Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by X
Share by email
Print

On the way to emission-free mining: extracting metals with microorganisms

Innovative process for the bioleaching of copper, indium and zinc developed

12-Jul-2024
Computer-generated image

Symbolic image

Computer-generated image

microorganisms work in an underground bioreactor and convert ores or residual materials from mining into the valuable metals copper, indium and zinc. Innovative membrane filters then filter the valuable metals from the resulting process water. In a pilot plant of a current mining project near Pöhla in Saxony, a team from the TU Bergakademie Freiberg wants to combine both procedures into an innovative process. The environmentally friendly solution could make it possible to extract metals at low temperatures and directly in a mine using a process known as bioleaching.

The researchers have already trialled the two innovative processes in the laboratory. Now, thanks to funding from the European Union, they can test the environmentally friendly process on a larger scale in a pilot plant: "At a low pH value, we get the microorganisms in a bioreactor to dissolve the metals from insoluble sulphides, here for example in the minerals sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Copper, indium and zinc can then be extracted from the solution using various hydrometallurgical processes - with low energy input and without the harmful exhaust gases typical of pyrometallurgical processes," explains Professor Sabrina Hedrich, who is coordinating the international "XTRACT" research project.

Project team member Dr Roland Haseneder adds: "The microorganisms are then separated using a hybrid membrane separation process and the valuable metals are "sorted" by charge and size using selective filter units. This is preferably done by direct connection to the bioleaching process on site."

Effective metal extraction with electron-stimulated microorganisms by bioleaching

Effective metal extraction with electron-stimulated microorganisms by bioleaching

Read news

Environmentally friendly extraction of metals from poor ores

The process is therefore particularly suitable for ores or residual materials from mining that only contain low concentrations of metals - so-called lean ores. "Simply by reacting with the microorganisms, the metals can be converted into a soluble form without external energy and thus be processed. In addition, the extraction of metals from low-grade ores is very complex. The biohydrometallurgical processes have proven to be not only environmentally friendly, but also particularly suitable," says Hedrich.

In addition to the mining project in Pöhla, Saxony, these lean ores are also found in other mines in Europe. Together with the partners, the process will also be trialled in the Björkdal mine (Sweden) and for recycling mining residues in São Domingos (Portugal) and Lavrion (Greece).

About the "XTRACT" research project

The aim of XTRACT is the emission-free mine of the future with innovative micro-invasive technologies for sustainable and low-carbon mining. In this way, the research project is helping to conserve primary resources and prepare technologies for the realisation of the EU's climate neutrality targets. The processes developed in the project are suitable for poor ores as well as for dumps and contaminated sites and are therefore not only suitable as a solution for the extraction and recovery of various precious metals, but also for the remediation of mining waste. The EU's Horizon Europe research programme is funding 14 partner organisations from 9 countries (Germany, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Spain, Greece, France, Portugal, Cyprus) with a total of 5 million euros for the period up to December 2026.

TU Bergakademie Freiberg Institute of Biosciences and Institute of Thermal Process Engineering, Environmental and Natural Materials Process Engineering

  • Lulea Tekniska Universitet (LTU)
  • Muon Solutions Oy (MUON)
  • Universidad de Salamanca (USAL)
  • ACCELIGENCE LTD (ACCELI)
  • Bureau de recherches geologiques et minieres (BRGM)
  • Unparallel Innovation Lda (UNP)
  • Laboratorio National de Energia e Geologia l.p. (LNEG)
  • Polytechneio Kritis (TUC) Lietuvos Agrariniu Ir Misku Mokslu Centras (LAMMC)
  • Lietuvos Agrariniu Ir Misku Mokslu Centras (LAMMC)
  • Saxore Bergbau GmbH (SAXORE)
  • Etaireia Axiopoiiseos Kai Diacheiriseos Tis Periousias Tou Ethnikou Metsoviou Polytechneiou (NTUA/AMDC)
  • G.E.O.S. Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH (GEOS)

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1183939/on-the-way-to-emission-free-mining-extracting-metals-with-microorganisms.html
Efficient Recycling Process for Rare Earths Through Bioleaching and Bioaccumulation

Efficient Recycling Process for Rare Earths Through Bioleaching and Bioaccumulation

Great potential in the recovery of valuable materials from electronic waste: Up to 85% recovery of rare earths achieved in the laboratory

Read news

Most read news

1
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
2
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
3
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
4
Chemistry by type of stew
5
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Other news from the department science

Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?

Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?

Novel measurement method helps to improve perovskite solar cells in a targeted manner

Read news
Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics

Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics

This new way of creating fully stretchable, solid batteries could be a promising step forward for wearable or implantable devices that flex and move with the body

Read news
Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials

Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials

The low-cost cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system can make identifications of unknown biological molecules within minutes

Read news
Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time

Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time

This new concept could allow the needs of previously separate industries to be combined

Read news
Breakthrough in quantum microscopy

Breakthrough in quantum microscopy

Researchers are making electrons visible in slow motion

Read news
Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste

Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste

Use of microorganisms to convert food waste into fats, which are then processed into bioplastics

Read news
Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date

Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date

The fluorine can be recovered from the degraded material to be reincorporated into all kinds of chemicals

Read news
Simply configure: GenISys brings generative AI to plant engineering

Simply configure: GenISys brings generative AI to plant engineering

Read news
Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers

Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers

Innovative research approach enables the development of new materials and applications in technology and medicine

Read news
How solid-state batteries degrade

How solid-state batteries degrade

What happens during operation?

Read news
Finely dispersed instead of clumped together

Finely dispersed instead of clumped together

New metal phosphide catalyst developed

Read news
Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA

Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA

Up to 95 percent less iridium, no PFAS: Spin-off elementarhy achieves first successes

Read news
Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz

Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz

Improving the safety, service life and sustainability of batteries

Read news
Unveiling a new class of synthetic fuels

Unveiling a new class of synthetic fuels

Will they revolutionize the clean transport of the future?

Read news
New method for determining exchange energy in 2D materials

New method for determining exchange energy in 2D materials

Detective work yielded a simple solution

Read news
Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies

Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies

Predictions with artificial intelligence

Read news
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Start-up wants to turn waste into treasure

Read news
Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact

Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact

Optimised method makes batteries greener

Read news
New Material Paves the Way to On-Chip Energy Harvesting

New Material Paves the Way to On-Chip Energy Harvesting

Read news
Measuring quadrupole spins with zero-field NMR for the first time

Measuring quadrupole spins with zero-field NMR for the first time

Decisive step forward in zero-field magnetic resonance spectroscopy and thus towards precision chemistry

Read news
More from the department science

Most read news

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

Fungus breaks down ocean plastic

“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”

Read news
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

Read news
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?

TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate

Read news
Chemistry by type of stew

Chemistry by type of stew

Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?

Read news
Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Mining rare earth metals from electronic waste

Start-up wants to turn waste into treasure

Read news
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology

Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries

Read news
MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

MXenes for energy storage: Chemical imaging more than just surface deep

Read news
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified

Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary

Read news
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives

ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT

Read news
Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

Golden Ball Mills as Green Catalysts

A gold-coated grinding bowl proves to be a real marvel

Read news
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia

New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management

Read news
Joachim Kreuzburg

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

Read news

More news from our other portals

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered

This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically

bionity.com
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium

yumda.com
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded

Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris

analytica-world.com
A switch for the internal clock

A switch for the internal clock

New approaches for quantum biology and medicine

bionity.com
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice

By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food

yumda.com
An optical lens that senses gas

An optical lens that senses gas

Researchers develop optical lens from hybrid glass

analytica-world.com
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology

Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected

bionity.com
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity

A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities

yumda.com
Joachim Kreuzburg

End of an era: Sartorius boss steps down

Supervisory Board expresses great regret

analytica-world.com
New pathway in immune defense discovered

New pathway in immune defense discovered

Interaction of monocytes and platelets decoded

bionity.com
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water

The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems

yumda.com
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk

Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms

analytica-world.com
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

Researchers discover an alternative to PEG

rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application

bionity.com
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2

Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C

yumda.com
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments

This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future

analytica-world.com
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters

A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent

bionity.com
What is PFAS all about?

What is PFAS all about?

yumda.com
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections

Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection

analytica-world.com
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis

Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin

bionity.com
Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

Nestlé strengthens coffee supply with new Arabica variety

yumda.com
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments

Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling

analytica-world.com
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock

Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage

bionity.com
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence

Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season

yumda.com
Erin Schuman, laureate of Körber European Science Prize 2024

Riddle of proteins in the brain solved

Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros

analytica-world.com
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age

Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors

bionity.com
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy

Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network

yumda.com
Dame Carol Robinson

British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry

​​Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development

analytica-world.com
A Delivery Service for Insulin

A Delivery Service for Insulin

It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed

bionity.com
Margarine turns 155 years old

Margarine turns 155 years old

yumda.com
How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

How many water molecules does it take to dissolve hydrochloric acid?

analytica-world.com

Vis-à-Vis with UV/VIS

Click to overview
More from the department science Subscribe to newsletter