Hydrogenious founder Dr Daniel Teichmann receives Missie H2 Hydrogen medal
He is the first German CEO to receive this award
The medal was handed over by Dorine Bosman, Chief Investment Officer of the Port of Amsterdam and Board Member of Missie H2. This initiative is a collaboration between Gasunie, Shell Netherlands, Remeha, Toyota, Port of Amsterdam, Groningen Seaports, Vopak and Eneco. Their common goal: to realize the ramp-up of the hydrogen economy by 2030.
In her laudatory speech, Dorine Bosman emphasized the importance of LOHC technology for the Netherlands and the EU: “The Mission H2 jury believes that with his innovative and easily applicable technology for transporting and storing hydrogen in a liquid organic carrier, Daniel Teichmann lays the foundation for an extremely reliable and efficient global distribution of hydrogen. This can significantly boost the EU’s import strategies, especially for the Netherlands, which sees itself playing a major role as a future hydrogen hub for Northwest Europe.”
Daniel Teichmann expressed his gratitude: “It is a great honour for me to receive this award – personally and on behalf of my company and its highly engaged employees. The Netherlands play a pivotal role in supplying hydrogen to mainland Europe and our technology makes an important contribution to the goal of the energy transition and decarbonizing the industry. We are proud that our efforts have been recognized by the Hydrogen Medal and would like to express our sincere thanks.”
The award ceremony took place during the H2A Association’s annual symposium at the Port of Amsterdam, where industry leaders gathered to discuss advances in hydrogen technology and its role in the global energy transition.
The Hydrogen Medal is presented in cooperation with the NOCNSF (“Netherlands Olympic Committee * Nederlandse Sport Federatie”) and honours the champions of the hydrogen world with a special gold medal. Previous winners include Diederik Samsom, Head of Cabinet of Frans Timmermans, Alice Krekt, Director NLHydrogen, Pierre Devillers, CEO ENGIE Netherlands, Ad van Wijk, Professor of Future Energy Systems TU Delft, Georgios Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe, Han Feenstra, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands and Rob Jetten, Netherlands Minister for Climate and Energy.
Hydrogenious’ LOHC Technology: Revolutionizing Hydrogen Transport
More than a decade ago, Daniel Teichmann founded Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies alongside three professors from the Friedrich-Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg. Today, the company has more than 200 employees and stands at the forefront of safe hydrogen transport using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) technology.
The breakthrough lies in Hydrogenious’ innovative approach: binding hydrogen to the thermal oil benzyltoluene that allows for safe storage and efficient transportation within the existing liquid fuel infrastructure. This technology bridges the gap between hydrogen producers and consumers worldwide, enabling the decarbonization of industry and facilitating the energy transition.
The role of the Netherlands as central European hub for green hydrogen
The Netherlands play a key role as a hydrogen hub for Europe. As demand for green hydrogen across Northwest Europe is foreseen to outstrip local production capacity significantly, the need for imports becomes critical. Hydrogenious’ hardly flammable, non-explosive LOHC technology ensures safe transportation, especially in urban areas and ports.
Among the projects in which Hydrogenious is currently involved in the Netherlands is the construction of a LOHC Release Plant in the Port of Rotterdam, which is being implemented together with Vopak and has recently been notified as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI). Together with the Port of Amsterdam and Evos, Hydrogenious is also part of the H2A initiative, a consortium of local companies and international partners, with the aim of importing green hydrogen via the Port of Amsterdam.
