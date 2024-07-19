GDCh Award for Biocatalysis for Sebastian Gergel
Ostflut.net - Fotograf Richard Westebbe
Sebastian Gergel receives the GDCh Award for Biocatalysis for his dissertation, which he completed at the universities of Stuttgart and Bielefeld. In it he dealt with protein engineering and the design of new enzymes.
Protein engineering deals with the design, optimization and production of proteins, including enzymes. Possible areas of application range from science to industry and agriculture. Protein engineering can play an important role, for example, in the development of new drugs and therapies, in the production of biofuels or in the development of new biotechnological processes.
In his work, Gergel combined mechanistic understanding of organic reactions with the methods of protein engineering, as well as their application in organic synthesis. He focused on directed evolution and mechanistic studies of carbonyl-selective alkene oxygenases and their application in asymmetric synthesis. Gergel was able to gain deep insights into the reaction mechanism of the biocatalytic Wacker oxidation. After successfully designing such enzymes, he was able to use them in regioselective or regio- and enantioselective Wacker oxidation.
The selection committee was convinced not only by the excellence of the content of the dissertation, which was rated "summa cum laude", but also by its linguistic and visual elaboration. The work also laid the foundation for further projects and resulted in a large number of high-ranking publications in top scientific journals.
Sebastian Gergel studied chemistry at the University of Stuttgart. He completed his doctoral thesis at the Universities of Stuttgart and Bielefeld. After completing his doctorate in 2021, he took up a position at EnginZyme AB, Solna, Sweden.
Other news from the department people
Hydrogenious founder Dr Daniel Teichmann receives Missie H2 Hydrogen medal
He is the first German CEO to receive this award
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
Scientists awarded for innovative 2D materials research
Jena Research Team Receives “Thüringer Forschungspreis”
Turning fallen leaves into sustainably made paper
Ukrainian scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024
Köttermann Ltd. in Great Britain under new management
“We are delighted that Joanna Speight will enrich our team in England with her extensive experience in the laboratory sector”
Chemours Announces Appointment of Denise Dignam as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company
Otto Roelen Medal for Lutz Ackermann
The prize honours outstanding scientific achievements in the field of catalysis, which also have a strong industrial relevance
“Observing active matter is like playing computers under a microscope”
Juliane Simmchen receives Mario Markus Prize for ludic sciences
New shareholder structure at Bodo Möller Chemie
Korinna Möller-Boxberger and Frank Haug lead cross-generational family enterprise
Most read news
Fungus breaks down ocean plastic
“What makes this research scientifically outstanding, is that we can quantify the degradation process”
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Taiwanese start-up causes a sensation: sports shoes made from recycled solar modules?
TSGC pioneers comprehensive recycling of solar modules with unrivaled recovery rate
Chemistry by type of stew
Can it be so easy to combine very different substances in a "one-pot synthesis" to create a new class of materials?
Recyclables from wood waste for energy storage and environmental technology
Research team takes lignin waste from the timber industry to develop materials that can be used to build and recycle sustainable batteries
Efficient plastic-feeding fungi in freshwater ecosystems identified
Contrary to previous assumptions, no pre-treatment of the plastics was necessary
A sustainable bio-industry innovation: product development of bio-based flame retardant additives
ALTANA AG and UB FIGG invest in the Finnish technology company NORDTREAT
Bodo Möller Chemie makes further strides in Asia
New competence center in Shanghai and a change in top management
More news from our other portals
St. John's wort: Important steps of biosynthesis discovered
This opens up the opportunity to obtain the complex ingredients biotechnologically
Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers should avoid Brazil nuts
Brazil nuts can contain unusually high levels of radioactive radium
New insights into the genetics of the common octopus: genome at the chromosome level decoded
Scientific milestone provides deeper insights into the evolution and biology of Octopus vulgaris
Future Food: Beef Cells Integrated into Rice
By growing animal cells in rice grains, scientists dish up hybrid food
Microbe of the Year 2023: Bacillus subtilis – for health and technology
Already, Bacillus subtilis is indispensable in many industries, and many more innovations are expected
American diets have a long way to go to achieve health equity
A new study found that Americans are eating better, but disparities persist in marginalized communities
Novel pre-treatment process enhances PFAs removal from drinking water
The team's novel approach involves a pre-treatment process that significantly enhances the performance of existing GAC systems
Parkinson's disease - New test procedure enables early detection in patients at risk
Up to seven years before the onset of typical motor symptoms
Researchers discover an alternative to PEG
rPEG as a new type of Poly(ethylene glycol): random chains offer multiple advantages for medical application
Increase frozen food temperature, reduce CO2
Study on increasing the standard freezer temperature to -15°C
Novel Blood Test Helps Improve Cancer Treatments
This could make it possible to provide diagnostics and treatments that are more closely tailored to individual patients in the future
Presence of nicotine and antidepressants detected in Antarctic waters
A study with the participation of IDAEA and IGME locates organic contaminants derived from human activity in inland and coastal waters of the frozen continent
Portable AI-based test kit to identify bacterial infections
Dutch scientist selected as a finalist for the Young Inventors Prize 2024: Her startup focuses on the most common types of infection
Ointment with DNA molecules combats allergic contact dermatitis
Study shows that what are known as aptamers can be absorbed directly via the skin
Four-legged, dog-like robot ‘sniffs’ hazardous gases in inaccessible environments
Portable mass spectrometry for on-site detection of hazardous volatile organic compounds via robotic extractive sampling
In severe COVID-19 cases, neutrophils work around the clock
Scientists were able to track over time what happens in molecular biology from the onset of infection to organ damage
Diageo anticipates summer flavors with the help of artificial intelligence
Diageo's 'Flavour Forecast' report reveals the most popular flavours of the season
Riddle of proteins in the brain solved
Erin Schuman awarded the Körber European Science Prize, worth one million euros
Trigger points for bowel cancer found at a young age
Regenerative stem cells as the origin of inflammation-associated intestinal tumors
Global standards in food safety: BfR Summer Academy
Over 700 participants from 72 countries learn and network
British chemist is honoured for her groundbreaking work in mass spectrometry
Dame Carol Robinson opened a new era for protein analysis and drug development
A Delivery Service for Insulin
It's an old dream in pharmacy: to deliver an active ingredient to the exact place in the body where it is most needed
Something is happening in the chemical industry ...
This is what true pioneering spirit looks like: Plenty of innovative start-ups are bringing fresh ideas, lifeblood and entrepreneurial spirit to change tomorrow's world for the better. Immerse yourself in the world of these young companies and take the opportunity to get in touch with the founders.