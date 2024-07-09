Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by X
Share by email
Print

Hydrogenious founder Dr Daniel Teichmann receives Missie H2 Hydrogen medal

He is the first German CEO to receive this award

09-Jul-2024
© Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies

Dorine Bosman of the Port of Amsterdam has awarded Daniel Teichmann, CEO and founder of Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, with the Missie H2 initiative’s Hydrogen Medal.

© Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies

Dr Daniel Teichmann, founder and CEO of Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, has been honoured with the well renowned hydrogen Medal by the Dutch organization Missie H2 (Mission H2). This prestigious and independent award recognizes pioneers in the hydrogen economy who have made a significant contribution to the Netherlands’ goal of becoming a hydrogen nation by 2030. Hydrogenious’ and his own groundbreaking work in the field of hydrogen transportation has earned Daniel Teichmann this distinction, making him the first German CEO to receive the award.

The medal was handed over by Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer of the Port of Amsterdam and Board Member of Missie H2. This initiative is a collaboration between Gasunie, Shell Netherlands, Remeha, Toyota, Port of Amsterdam, Groningen Seaports, Vopak and Eneco. Their common goal: to realize the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy by 2030.

In her laudatory speech, Dorine Bosman emphasized the importance of LOHC technology for the Netherlands and the EU: “The Mission H2 jury believes that with his innovative and easily applicable technology for transporting and storing hydrogen in a liquid organic carrier, Daniel Teichmann lays the foundation for an extremely reliable and efficient global distribution of hydrogen. This can significantly boost the EU’s import strategies, especially for the Netherlands, which sees itself playing a major role as a future hydrogen hub for Northwest Europe.”

Lhyfe receives from the French government a grant of up to €149m for large-scale production of green and renewable hydrogen

Lhyfe receives from the French government a grant of up to €149m for large-scale production of green and renewable hydrogen

Read news

Daniel Teichmann expressed his gratitude: “It is a great honour for me to receive this award – personally and on behalf of my company and its highly engaged employees. The Netherlands play a pivotal role in supplying hydrogen to mainland Europe and our technology makes an important contribution to the goal of the energy transition and decarbonizing the industry. We are proud that our efforts have been recognized by the Hydrogen Medal and would like to express our sincere thanks.”

The award ceremony took place during the H2A Association’s annual symposium at the Port of Amsterdam, where industry leaders gathered to discuss advances in hydrogen technology and its role in the global energy transition.

The Hydrogen Medal is presented in cooperation with the NOCNSF (“Netherlands Olympic Committee * Nederlandse Sport Federatie”) and honours the champions of the hydrogen world with a special gold medal. Previous winners include Diederik Samsom, Head of Cabinet of Frans Timmermans, Alice Krekt, Director NLHydrogen, Pierre Devillers, CEO ENGIE Netherlands, Ad van Wijk, Professor of Future Energy Systems TU Delft, Georgios Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe, Han Feenstra, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands and Rob Jetten, Netherlands Minister for Climate and Energy.

Hydrogenious’ LOHC Technology: Revolutionizing Hydrogen Transport

More than a decade ago, Daniel Teichmann founded Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies alongside three professors from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. Today, the company has more than 200 employees and stands at the forefront of safe hydrogen transport using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology.

The breakthrough lies in Hydrogenious’ innovative approach: binding hydrogen to the thermal oil benzyltoluene that allows for safe storage and efficient transportation within the existing liquid fuel infrastructure. This technology bridges the gap between hydrogen producers and consumers worldwide, enabling the decarbonization of industry and facilitating the energy transition.

The role of the Netherlands as central European hub for green hydrogen

The Netherlands play a key role as a hydrogen hub for Europe. As demand for green hydrogen across Northwest Europe is foreseen to outstrip local production capacity significantly, the need for imports becomes critical. Hydrogenious’ hardly flammable, non-explosive LOHC technology ensures safe transportation, especially in urban areas and ports.

Among the projects in which Hydrogenious is currently involved in the Netherlands is the construction of a LOHC Release Plant in the Port of Rotterdam, which is being implemented together with Vopak and has recently been notified as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI). Together with the Port of Amsterdam and Evos, Hydrogenious is also part of the H2A initiative, a consortium of local companies and international partners, with the aim of importing green hydrogen via the Port of Amsterdam.

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1183904/hydrogenious-founder-dr-daniel-teichmann-receives-missie-h2-hydrogen-medal.html
Germany’s hydrogen strategy: More consistent focus on green hydrogen needed

Germany’s hydrogen strategy: More consistent focus on green hydrogen needed

Now is the time to establish viable hydrogen supply chains

Read news

Most read news

1
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
2
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
3
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
4
Chemistry by type of stew
5
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Other news from the department people

GDCh Award for Biocatalysis for Sebastian Gergel

GDCh Award for Biocatalysis for Sebastian Gergel

Read news
End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

Read news
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

​​Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development

Read news
Scientists awarded for innovative 2D materials research

Scientists awarded for innovative 2D materials research

Jena Research Team Receives “Thüringer Forschungspreis”

Read news
Turning fallen leaves into sustainably made paper

Turning fallen leaves into sustainably made paper

Ukrainian scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024

Read news
Christine Grosse Lembeck to lead BASF’s Battery Recycling business

Christine Grosse Lembeck to lead BASF’s Battery Recycling business

Read news
Köttermann Ltd. in Great Britain under new management

Köttermann Ltd. in Great Britain under new management

“We are delighted that Joanna Speight will enrich our team in England with her extensive experience in the laboratory sector”

Read news
Wacker Chemical Corporation under new management

Wacker Chemical Corporation under new management

Read news
Nadja Håkansson appointed Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Uhde

Nadja Håkansson appointed Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Uhde

Read news
New CEO at the GUS Group

New CEO at the GUS Group

Thorsten Schlechtriem takes the helm

Read news
Chemours Announces Appointment of Denise Dignam as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Chemours Announces Appointment of Denise Dignam as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Read news
Change at the top of ALTANA’s Supervisory Board

Change at the top of ALTANA’s Supervisory Board

Read news
Association of Chemists Honors Young Researcher from LIKAT

Association of Chemists Honors Young Researcher from LIKAT

Read news
Power-to-X company Electrochaea appoints new CFO and new CCO

Power-to-X company Electrochaea appoints new CFO and new CCO

Read news
Otto Roelen Medal for Lutz Ackermann

Otto Roelen Medal for Lutz Ackermann

The prize honours outstanding scientific achievements in the field of catalysis, which also have a strong industrial relevance

Read news
Management change at the top of the hubergroup

Management change at the top of the hubergroup

Read news
AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board member, Jolanda Poots-Bijl, to step down

AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board member, Jolanda Poots-Bijl, to step down

Read news
“Observing active matter is like playing computers under a microscope”

“Observing active matter is like playing computers under a microscope”

Juliane Simmchen receives Mario Markus Prize for ludic sciences

Read news
New shareholder structure at Bodo Möller Chemie

New shareholder structure at Bodo Möller Chemie

Korinna Möller-Boxberger and Frank Haug lead cross-generational family enterprise

Read news
LANXESS reshuffles management positions in four business units

LANXESS reshuffles management positions in four business units

New impetus for the Consumer Protection segment

Read news
More from the department people

Most read news

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”

Read news
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

Read news
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate

Read news
Chemistry by type of stew

Chemistry by type of stew

Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?

Read news
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Start-up wants to turn waste into treasure

Read news
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries

Read news
MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

Read news
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary

Read news
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT

Read news
Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

A gold-coated grinding bowl proves to be a real marvel

Read news
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management

Read news
Joachim Kreuzburg

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

Read news

More news from our other portals

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically

bionity.com
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium

yumda.com
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris

analytica-world.com
A switch for the internal clock

A switch for the internal clock

New approaches for quantum biology and medicine

bionity.com
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food

yumda.com
An optical lens that senses gas

An optical lens that senses gas

Researchers develop optical lens from hybrid glass

analytica-world.com
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected

bionity.com
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities

yumda.com
Joachim Kreuzburg

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

analytica-world.com
New pathway in immune defense discovered

New pathway in immune defense discovered

Interaction of monocytes and platelets decoded

bionity.com
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems

yumda.com
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms

analytica-world.com
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

bionity.com
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C

yumda.com
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future

analytica-world.com
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent

bionity.com
What is PFAS all about?

What is PFAS all about?

yumda.com
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection

analytica-world.com
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin

bionity.com
Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

yumda.com
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling

analytica-world.com
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage

bionity.com
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season

yumda.com
Erin Schuman, laureate of Körber European Science Prize 2024

Riddle of proteins in the brain solved

Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros

analytica-world.com
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors

bionity.com
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network

yumda.com
Dame Carol Robinson

British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

​​Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development

analytica-world.com
A Delivery Service for Insulin

A Delivery Service for Insulin

It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed

bionity.com
Margarine turns 155 years old

Margarine turns 155 years old

yumda.com
How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

analytica-world.com

Vis-à-Vis with UV/VIS

Click to overview

Something is happening in the chemical industry ...

This is what true pioneering spirit looks like: Plenty of innovative start-ups are bringing fresh ideas, lifeblood and entrepreneurial spirit to change tomorrow's world for the better. Immerse yourself in the world of these young companies and take the opportunity to get in touch with the founders.

Discover start-ups now
More from the department people Subscribe to newsletter