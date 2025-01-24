Glatt Ingenieurtechnik: New branch in Leipzig expands engineering network

The location in Leipzig city center, which is easily accessible by car, train and via Leipzig/Halle airport, offers the best conditions for regional and international customer meetings on site and is located in the heart of the Leipzig growth region with its high potential for skilled workers and numerous scientific institutions. For branch manager Dr. Steffen Hillmann, the focus is on business with food, feed and fine chemicals as well as pharmaceutical engineering. The site is currently under construction. Glatt Ingenieurtechnik has already been able to recruit a number of experienced project engineers. In the future, the new branch will be expanded and the entire product portfolio of the plant manufacturer, process expert and engineering service provider will be processed.