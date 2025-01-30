50 years of Bodo Möller Chemie: adhesives expert celebrates company anniversary
Continuous growth with innovative solutions
Bodo Möller Chemie
What began as a small family business in the 1970s is still family-run today - but of considerable size. Bodo Möller Chemie employs around 400 people, most of whom are technicians, engineers and chemists. In order to meet the growing demands of the market, the company has continuously expanded its customer service, logistics and technical support infrastructure over the past 50 years. In addition to its headquarters in Offenbach, the specialty chemicals expert has built up a global network with over 40 locations that advise and supply companies in more than 60 countries worldwide. The aim is for discerning customers from all over the world and from a wide range of industries, including automotive, battery, hydrogen, communication and robotics, to benefit from innovative products from the market leaders and customized solutions.
Core competence in adhesive technology
"We are pioneers in the field of adhesives. Our core competence is to translate chemical products into mechanical and electromagnetic design data. This enables design departments to develop innovative, high-performance and sustainable products," says Frank Haug, CEO of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group. "We offer this expertise to our customers globally. It sets us apart from other suppliers." This technical advice and support is made possible on the one hand by over 250 engineers and chemists and on the other by the company's own global laboratory infrastructure. Five laboratories are currently in operation in Europe, America, China and the Middle East, with further locations in India in the planning stage. In addition to expanding its technological core competencies, the family-owned company is also driving forward cross-industry topics: in line with the motto "Fit For Future 2030", the focus is on sustainability, digitalization and future technologies as well as global expansion.
Focus on future technologies
Focusing on future-oriented megatrends is an integral part of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group's corporate strategy. In the area of sustainability, the company offers bio-based epoxy resins for hydrogen pressure tanks and debonding-on-demand solutions for adhesive applications to significantly reduce thecarbon footprint of end products. In addition to the target markets of aviation, e-mobility and battery storage, the focus is also increasingly on special solutions for robotics, autonomous driving and communication technologies. Here, the company enables future innovations, for example through optimized thermal management, special electrically conductive adhesives and so-called EMI shielding, which enables the smooth use of a wide variety of high-performance electronic components in the smallest of spaces. "Only by identifying these megatrends at an early stage and having a perfectly coordinated innovative product portfolio with complementary technologies from market-leading manufacturers will it be possible to achieve steady organic growth in the future," says Haug, describing the need to focus on innovative industrial fields.
Global solution provider
The company is also consistently driving forward its global expansion: "Our aim is to make our solutions and expertise available globally. With comprehensive know-how and a strong international network, we support our customers worldwide in overcoming technical challenges," says Korinna Möller-Boxberger, Managing Director of the Bodo Möller Chemie Group. With the expansion in South East Asia and new locations in Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and South Korea and the opening of adhesive application laboratories in China, the Middle East, America and India, the company is underlining its growing international commitment. In addition, the Life Sciences division in the IMEA region expanded the portfolio to include a new market segment in which the company will increasingly establish itself. With the laboratory for life sciences formulations set up there, the company also offers comprehensive technical support as a solution provider in this area.
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
Other news from the department business & finance
BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology
From battery material development to the production of large-format cells: 21 partners from science and industry are pool their expertise
Labomatic and KNAUER enter into strategic cooperation
Customers in the field of liquid chromatography in particular are likely to benefit from the complementary expertise
Innovative plant to turn wood into biochemicals
First of its kind plant lays groundwork for production of consumer goods with reduced CO2 footprint
Start-up boom thriving
In 2024, 37 new spin-offs were founded at ETH Zurich, a large proportion of them in the fields of AI and biotechnology.
Advanced Automation Technologies (AAT) acquires TE Instruments
Expansion of combustion elemental analyser portfolio
Start-up wants to decarbonise the wastewater sector - with advanced sensor technology and AI
Variolytics Secures Growth Financing Round with Nordic Alpha Partners
Oxyle receives 16 million US dollars to combat "perpetual chemicals" in our water
Revolutionary water treatment technology destroys over 99% of PFAS and changes the way industries deal with toxic water pollution
Wacker Chemie AG: Chemical and biotechnology divisions performed in a weak market environment in 2024
Preliminary figures
Glatt Ingenieurtechnik: New branch in Leipzig expands engineering network
Tapping further customer potential in the food, chemicals and pharmaceuticals markets
Major breakthrough: Decarbonising global transport with ultra-lightweight batteries
alteva secures €1.7 million in pre-seed funding
Festo Celebrates its Centenary – 100 Years in Motion!
Innovation and Responsibility – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow
Better Basics Laborbedarf wins “Best of Industry Award 2024”
“SmartIntegrate” Product Line wins in the Laboratory and Analytical Technology Category
Europe's top tech investors feature major public entities, contrasting with the US's private investor-led landscape
New EPO study helps assess the size of the funding gap for European startups
Norwegian startup Vianode signs USD multi-billion long-term supply agreement with General Motors
Agreement covers development of large-scale production capacity and supply of synthetic anode graphite
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics
GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company
Most read news
From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry
This breakthrough tackles two environmental issues at once
Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy
First time unwanted organic waste product used in redox flow battery research
New protective coating can improve battery performance
A universal solution with indirect climate protection
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
More news from our other portals
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Novel vaccine against a range of diseases caused by the Epstein-Barr virus
Start-up “EBViously“ announces first details of its EBV vaccine candidate
Cooperation of Ghost-Driving Genes
A groundbreaking study makes a decisive contribution to understanding how genes are regulated
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."