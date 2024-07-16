Evonik expands sodium methylate production in Argentina to meet growing demand for biofuels

Evonik has announced the expansion of its sodium methylate production capacity at its Rosario plant, located in the Sante Fé Province in Argentina. With this expansion, the company strengthens its position as a leader in the biofuels industry, driving innovation and sustainability across South America.

The move is in response to growing demand for biofuels in the region and will see the annual capacity increase by 50%, from 60,000 tons to 90,000 tons. Expanded production of high-performance sodium methylate catalysts aims to significantly increase biodiesel productivity and reduce production costs across South America.

“The sodium methylate plant is of great importance to Argentina and other countries in the region, with Brazil acting as a major export destination,” said Dr. Hendrik Schönfelder, the Regional President for Central and South America at Evonik, adding that the investment also creates local value and economic resilience.

The announcement is of particular importance to the region, due to the Brazilian government’s recent increase of mandatory quotas for blending fossil diesel with 15% biodiesel (B15) in 2025.

It also aligns with the objectives of New Industry Brazil (NIB), which aims to boost the national industry and expand the share of biofuels in the transportation energy mix.

“Upon completion of the sodium methylate production expansion in Argentina and progress on the new alkoxide plant in Singapore, we reinforce our position as one of the largest global catalyst manufacturers and our continued commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and leadership within the industry,” said Cauê de Arruda, Head of Evonik Catalysts Central and South America.

Expanding the plant’s production is part of Evonik’s global strategy and long-term vision to actively drive advancement within the biodiesel sector. "South America is a significant strategic growth region for us and we are pursuing our goal of being close to our customers, both in South and North America and in the Asian market," said Dr. Harald Schwager, member of Evonik's Executive Board.

The plant provides an efficient and cost-effective way for businesses to decarbonize the mobility sector, achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.