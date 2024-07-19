Small steps for electrons – big steps for the solar cells of the future?
Novel measurement method helps to improve perovskite solar cells in a targeted manner
© Brad Baxley (Part to Whole)
In the search for more efficient and sustainable energy generation methods, a class of materials called metal halide perovskites have shown great promise. In the few years since their discovery, novel solar cells based on these materials have already achieved efficiencies comparable to commercial silicon solar cells. Yet, perovskite solar cells offer significant advantages over silicon: Their manufacturing and energy costs are lower, as they can be produced using cost-effective coating processes. Moreover, their flexibility and lightweight nature allows for application on a wide range of surfaces, from portable electronics to innovative building facades.
But how does a solar cell actually work? Sunlight, which consists of individual light quanta called photons, is absorbed in the solar cell. The photons transfer their energy to electrons, lifting them to higher-energy states where they are free to move. The free electrons are then extracted at electrical contacts and converted into usable electrical energy. The efficiency of a solar cell thus depends crucially on how effectively these short-lived charge carriers can travel through the material to reach the contacts before decaying. To further optimize solar cells strategically, it is essential to understand exactly how this transport takes place, including the pathways electrons take and what hinders their movement.
This challenging task has now been accomplished by researchers at the University of Regensburg led by Prof. Dr. Rupert Huber with a new type of ultrafast microscope using tailor-made samples from Prof. Dr. Michael Johnston (Oxford University). The team managed to generate free electrons and track their diffusion on ultrashort time scales. In perovskite solar cells, this constitutes a particular challenge, as they are not homogeneous but consist of many small grains that are only hundreds of nanometers (a billionth of a meter) in size. Moreover, these nanocrystals are not identical throughout the sample; they can exist at room temperature in one of two different atomic structures, only one of which is suitable for use in solar cells. Therefore, it is crucial to pinpoint the exact location and crystalline structure under investigation. To this end, the researchers used a microscope which can zoom into the nanoscale, making it possible to measure these nanocrystals one by one. Simultaneously, optical methods can be used to ascertain that they are positioned on a crystallite with the correct atomic structure. "We make the atoms in the nanocrystallites vibrate. Depending on the arrangement of the atoms, these vibrations create distinct signatures in the scattered light, akin to a fingerprint. This enables us to precisely determine how the atoms are arranged in the respective crystallites," explains Martin Zizlsperger, first author of the publication.
Once the team knew the exact shape and crystal structure of the nanoislands, they illuminated the sample with a short light pulse, which excited electrons into mobile states – this is exactly what happens when the sun shines over a solar cell. The researchers were then able to measure the subsequent movement of the charges with a second laser pulse. "Put very simply, the charges behave like a mirror. If these charges now move downward from our measurement point, for instance, the second laser pulse is reflected later. We can then reconstruct the exact movement of the charges based on this miniscule time delay of just a few femtoseconds, where one femtosecond is the millionth part of a billionth of a second," explains co-author Svenja Nerreter.
This made it possible to observe exactly how the excited electrons move through the labyrinth of different crystallites. In particular, the researchers were also able to investigate the technically relevant movement in the direction perpendicular to the surface of the solar cell after excitation. The results were surprising: although the material consists of many different nanocrystals, the vertical charge transport on the nanometer length scale remains unaffected by irregularities in nanocrystallites’ shapes. This could be a possible reason for the success of perovskite solar cells. However, when the researchers investigated larger regions on the scale of several hundred micrometers, they found differences in charge transport efficiency among micrometer-sized regions consisting of hundreds of small nanocrystallites, with some regions being more efficient than others.
These local hotspots could be of great importance for the development of new solar cells. The researchers' novel measurement method can provide direct insight into the distribution and efficiency of the individual regions, marking an important step towards further improving perovskite solar cells. The results have been published in the journal Nature Photonics. "Our newly developed method allows us to observe the complex interplay between charge transport, crystal configuration and the shape of the crystallites directly on the nanoscale for the first time. It can therefore be used to further improve perovskite solar cells in a targeted manner," explains Prof. Huber. However, the new measurement concept is not limited to solar cells, as the interplay between structure and charge transport is of central importance for a large variety of modern applications. The breakthrough could also significantly advance the development of ultra-small, high-speed transistors and help unravel one of the greatest mysteries in solid-state physics – high-temperature superconductivity.
Original publication
M. Zizlsperger, S. Nerreter, Q. Yuan, K. B. Lohmann, F. Sandner, F. Schiegl, C. Meineke, Y. A. Gerasimenko, L. M. Herz, T. Siday, M. A. Huber, M. B. Johnston, R. Huber; "In situ nanoscopy of single-grain nanomorphology and ultrafast carrier dynamics in metal halide perovskites"; Nature Photonics, 2024-7-17
Other news from the department science
Completely stretchy lithium-ion battery for flexible electronics
This new way of creating fully stretchable, solid batteries could be a promising step forward for wearable or implantable devices that flex and move with the body
Pocket-sized invention revolutionizes ability to detect harmful materials
The low-cost cellphone-based Raman spectrometer system can make identifications of unknown biological molecules within minutes
Producing Hydrogen and Fertilizer at The Same Time
This new concept could allow the needs of previously separate industries to be combined
Researchers work to create biodegradable bioplastics from food waste
Use of microorganisms to convert food waste into fats, which are then processed into bioplastics
Fluorinated plastics with an expiry date
The fluorine can be recovered from the degraded material to be reincorporated into all kinds of chemicals
Breakthrough in Nanotechnology: New Method to Synthesize Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks and Coordination Polymers
Innovative research approach enables the development of new materials and applications in technology and medicine
On the way to emission-free mining: extracting metals with microorganisms
Innovative process for the bioleaching of copper, indium and zinc developed
Environmentally friendly and cost-effective electrolysers thanks to new MEA
Up to 95 percent less iridium, no PFAS: Spin-off elementarhy achieves first successes
Battery4Life: New COMET centre on battery safety led by TU Graz
Improving the safety, service life and sustainability of batteries
Bacterial glitter: New findings open up possibilities for sustainable color technologies
Predictions with artificial intelligence
Innovative battery design: more energy and less environmental impact
Optimised method makes batteries greener
Most read news
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate
Chemistry by type of stew
Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology
Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified
Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
More news from our other portals
St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered
This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded
Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice
By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology
Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity
A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water
The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk
Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2
Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments
This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters
A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections
Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis
Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments
Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock
Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence
Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season
Riddle of proteins in the brain solved
Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age
Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy
Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
A Delivery Service for Insulin
It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed