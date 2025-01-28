WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia
Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions
“With the expansion of our production facilities in Japan and South Korea, we are strengthening our position as a market and technology leader for high-quality silicone solutions in the important Asian growth market,” said Christian Kirsten, WACKER Executive Board member responsible for the Group’s silicones business, at the opening. “The additional capacity will help us meet growing demand, especially from the local automotive and construction industries. By doing so we continue to drive our specialties strategy in the silicones sector.”
Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions. “We generate more than 40 percent of our sales in Asia. Our business activities in Japan and South Korea are major contributors”, emphasizes WACKER’s executive board member Angela Wörl, who is responsible for the Asia region. “The new production lines in Tsukuba and in Jincheon support our strategy to locate our manufacturing capabilities close to our customers in the region.”
Tsukuba: Focus on E-Mobility
The capacity expansion at WACKER’s production site in Tsukuba is targeting customers from the automotive industry, especially in the field of electromobility. The newly built plant hosts a production line for manufacturing silicone-based thermal interface materials (TIM). These materials are basically silicone elastomers that have been modified with various additives and fillers during compounding to render them thermally conductive.
Aside from the automotive industry, silicone-based TIM also serve as so called gap fillers in the electronics industry, where they provide effective thermal management of electrical components. The batteries in electric cars, for example, are embedded in silicone encapsulants. This ensures controlled dissipation of the heat generated during operation and protects the traction battery from overheating.
As part of the global trend towards electromobility, demand for such specialty silicones is also expected to increase in Asia. Japanese automotive suppliers are currently investing heavily in this sector. “The industry is looking for opportunities to improve the design and performance of battery powered vehicles. Silicones are materials that enable new and innovative solutions, ranging from hybrid cable systems and efficient thermal management to effective potting of power electronics and enhanced battery safety. Our production line in Japan will enable us to better support growing demand for these high-end silicones in the region,” says WACKER Executive Board member Christian Kirsten.
WACKER produces silicone specialties in Tsukuba as part of the Wacker Asahikasei Silicone (AWS) joint venture founded in 1999. Here, the group also operates a technical center and a training center for silicone applications.
Capacity Expansion in South Korea: Silicone Sealants for the Construction Industry
WACKER also expanded its production capacity at its South Korean site in Jincheon. Here, the company has been producing silicone sealants for the construction industry since 2010 and specialty silicones, liquid silicone rubbers and silicone elastomers for the automotive and electrical industries since 2012. The products are shipped to customers throughout Asia.
The silicone sealants production had already been expanded as part of the site’s relocation in 2018. However, increasing demand for sealants put the plant to its limits. The new production line will increase production capacity in Jincheon significantly. “This investment will play a key role in ensuring that we can meet the growing demand in Asia in the long term,” says WACKER Executive Board member Christian Kirsten. “With this step, we are further expanding our position as a market leader for high-quality silicone sealants in Asia. Jincheon now operates one of the largest, most modern and most efficient silicone sealant production sites in Asia.”
Other news from the department manufacturing
thyssenkrupp Uhde and Novonesis launch innovative enzymatic esterification technology
A more sustainable alternative to conventional esterification
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation
Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace
Wevo-Chemie expands production capacity
“With the expansion of our silicone production at the company headquarters in Ostfildern, we are taking an important step into the future”
thyssenkrupp nucera Partners with Chlorum Solutions USA for Chlor-Alkali Plant in Arizona
Plant aims to set a new standard in proximity-based chemical production
Busch Group Expands Presence in Romania
“By incorporating Pfeiffer Vacuum into the Busch Group, we can now offer our customers in Romania the best solutions for all vacuum technology applications”
Stellantis and CATL to Invest Up to €4.1 Billion in Joint Venture for Large-Scale LFP Battery Plant in Spain
Production is planned to start by end of 2026 and could reach up to 50 GWh capacity
BASF starts up its expanded ammonium chloride plant in Ludwigshafen
Optimized process enables the production of ammonium chloride in even higher quality
Aramco, SINOPEC, and Fujian Petrochemical break ground on new refining and petrochemical project in China
Integrated refining and petrochemical project aims to maximize chemical output
Waters Corporation Opens State-of-the-Art Precision Manufacturing Facility in Longbridge, UK
Waters triples manufacturing footprint while increasing precision machining and metrology capacity to support future growth
BASF to build additional production capacity for X3D® catalyst shaping technology in Ludwigshafen
First-of-its-kind plant scheduled for 2026 producing catalysts on industrial scale, driving green transformation projects
BASF receives funding approval for the construction of the world’s largest industrial heat pump for CO2-free steam generation
Greenhouse gas emissions from formic acid production at the Ludwigshafen site reduced by up to 98 percent
World's first agile production facility for battery cells opened
Close cooperation between science and industry
Chemical production in Germany: Soda Manufacturing with Double Climate Bonus
Clean process: bipolar electrodialysis
Most read news
From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry
This breakthrough tackles two environmental issues at once
Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy
First time unwanted organic waste product used in redox flow battery research
New protective coating can improve battery performance
A universal solution with indirect climate protection
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
More news from our other portals
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Novel vaccine against a range of diseases caused by the Epstein-Barr virus
Start-up “EBViously“ announces first details of its EBV vaccine candidate
Cooperation of Ghost-Driving Genes
A groundbreaking study makes a decisive contribution to understanding how genes are regulated
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."
See the theme worlds for related content
Topic World Battery Technology
The topic world Battery Technology combines relevant knowledge in a unique way. Here you will find everything about suppliers and their products, webinars, white papers, catalogs and brochures.
Topic World Battery Technology
The topic world Battery Technology combines relevant knowledge in a unique way. Here you will find everything about suppliers and their products, webinars, white papers, catalogs and brochures.