50 years of Bodo Möller Chemie: adhesives expert celebrates company anniversary

Continuous growth with innovative solutions

30-Jan-2025

In 2025, the Bodo Möller Chemie Group can look back on five decades of successful company history. Since its foundation in 1975, Bodo Möller Chemie has been distributing specialty chemicals from chemical companies such as BASF, Dow, DuPont, Henkel and Huntsman. Strong partnerships, expansion and innovative solutions, including for e-mobility, batteries, hydrogen, communication and robotics, will continue to be the focus of the company's strategy in the future.

Bodo Möller Chemie

Frank Haug and Korinna Möller-Boxberger are the managing directors and owners of the successful solution provider.

Bodo Möller Chemie

What began as a small family business in the 1970s is still family-run today - but of considerable size. Bodo Möller Chemie employs around 400 people, most of whom are technicians, engineers and chemists. In order to meet the growing demands of the market, the company has continuously expanded its customer service, logistics and technical support infrastructure over the past 50 years. In addition to its headquarters in Offenbach, the specialty chemicals expert has built up a global network with over 40 locations that advise and supply companies in more than 60 countries worldwide. The aim is for discerning customers from all over the world and from a wide range of industries, including automotive, battery, hydrogen, communication and robotics, to benefit from innovative products from the market leaders and customized solutions.

Core competence in adhesive technology

"We are pioneers in the field of adhesives. Our core competence is to translate chemical products into mechanical and electromagnetic design data. This enables design departments to develop innovative, high-performance and sustainable products," says Frank Haug, CEO of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group. "We offer this expertise to our customers globally. It sets us apart from other suppliers." This technical advice and support is made possible on the one hand by over 250 engineers and chemists and on the other by the company's own global laboratory infrastructure. Five laboratories are currently in operation in Europe, America, China and the Middle East, with further locations in India in the planning stage. In addition to expanding its technological core competencies, the family-owned company is also driving forward cross-industry topics: in line with the motto "Fit For Future 2030", the focus is on sustainability, digitalization and future technologies as well as global expansion.

Focus on future technologies

Focusing on future-oriented megatrends is an integral part of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group's corporate strategy. In the area of sustainability, the company offers bio-based epoxy resins for hydrogen pressure tanks and debonding-on-demand solutions for adhesive applications to significantly reduce thecarbon footprint of end products. In addition to the target markets of aviation, e-mobility and battery storage, the focus is also increasingly on special solutions for robotics, autonomous driving and communication technologies. Here, the company enables future innovations, for example through optimized thermal management, special electrically conductive adhesives and so-called EMI shielding, which enables the smooth use of a wide variety of high-performance electronic components in the smallest of spaces. "Only by identifying these megatrends at an early stage and having a perfectly coordinated innovative product portfolio with complementary technologies from market-leading manufacturers will it be possible to achieve steady organic growth in the future," says Haug, describing the need to focus on innovative industrial fields.

Global solution provider

The company is also consistently driving forward its global expansion: "Our aim is to make our solutions and expertise available globally. With comprehensive know-how and a strong international network, we support our customers worldwide in overcoming technical challenges," says Korinna Möller-Boxberger, Managing Director of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group. With the expansion in South East Asia and new locations in Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea and the opening of adhesive application laboratories in China, the Middle East, America and India, the company is underlining its growing international commitment. In addition, the Life Sciences division in the IMEA region expanded the portfolio to include a new market segment in which the company will increasingly establish itself. With the laboratory for life sciences formulations set up there, the company also offers comprehensive technical support as a solution provider in this area.

Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.

