Measuring quadrupole spins with zero-field NMR for the first time

What does the structure of a particular molecule look like? How do molecules interact with each other? Magnetic resonance spectroscopy is often used to answer such questions. The spins of the atomic nuclei are aligned with a strong external magnetic field and made to rotate via an oscillating weak magnetic field - generated by coils. As a result, the voltage changes, which can be converted into a frequency. This frequency indicates the type of molecule and also reveals something about the interaction of the nuclear spins. However, high magnetic fields are required for these investigations, which require very large devices that are difficult to install. It is also difficult to measure nuclei with a quadrupole spin. However, these are present in most magnetic atomic nuclei.

NMR tubes filled with liquids © Oleg Tretiak

Zero-field magnetic resonance spectroscopy, or zero-field NMR for short, on the other hand, does not require a strong external magnetic field - the couplings between the nuclear spins of magnetically active nuclei are the dominant quantum mechanical interaction. The lines of the spectrum are therefore narrower and sharper, and samples can also be examined in vessels made of metal or other materials. Zero-field magnetic resonance spectroscopy is of interest in metallurgical research, plant research and medicine, among others. However, in order to be able to measure the minimal couplings, the earth's magnetic field must be shielded - a complex matter.

Simple yet precise experimental setup Researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz (HIM), together with the University of California, Berkeley, have now succeeded for the first time in measuring a quadrupole nucleus using zero-field NMR. "To be more precise, we analyzed an ammonium molecule, i.e. NH4, as this is very important for various applications," said Dr. Danila Barskiy, group leader at JGU. "In future, we hope to be able to detect these molecules even in complex environments such as reactors and metal containers." Using ammonium, the researchers developed a simple system: mix ammonium salt with water, add different amounts of deuterium - and the individual spectra can be recorded and analyzed. The scientists used a device the size of a fingernail, which is available on the market. A magnetically shielded room is also unnecessary; a magnetically shielded compact measurement setup is sufficient.