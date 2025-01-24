Anton Paar Opens Two New Subsidiaries

Since January 1, 2025, Anton Paar GmbH will offer service and support in Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, further expanding its international distribution network.

Anton Paar GmbH

Anton Paar Argentina, based in Buenos Aires, will be responsible for sales, service and support in Argentina and the neighboring countries Uruguay and Paraguay. With the launch of the new sales subsidiary, Anton Paar is already represented with four locations in South America. “South America is an important market for Anton Paar due to the growth in industries such as food, beverage and pharmaceutical that require advanced measurement technologies for quality and efficiency. With a stronger local presence, Anton Paar can respond faster to customer requirements and advance its internationalization strategy,” explains Regional Director Reinhard Eberl.

With Anton Paar Scientific Instruments in Abu Dhabi, Anton Paar will open its first location in the Middle East. “The UAE has a strong focus on diversifying its economy, besides the traditionally strong oil industry, and is a leading economic hub in the Middle East. Thus, positioning our first subsidiary there marks a significant milestone in Anton Paar’s global growth strategy,” says Regional Director Ian Collins-Hunt.