fully stretchable, solid batteries could be a promising step forward for wearable or implantable devices that flex and move with the body
Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials
The low-cost cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system can make identifications of unknown biological molecules within minutes
Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time
This new concept could allow the needs of previously separate industries to be combined
Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste
Use of microorganisms to convert food waste into fats, which are then processed into bioplastics
Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date
The fluorine can be recovered from the degraded material to be reincorporated into all kinds of chemicals
Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers
Innovative research approach enables the development of new materials and applications in technology and medicine
On the way to emission-free mining: extracting metals with microorganisms
Innovative process for the bioleaching of copper, indium and zinc developed
Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA
Up to 95 percent less iridium, no PFAS: Spin-off elementarhy achieves first successes
Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz
Improving the safety, service life and sustainability of batteries
Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies
Predictions with artificial intelligence
Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact
Optimised method makes batteries greener
Most read news
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology
Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified
Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
More news from our other portals
St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered
This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded
Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice
By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology
Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity
A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water
The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk
Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2
Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments
This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters
A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections
Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis
Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments
Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock
Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence
Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season
Riddle of proteins in the brain solved
Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age
Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy
Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
A Delivery Service for Insulin
It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed
See the theme worlds for related content
Topic world Synthesis
Chemical synthesis is at the heart of modern chemistry and enables the targeted production of molecules with specific properties. By combining starting materials in defined reaction conditions, chemists can create a wide range of compounds, from simple molecules to complex active ingredients.
Topic world Synthesis
Chemical synthesis is at the heart of modern chemistry and enables the targeted production of molecules with specific properties. By combining starting materials in defined reaction conditions, chemists can create a wide range of compounds, from simple molecules to complex active ingredients.