Evonik expands sodium methylate production in Argentina to meet growing demand for biofuels
Annual production capacity increased by 50% to 90,000 tons
The move is in response to growing demand for biofuels in the region and will see the annual capacity increase by 50%, from 60,000 tons to 90,000 tons. Expanded production of high-performance sodium methylate catalysts aims to significantly increase biodiesel productivity and reduce production costs across South America.
“The sodium methylate plant is of great importance to Argentina and other countries in the region, with Brazil acting as a major export destination,” said Dr. Hendrik Schönfelder, the Regional President for Central and South America at Evonik, adding that the investment also creates local value and economic resilience.
The announcement is of particular importance to the region, due to the Brazilian government’s recent increase of mandatory quotas for blending fossil diesel with 15% biodiesel (B15) in 2025.
It also aligns with the objectives of New Industry Brazil (NIB), which aims to boost the national industry and expand the share of biofuels in the transportation energy mix.
“Upon completion of the sodium methylate production expansion in Argentina and progress on the new alkoxide plant in Singapore, we reinforce our position as one of the largest global catalyst manufacturers and our continued commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and leadership within the industry,” said Cauê de Arruda, Head of Evonik Catalysts Central and South America.
Expanding the plant’s production is part of Evonik’s global strategy and long-term vision to actively drive advancement within the biodiesel sector. "South America is a significant strategic growth region for us and we are pursuing our goal of being close to our customers, both in South and North America and in the Asian market," said Dr. Harald Schwager, member of Evonik's Executive Board.
The plant provides an efficient and cost-effective way for businesses to decarbonize the mobility sector, achieve greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
To mark the occasion, a ceremony was held at Evonik’s Rosario plant in Argentina on 11th July; additionally, the event saw site employees awarded Evonik’s Silver Safety Award, celebrating seven consecutive years without a single lost time accident.
Other news from the department manufacturing
Production at Knapsack and Frankfurt sites expected to stop by 2024/2025
BASF Agricultural Solutions plans to change production network of glufosinate-ammonium
Silicone specialities: WACKER builds new production site in the Czech Republic
The investment volume is in the low triple-digit million-euro range
Röhm expands production capacity of specialty molding compounds at Wallingford plant
One of several recent investments advancing Röhm’s growth strategy
Syensqo accelerates clean energy transition with largest electric vehicle battery materials facility in North America
BASF has started prototype metal refinery for battery recycling
Innovative technology extracts lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and copper from end-of-life lithium-ion batteries and battery production scrap
Lhyfe receives from the French government a grant of up to €149m for large-scale production of green and renewable hydrogen
BASF breaks ground on methyl glycols plant at Zhanjiang Verbund site in China
First fully backward integrated methyl glycols plant in China upon completion
BASF to build new fermentation plant for crop protection products in Ludwigshafen
Strengthening the portfolio of biological and biotechnology-based crop protection products
Improving battery production processes
EU project for efficient and sustainable European production of lithium-ion batteries
C1 proves continuous green methanol production process in record time, confirming predictions from quantum chemistry
Start-up sets a new standard in green methanol production while tripling innovation speed with the predictive power of quantum chemistry
AkzoNobel completes capacity expansion at Vietnam multi-site
The total investment amounts to €18.5 million
World’s First Pilot Plant for Bio-Based Aniline
Use of biotechnology: New process for petroleum-free raw material on its way to industrial maturity
BASF to divest shares in its two joint ventures in Korla, China
Accelerated divestment due to higher carbon footprint and human rights concerns
BYK Netherlands invests in new plant for solvent based wax dispersions
The new facility aims to start commercial production end 2026
WACKER Plans New Production Site for Silicone Specialties in the Czech Republic
The investment volume is in the low triple-digit million euro range
INEOS Phenol starts up Europe's largest Cumene facility and halves CO2 emissions
The world scale 750,000 kt/a plant reduces CO2 emissions by 50% per tonne
Most read news
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate
Chemistry by type of stew
Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology
Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified
Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
More news from our other portals
St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered
This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded
Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice
By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology
Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity
A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water
The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk
Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2
Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments
This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters
A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections
Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis
Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments
Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock
Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence
Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season
Riddle of proteins in the brain solved
Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age
Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy
Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
A Delivery Service for Insulin
It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed