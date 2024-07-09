New Material Paves the Way to On-Chip Energy Harvesting
ACS Applied Energy Materials, ACS Volume 7, Issue 13
The increasing use of electronic devices in all aspects of our lives is driving up energy consumption. Most of this energy is dissipated into the environment in the form of heat. In Europe, about 1.2 Exajoule of low-temperature heat is wasted from IT infrastructures and devices, such as data centers and smart devices, per year. This is roughly equivalent to the primary energy consumption of Austria or Romania. This low-grade heat below 80°C is traditionally challenging to harness due to poor thermodynamic efficiency and technological constraints.
Therefore, utilizing the low-temperature heat directly for computer processors seems to be an ideal solution. But there are only very few materials available to convert the heat into electrical energy, and none of them are compatible with current technology in semiconductor fabrication plants.
A research collaboration between Forschungszentrum Jülich and IHP – Leibniz Institute for High Performance Microelectronics in Germany, together with the University of Pisa, the University of Bologna in Italy, and the University of Leeds in the UK, now reached a milestone in developing suitable materials for on-chip energy harvesting that are compatible with the CMOS process of chip production.
"Adding tin to germanium significantly reduces the material’s thermal conductivity while maintaining its electrical properties, an ideal combination for thermoelectric applications", explains Dr. Dan Buca, leader of the research group at Forschungszentrum Jülich. The experimental confirmation of the low lattice thermal conductivity, published in ACS Applied Energy Materials, highlights the great potential of these GeSn alloys as thermoelectric materials. The idea behind this: By integrating these alloys into silicon-based computer chips, it is possible to utilise the waste heat generated during operation and convert it back into electrical energy. This on-chip energy harvesting could significantly reduce the need for external cooling and power, leading to more sustainable and efficient IT devices.
In addition, Group IV elements, also known as the silicon group, form the basis of any electronic device, and by exploiting their alloying properties, the application areas are now expanding to include thermoelectrics, photonics and spintronics. The monolithic integration of photonics, electronics and thermoelectrics on the same chip is the ambitious long-term goal of silicon based technology. By combining these fields, it is possible not only to improve the performance of devices, but also to support the development of more sustainable technologies.
“In the paper we made a very important step. We have evaluated one of the most critical parameters for a thermoelectric material, the thermal conductivity, using a suite of different experimental techniques on epitaxial samples with different alloy compositions and thicknesses”, says Prof. Giovanni Capellini, project leader at IHP. "Our joint research can have a sizeable impact in the field of ′Green IT′ infrastructures."
The research groups at Forschungszentrum Jülich and IHP are continuing their successful collaboration. They aim to further develop the material by extending the alloy composition to SiGeSn and the ultimate Group IV alloy CSiGeSn, and to fabricate a functional thermoelectric device to demonstrate the energy harvesting potential of Group IV alloys. The activity is financially supported by a newly awarded DFG grant "SiGeSn alloys for energy harvesting at room temperature". In addition, this activity for FZJ is partially supported by the Board of Directors via the collaborative PhD project "CMOS energy harvesting for big data applications".
More about thermoelectric elements
A thermoelectric element converts temperature differences directly into electrical energy. When there is a temperature gradient across a thermoelectric material, it induces a flow of charge carriers, generating electricity. This process can be used to capture and recycle waste heat in electronic devices, converting it back into usable energy and reducing overall energy consumption.
For thermoelectric materials, lower thermal conductivity is desirable because it allows for a greater temperature gradient, which is essential for efficient energy conversion. GeSn alloys, with their reduced thermal conductivity, excel in creating this gradient, enhancing their thermoelectric performance.
Original publication
Omar Concepción, Jhonny Tiscareño-Ramírez, Ada Angela Chimienti, Thomas Classen, Agnieszka Anna Corley-Wiciak, Andrea Tomadin, Davide Spirito, Dario Pisignano, Patrizio Graziosi, Zoran Ikonic, Qing Tai Zhao, Detlev Grützmacher, Giovanni Capellini, Stefano Roddaro, Michele Virgilio, Dan Buca; "Room Temperature Lattice Thermal Conductivity of GeSn Alloys"; ACS Applied Energy Materials, Volume 7, 2024-5-15
Other news from the department science
Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?
Novel measurement method helps to improve perovskite solar cells in a targeted manner
Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics
This new way of creating fully stretchable, solid batteries could be a promising step forward for wearable or implantable devices that flex and move with the body
Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials
The low-cost cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system can make identifications of unknown biological molecules within minutes
Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time
This new concept could allow the needs of previously separate industries to be combined
Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste
Use of microorganisms to convert food waste into fats, which are then processed into bioplastics
Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date
The fluorine can be recovered from the degraded material to be reincorporated into all kinds of chemicals
Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers
Innovative research approach enables the development of new materials and applications in technology and medicine
On the way to emission-free mining: extracting metals with microorganisms
Innovative process for the bioleaching of copper, indium and zinc developed
Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA
Up to 95 percent less iridium, no PFAS: Spin-off elementarhy achieves first successes
Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz
Improving the safety, service life and sustainability of batteries
Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies
Predictions with artificial intelligence
Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact
Optimised method makes batteries greener
Most read news
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate
Chemistry by type of stew
Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology
Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified
Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
More news from our other portals
St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered
This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded
Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice
By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology
Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity
A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water
The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk
Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2
Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments
This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters
A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections
Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis
Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments
Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock
Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence
Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season
Riddle of proteins in the brain solved
Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age
Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy
Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
A Delivery Service for Insulin
It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed