Malvern Panalytical agrees to acquire Micromeritics, to become world leaders in materials characterization

Malvern Panalytical announces it has agreed to acquire Micromeritics** - a leader in analytical instrumentation for the physical characterization of particles, powders, and porous materials.

Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia (USA), Micromeritics’ technologies enable the comprehensive characterization of particles by detailing their size, count, surface properties and behavior, for fundamental research, product development and production quality control. Malvern Panalytical offers a diverse range of physical, structural, and elemental analysis products.

When combined with the comprehensive suite of analytical technology at Micromeritics, Malvern Panalytical will provide the broadest material characterization offering in the market, offering a single suite of integrated instruments from a single manufacturer to support the entire customer workflow. This combination will improve customer workflow efficiency and enable deeper analytical insights.

This acquisition is for an upfront consideration of $630 million plus a deferred element up to $53 million. Micromeritics has a strong financial track record, delivering a sales CAGR of 17% between 2021 and 2024E, with sales expected to grow beyond 2024.

As part of the acquisition, Terry Kelly, President and Chief Executive of Micromeritics, has agreed to join the Group as President of Malvern Panalytical. Terry will be a key member of the Spectris Scientific leadership team.

Derek Harding, current CFO at Spectris and soon-to-be President of Spectris Scientific, said: “Together, Micromeritics and Malvern Panalytical provide a unique opportunity to create a leading and highly differentiated position and a fully integrated offering in material characterization.

“Micromeritics is an excellent business with a strong track record of growth and innovation and excellent future growth prospects. It will be a great addition to Malvern Panalytical and will strengthen our position in a number of key end markets benefiting from long-term, secular and sustainability growth trends, as well as accelerating sales of each other’s offerings. We look forward to welcoming the Micromeritics team and providing our customers with a wider portfolio of market leading solutions, helping to enhance their processes and productivity.”

Terry Kelly, President and CEO at Micromeritics, said: "Micromeritics is a world leader in particle characterization. Our market-leading technologies are used daily in the labs of the world’s most innovative companies and institutions. Our end markets are strong and growing, and we have a robust new product pipeline. The integration with Malvern Panalytical is powerful. Together our companies will be able to unlock more answers for customers and provide expert applications and technical support that cannot be matched by any other company. The last four and a half years have been an exciting period of growth for Micromeritics, it was a great partnership with SFW Capital. The acquisition by Malvern Panalytical is a perfect fit for our technologies, our customers, and most importantly our people."

This announcement follows the recent acquisition of SciAps by Malvern Panalytical, whose handheld portfolio used in the field complements Malvern Panalytical's existing range of laboratory and benchtop equipment.