NETZSCH is committed to the Selb site
NETZSCH invests over 60 million euros
Excavators and demolition machines have already been in use for several weeks to prepare for the construction work, heralding the major project at NETZSCH. The "NETZSCH Campus Selb" project is divided into two construction phases, which will have a lasting impact on the site and the workplaces.
First construction phase: NETZSCH Applications Center and energy yard
In the first construction phase, the two-storey NETZSCH Applications Center will be built next to an energy yard. The modern technical center for chemical and battery applications will also meet the hygiene standards for food and pharmaceutical products. The existing application areas of the business unit at the Selb site will be integrated into the new building. Rooms for meetings, measurements, seminars and social interaction are also planned.
Moritz Netzsch, Member of the Executive Board, emphasizes the importance of this construction phase: "The first construction phase of the NETZSCH Campus Selb is a milestone for the positioning of the Grinding & Dispersing Business Unit in the market. We will create unique laboratory environments for our customers." He adds: "We offer our customers the opportunity to further develop their materials using a comprehensive combination of process technology and expert knowledge and to work with us to identify the optimal technology for this."
Second construction phase: New administration building
In the second construction phase, a modern, three-storey administration building with a canteen as well as meeting and event areas is being built. It offers space for 400 employees of Erich NETZSCH B.V. & Co. Holding KG, NETZSCH Feinmahltechnik GmbH, NETZSCH Business Service GmbH, the digital unit NEDGEX and the corporate start-ups.
Construction will take place during ongoing operations, meaning that employees will not move into the new building until it is completed. The existing administrative buildings will then be used for other purposes or demolished.
Focus on sustainability and resource efficiency
The NETZSCH Campus Selb project attaches great importance to environmentally friendly and resource-efficient construction. The NETZSCH Group strives to use resources such as building materials, energy and water carefully throughout the entire construction period and over the life cycle of the buildings. The aim is to minimize the ecological impact while maximizing the efficiency and sustainability of the buildings. An impressive 10,000 tons of material have already been moved during the ongoing demolition work, of which around 7,500 tons consist of recyclable mineral material.
A central element of this concept is energy management, controlled by the newly constructed energy yard. Both the NETZSCH Applications Center and the new administration building are powered by sustainable electricity. This includes the use of heat pump technology, the recovery of energy from processes, the use of photovoltaic systems and the procurement of green electricity.
With the new campus, NETZSCH is making a clear commitment to the Selb site and sending a strong signal for innovation and sustainability.
Other news from the department business & finance
Neste and Mitsubishi Corporation agree on strategic partnership to develop supply chains for renewable chemicals and plastics
Hydrogenious LOHC receives multi-million grant for Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube
1,800 tons of green hydrogen annually for local industrial offtakers and pipeline injection
Malvern Panalytical agrees to acquire Micromeritics, to become world leaders in materials characterization
Recyclates: Recycled Materials as the Next Step Towards Increased Sustainability for High-End Laboratory Consumables
Disposable racks made from contact lens production leftovers
Siemens and Boson Energy want to accelerate the green energy transition with waste-to-hydrogen (to-X) technology
Boson Energy aims to establish over 300 plants, producing 1 million tons of hydrogen by 2030
Towards a Greener Space Economy
ISPTech Secures €2M in Pre-Seed Funding for Innovative Spacecraft Propulsion Technology
HIMA opens new Service Center in Zhanjiang, China
"BASF Zhanjiang Verbund site will be the most important focus of this service center..."
BASF decides against investment in nickel-cobalt refining complex in Indonesia
"Since the inception of the project, the global nickel market has changed significantly"
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
Maxterial Raises nearly $8 Million in Series A Funding
Disruptive Force in Material Science Innovation
Final Report ACHEMA 2024
Record internationality, record attendee numbers at the congress, satisfied exhibitors
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Mondi and traceless team up to develop a ground-breaking coating solution from agricultural by-products
Alternative to plastic-coated packaging
Recycling of production waste: BASF and WHW Recycling make battery cell production more sustainable
Processing of cathode and anode waste from battery cell production provides mostly high-purity raw materials
Most read news
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate
Chemistry by type of stew
Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology
Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified
Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
More news from our other portals
St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered
This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded
Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice
By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology
Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity
A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water
The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk
Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2
Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments
This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters
A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections
Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis
Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments
Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock
Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence
Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season
Riddle of proteins in the brain solved
Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age
Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy
Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
A Delivery Service for Insulin
It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed