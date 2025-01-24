Glatt Ingenieurtechnik: New branch in Leipzig expands engineering network
Tapping further customer potential in the food, chemicals and pharmaceuticals markets
Glatt Ingenieurtechnik GmbH opened its own branch in Leipzig on January 1, 2025. The aim is to further expand customer proximity and market presence in Germany, Central and Eastern Europe.
The location in Leipzig city center, which is easily accessible by car, train and via Leipzig/Halle airport, offers the best conditions for regional and international customer meetings on site and is located in the heart of the Leipzig growth region with its high potential for skilled workers and numerous scientific institutions. For branch manager Dr. Steffen Hillmann, the focus is on business with food, feed and fine chemicals as well as pharmaceutical engineering. The site is currently under construction. Glatt Ingenieurtechnik has already been able to recruit a number of experienced project engineers. In the future, the new branch will be expanded and the entire product portfolio of the plant manufacturer, process expert and engineering service provider will be processed.
Dr. Steffen Hillmann, Head of Branch Office Leipzig, sees the new office in Emilienstraße in Zentrum-Süd as an important building block in Glatt's ongoing growth strategy: "In the immediate vicinity of the Leipzig University of Applied Sciences, the University Hospital, the Faculty of Chemistry and Mineralogy and the historic Bavarian Railway Station, we are located directly at the interface of research, science, education and culture. We want to use the new office for networking, customer retention and the planning and development of new plant engineering projects in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical and food industries."
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
