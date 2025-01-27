Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by X
Share by email
Print

Wevo-Chemie expands production capacity

“With the expansion of our silicone production at the company headquarters in Ostfildern, we are taking an important step into the future”

27-Jan-2025
WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH

The extensively modernised silicone production shop opens up new opportunities at Wevo’s headquarters near Stuttgart.

WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH

High-performance silicone materials from WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH are a reliable solution for modern electronic and electrotechnical components. To meet the growing demand for silicone-based gels, adhesives, gap fillers and potting compounds that are adaptable to specific applications, the company has just expanded its production capacity.

“With the expansion of our silicone production at the company headquarters in Ostfildern, we are taking an important step into the future”, says Dr Frank Naumann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wevo. Cutting-edge plant engineering ensures efficient and flexible silicone production in line with individual customer needs. “We will thus be able to offer innovative solutions dedicated to future market requirements from an early stage.” The production shop recently underwent extensive modernisation and now provides sufficient space not only for extra machinery but also for laboratories and future growth.

To meet the growing demand for silicones that are adaptable to specific applications, Wevo regularly develops new material systems. The WEVOSIL series product portfolio currently includes addition-curing RTV-2 silicone materials such as gels, adhesives, gap fillers and potting compounds with a wide range of customisable properties. In addition to the thermal conductivity that is often required, these also include viscosity, pot life or chemical and temperature resistance. Through these specifications it is possible, for example, to meet the thermal challenges arising from miniaturisation and increasingly high power densities in the field of electronic components.

Silicone materials for innovative technologies

The ability to adapt silicones to the requirements of new and existing technologies – irrespective of the amount needed – is one of Wevo’s key strengths. Customised solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of electrical and electronic components are the outcome – in the automotive industry, power engineering applications and modern household appliances.

As a silicone manufacturer with many years of expertise, Wevo is underlining its aspiration to be a reliable project partner from development to series production with this expansion.

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1185393/wevo-chemie-expands-production-capacity.html
WACKER Plans Expansion of Its Charleston Site and Prepares for Construction of Silicone Production Facilities

WACKER Plans Expansion of Its Charleston Site and Prepares for Construction of Silicone Production Facilities

Construction of production facilities planned in phases over several years

Read news

Most read news

1
From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry
2
New method turns e-waste to gold
3
BASF to sell Styrodur® business
4
Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy
5
New protective coating can improve battery performance

Other news from the department manufacturing

thyssenkrupp Uhde and Novonesis launch innovative enzymatic esterification technology

thyssenkrupp Uhde and Novonesis launch innovative enzymatic esterification technology

A more sustainable alternative to conventional esterification

Read news
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia

WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia

Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions

Read news
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation

Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation

Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace

Read news
Perstorp establishes Amsterdam site in key step to enter the growing synthetic ester business

Perstorp establishes Amsterdam site in key step to enter the growing synthetic ester business

Read news
Covestro Expands Production in Ohio

Covestro Expands Production in Ohio

Additional Capacity for tailor-made Polycarbonates

Read news
thyssenkrupp nucera Partners with Chlorum Solutions USA for Chlor-Alkali Plant in Arizona

thyssenkrupp nucera Partners with Chlorum Solutions USA for Chlor-Alkali Plant in Arizona

Plant aims to set a new standard in proximity-based chemical production

Read news
Busch Group Expands Presence in Romania

Busch Group Expands Presence in Romania

“By incorporating Pfeiffer Vacuum into the Busch Group, we can now offer our customers in Romania the best solutions for all vacuum technology applications”

Read news
Stellantis and CATL to Invest Up to €4.1 Billion in Joint Venture for Large-Scale LFP Battery Plant in Spain

Stellantis and CATL to Invest Up to €4.1 Billion in Joint Venture for Large-Scale LFP Battery Plant in Spain

Production is planned to start by end of 2026 and could reach up to 50 GWh capacity

Read news
BASF starts up its expanded ammonium chloride plant in Ludwigshafen

BASF starts up its expanded ammonium chloride plant in Ludwigshafen

Optimized process enables the production of ammonium chloride in even higher quality

Read news
Waldner: Ground-breaking for new powder coating plant

Waldner: Ground-breaking for new powder coating plant

Read news
Aramco, SINOPEC, and Fujian Petrochemical break ground on new refining and petrochemical project in China

Aramco, SINOPEC, and Fujian Petrochemical break ground on new refining and petrochemical project in China

Integrated refining and petrochemical project aims to maximize chemical output

Read news
Waters Corporation Opens State-of-the-Art Precision Manufacturing Facility in Longbridge, UK

Waters Corporation Opens State-of-the-Art Precision Manufacturing Facility in Longbridge, UK

Waters triples manufacturing footprint while increasing precision machining and metrology capacity to support future growth

Read news
BASF to build additional production capacity for X3D® catalyst shaping technology in Ludwigshafen

BASF to build additional production capacity for X3D® catalyst shaping technology in Ludwigshafen

First-of-its-kind plant scheduled for 2026 producing catalysts on industrial scale, driving green transformation projects

Read news
BASF receives funding approval for the construction of the world’s largest industrial heat pump for CO2-free steam generation

BASF receives funding approval for the construction of the world’s largest industrial heat pump for CO2-free steam generation

Greenhouse gas emissions from formic acid production at the Ludwigshafen site reduced by up to 98 percent

Read news
World's first agile production facility for battery cells opened

World's first agile production facility for battery cells opened

Close cooperation between science and industry

Read news
Synthesizing fine chemicals: Technological Advance in Production of Pharmaceuticals

Synthesizing fine chemicals: Technological Advance in Production of Pharmaceuticals

Read news
Chemical production in Germany: Soda Manufacturing with Double Climate Bonus

Chemical production in Germany: Soda Manufacturing with Double Climate Bonus

Clean process: bipolar electrodialysis

Read news
Digitalized, Sustainable Battery Cell Production

Digitalized, Sustainable Battery Cell Production

First battery cell winding system of its kind

Read news
New approaches for the cost-efficient and high-speed production of fuel cells

New approaches for the cost-efficient and high-speed production of fuel cells

Read news
Merck and Siemens enter Strategic Partnership on Digital Transformation Technology

Merck and Siemens enter Strategic Partnership on Digital Transformation Technology

Merck's cutting-edge production, enabled by Siemens, sets new standards in modular manufacturing

Read news
More from the department manufacturing

Most read news

From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry

From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry

This breakthrough tackles two environmental issues at once

Read news
New method turns e-waste to gold

New method turns e-waste to gold

Electronics waste is a literal gold mine

Read news
BASF to sell Styrodur® business

BASF to sell Styrodur® business

Read news
Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy

Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy

First time unwanted organic waste product used in redox flow battery research

Read news
New protective coating can improve battery performance

New protective coating can improve battery performance

A universal solution with indirect climate protection

Read news
Electric fungi: The biobattery that needs to be fed

Electric fungi: The biobattery that needs to be fed

Microbiology meets electrical engineering

Read news
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases

How to recycle CO2 from flue gases

Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere

Read news
Artificial Photosynthesis Decoded

Artificial Photosynthesis Decoded

How Carbon Nitride Splits Water (and Enables Green Hydrogen)

Read news
High Performance in Frosty Conditions

High Performance in Frosty Conditions

Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries

Read news
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries

Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries

Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries

Read news
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases

International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases

Successful synthesis of the material COF-999

Read news
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics

Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics

GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company

Read news

More news from our other portals

Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells

Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells

Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert

bionity.com
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology

Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology

New gadget presented at CES 2025

yumda.com

Biotage AB and McMaster University sign joint agreement to develop new chemistry platform

analytica-world.com
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye

Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye

Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina

bionity.com
Ferrero launches nutella Plant-Based on the German market just in time for Vegan January

Ferrero launches nutella Plant-Based on the German market just in time for Vegan January

yumda.com
A fast, non-destructive test for 2-dimensional materials

A fast, non-destructive test for 2-dimensional materials

analytica-world.com
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food

Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food

Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food

bionity.com
‘True food’ research database offers rankings for 50,000 processed foods

‘True food’ research database offers rankings for 50,000 processed foods

yumda.com

Identifying microbial species

analytica-world.com
Tuberculosis research: promising new active agent

Tuberculosis research: promising new active agent

A novel antibiotic

bionity.com
Björn Vieten

Valensina Group strengthens top management at the beginning of the year

yumda.com

Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood

Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer

analytica-world.com
Electric fungi: The biobattery that needs to be fed

Electric fungi: The biobattery that needs to be fed

Microbiology meets electrical engineering

bionity.com
Mintel publishes global food and drink trends for 2025

Mintel publishes global food and drink trends for 2025

yumda.com
Antigen receptors form groups

Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane

Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range

analytica-world.com

Crucell acquires ChromaGenics to strengthen its strategic position in protein production technology

bionity.com
Sugar tax harms Red Bull and not Pure Bio Energy Drink

Sugar tax harms Red Bull and not Pure Bio Energy Drink

yumda.com
Researchers create nanoscale sensors to better see how high pressure affects materials

Researchers create nanoscale sensors to better see how high pressure affects materials

analytica-world.com
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction

Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction

Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global

bionity.com
Freshwater alga could be the next superfood that feeds the world

Freshwater alga could be the next superfood that feeds the world

yumda.com

Biologist enhances use of bioinformatic tools and achieves precision in genetic annotation

analytica-world.com
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms

Bats: Corona Without Symptoms

The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions

bionity.com
Food supplements - facts and information needed instead of uncertainty

Food supplements - facts and information needed instead of uncertainty

yumda.com
Insight into enzyme's 3-D structure could cut biofuel costs

Insight into enzyme's 3-D structure could cut biofuel costs

analytica-world.com
Novel vaccine against a range of diseases caused by the Epstein-Barr virus

Novel vaccine against a range of diseases caused by the Epstein-Barr virus

Start-up “EBViously“ announces first details of its EBV vaccine candidate

bionity.com
ShrimpWiz: More animal welfare in domestic shrimp farming through AI

ShrimpWiz: More animal welfare in domestic shrimp farming through AI

yumda.com
New tool for tracking 'kiss-and-run' communication between cells

New tool for tracking 'kiss-and-run' communication between cells

analytica-world.com
Cooperation of Ghost-Driving Genes

Cooperation of Ghost-Driving Genes

A groundbreaking study makes a decisive contribution to understanding how genes are regulated

bionity.com
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function

What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function

"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."

yumda.com
New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor

New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor

Polymer gels with tunable ionic Seebeck coefficient for ultra-sensitive printed thermopiles

analytica-world.com

Is artificial intelligence revolutionising chemistry?

Discover AI news
More from the department manufacturing Subscribe to newsletter