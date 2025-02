The initial milestone in the construction of the world’s first large-scale ethenolysis plant based on rapeseed oil methyl ester has been reached: the first distillation column has been erected. Starting in 2026, large quantities of renewable molecules for the chemical industry will be produced at the Verbio site in Bitterfeld. These specialty chemicals are used, for example, in detergents and cleaning agents, high-performance lubricants for engines, and plastics. In this way, Verbio is driving forward the transition from fossil to renewable raw materials in the chemical industry.

Dr. Andreas Kohl, Head of Specialty Chemicals and Catalysts at Verbio, says of the construction progress: “After fifteen weeks of preparation and construction, the first milestone of the new Verbio plant has been achieved. With the so-called “wedding” of the distillation column, its shell construction was completed. Due to its size, the column was manufactured in two parts on site and assembled and welded with the final hub on November 22, 2024.”

The distillation column is used for the preparation of the raw ester from the biodiesel plant before further processing in the ethenolysis process. The liquids are heated at the bottom of the column and can be separated due to their different boiling points. This process is essential for chemical production processes.

Dr. Andreas Kohl continues: “The first structures of the plant can now be seen on the construction site. The steel structure for the production building are being assembled, and floor plates and foundations for the tank warehouses are being erected. The first tanks are under construction. Our team has done a great job over the past few weeks.”

Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation "The Verbio ethenolysis plant is unique in its process technology. The raw material for production is certified, sustainably produced rapeseed oil. Initially, we use this to manufacture Biodiesel. This is then converted into renewable specialty chemicals using the innovative catalysts from XiMo, our wholly-owned Verbio subsidiary,” explains Dr. Kohl. He adds: “Parallel to this, XiMo is also constructing a production plant in Hungary to manufacture olefin metathesis catalysts on a multitonne scale. In 2005 Richard Schrock, one of the founders of XiMo, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his discovery in the field of olefin metathesis, a reaction of organic chemistry.”

Using ethenolysis, Verbio provides the market with the bio-based speciality chemicals methyl 9-decenoate (9-DAME) and 1-decene, which can be used as key components in a wide range of applications. 9-DAME is a component of detergents and cleaning agents and serves as a raw material for lubricants and polymers. 1-decene is an important basis for products in the field of high-performance lubricants used in modern engines, gearboxes and wind turbines. In the future, Verbio will also produce additional specialty chemicals that can be used for pharmaceutical or cosmetic products.

The Bitterfeld plant will have a nominal annual manufacturing capacity of 32,000 tonnes of 9-DAME and 17,000 tonnes of 1-decene. The objective is to manufacture a total of 60,000 tonnes of renewable products for the chemical industry annually. Verbio plans to launch production at the plant in 2026.

Defossilisation of the chemical industry This is critically relevant to the climate goals of the chemical industry, which must make a drastic reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions. Dr. Andreas Kohl says: “Products and processes such as those from Verbio are particularly interesting, especially for the chemical industry, which usually has a large ecological footprint. With our innovative technologies, Verbio is helping to replace fossil raw materials in the chemical industry with renewable biomass molecules. With our renewable specialty chemicals, we are making a contribution to making it easier for chemical companies to achieve their climate goals. We are already seeing great demand in the chemical industry worldwide, and we are in discussion with several potential interested parties.”

Specialty chemicals as part of Verbio’s diversification strategy Verbio’s portfolio of green products manufactured from biomass from renewable sources is becoming ever broader. This increasing product diversification will give Verbio several footholds outside the transport sector. Accordingly, this is an important guarantee of Verbio’s future growth and stability, as well as benefiting climate protection.