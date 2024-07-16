GIDARA Energy and Black & Veatch collaborate to convert more waste into syngas

GIDARA Energy, a pioneer in technology that converts waste into syngas (synthesis gas), announces its collaboration with Black & Veatch to convert biomass and non-recyclable waste into renewable syngas, a key component of sustainable fuels and chemicals repurposed for other products.

Looking to advance broader production of cleaner fuels while reducing global carbon emissions, the non-exclusive collaboration also strives to make asset development and operations involving renewable energy more sustainable while delivering low-carbon-intensive solutions.

The project utilizes GIDARA Energy’s patented High-Temperature Winkler (HTW®) gasification technology to unlock the potential energy value of solid waste feedstock to create synthesis gas. That versatile mixture is capable of producing critical fuels such as methanol, hydrogen, methane, and bio or circular chemicals.

Black & Veatch’s contribution to the collaboration includes its robust engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project delivery solutions, complemented by its deep renewable energy expertise.

“I am confident that our proven HTW® technology, coupled with Black & Veatch’s engineering excellence and deep track record of energy solutions, will enable us to offer compelling techno-economic propositions to clients seeking to repurpose waste into valuable molecules," said Dr. Norbert Kamp, CEO of GIDARA Energy.