Wevo-Chemie expands production capacity
“With the expansion of our silicone production at the company headquarters in Ostfildern, we are taking an important step into the future”
“With the expansion of our silicone production at the company headquarters in Ostfildern, we are taking an important step into the future”, says Dr Frank Naumann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wevo. Cutting-edge plant engineering ensures efficient and flexible silicone production in line with individual customer needs. “We will thus be able to offer innovative solutions dedicated to future market requirements from an early stage.” The production shop recently underwent extensive modernisation and now provides sufficient space not only for extra machinery but also for laboratories and future growth.
To meet the growing demand for silicones that are adaptable to specific applications, Wevo regularly develops new material systems. The WEVOSIL series product portfolio currently includes addition-curing RTV-2 silicone materials such as gels, adhesives, gap fillers and potting compounds with a wide range of customisable properties. In addition to the thermal conductivity that is often required, these also include viscosity, pot life or chemical and temperature resistance. Through these specifications it is possible, for example, to meet the thermal challenges arising from miniaturisation and increasingly high power densities in the field of electronic components.
Silicone materials for innovative technologies
The ability to adapt silicones to the requirements of new and existing technologies – irrespective of the amount needed – is one of Wevo’s key strengths. Customised solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of electrical and electronic components are the outcome – in the automotive industry, power engineering applications and modern household appliances.
As a silicone manufacturer with many years of expertise, Wevo is underlining its aspiration to be a reliable project partner from development to series production with this expansion.
Other news from the department manufacturing
thyssenkrupp Uhde and Novonesis launch innovative enzymatic esterification technology
A more sustainable alternative to conventional esterification
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia
Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation
Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace
thyssenkrupp nucera Partners with Chlorum Solutions USA for Chlor-Alkali Plant in Arizona
Plant aims to set a new standard in proximity-based chemical production
Busch Group Expands Presence in Romania
“By incorporating Pfeiffer Vacuum into the Busch Group, we can now offer our customers in Romania the best solutions for all vacuum technology applications”
Stellantis and CATL to Invest Up to €4.1 Billion in Joint Venture for Large-Scale LFP Battery Plant in Spain
Production is planned to start by end of 2026 and could reach up to 50 GWh capacity
BASF starts up its expanded ammonium chloride plant in Ludwigshafen
Optimized process enables the production of ammonium chloride in even higher quality
Aramco, SINOPEC, and Fujian Petrochemical break ground on new refining and petrochemical project in China
Integrated refining and petrochemical project aims to maximize chemical output
Waters Corporation Opens State-of-the-Art Precision Manufacturing Facility in Longbridge, UK
Waters triples manufacturing footprint while increasing precision machining and metrology capacity to support future growth
BASF to build additional production capacity for X3D® catalyst shaping technology in Ludwigshafen
First-of-its-kind plant scheduled for 2026 producing catalysts on industrial scale, driving green transformation projects
BASF receives funding approval for the construction of the world’s largest industrial heat pump for CO2-free steam generation
Greenhouse gas emissions from formic acid production at the Ludwigshafen site reduced by up to 98 percent
World's first agile production facility for battery cells opened
Close cooperation between science and industry
Chemical production in Germany: Soda Manufacturing with Double Climate Bonus
Clean process: bipolar electrodialysis
Most read news
From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry
This breakthrough tackles two environmental issues at once
Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy
First time unwanted organic waste product used in redox flow battery research
New protective coating can improve battery performance
A universal solution with indirect climate protection
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
More news from our other portals
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Novel vaccine against a range of diseases caused by the Epstein-Barr virus
Start-up “EBViously“ announces first details of its EBV vaccine candidate
Cooperation of Ghost-Driving Genes
A groundbreaking study makes a decisive contribution to understanding how genes are regulated
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."