Wevo-Chemie expands production capacity

High-performance silicone materials from WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH are a reliable solution for modern electronic and electrotechnical components. To meet the growing demand for silicone-based gels, adhesives, gap fillers and potting compounds that are adaptable to specific applications, the company has just expanded its production capacity.

“With the expansion of our silicone production at the company headquarters in Ostfildern, we are taking an important step into the future”, says Dr Frank Naumann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wevo. Cutting-edge plant engineering ensures efficient and flexible silicone production in line with individual customer needs. “We will thus be able to offer innovative solutions dedicated to future market requirements from an early stage.” The production shop recently underwent extensive modernisation and now provides sufficient space not only for extra machinery but also for laboratories and future growth.

To meet the growing demand for silicones that are adaptable to specific applications, Wevo regularly develops new material systems. The WEVOSIL series product portfolio currently includes addition-curing RTV-2 silicone materials such as gels, adhesives, gap fillers and potting compounds with a wide range of customisable properties. In addition to the thermal conductivity that is often required, these also include viscosity, pot life or chemical and temperature resistance. Through these specifications it is possible, for example, to meet the thermal challenges arising from miniaturisation and increasingly high power densities in the field of electronic components.

Silicone materials for innovative technologies The ability to adapt silicones to the requirements of new and existing technologies – irrespective of the amount needed – is one of Wevo’s key strengths. Customised solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of electrical and electronic components are the outcome – in the automotive industry, power engineering applications and modern household appliances.