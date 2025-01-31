Insights into the Nanoworld: Volker Deckert Receives the 2025 Lamb Award

How can structures be made visible that are far smaller than what conventional light microscopes can capture? With tip-enhanced Raman scattering (TERS), Volker Deckert has established a method that provides precise insights into the nanoworld of molecules—without the need for markers. For his groundbreaking work, he has been honored with the Willis E. Lamb Award.

Prof. Dr. Volker Deckert, from the Leibniz Institute of Photonic Technology (Leibniz IPHT) and Friedrich Schiller University Jena, is one of the leading and internationally renowned experts in TERS and nanospectroscopy for the life sciences. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field, he received the Willis E. Lamb Award for Laser Science and Quantum Optics on January 8, 2025, in Snowbird, USA.

A Pioneer in Tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy Deckert’s research focuses on Raman spectroscopy, optical near-field microscopy, and plasmonic enhancement. Together with his team in the Nanoscopy research department at Leibniz IPHT, he is developing label-free methods that enable detailed analysis of chemical and biological systems. The researchers aim to continuously improve the spatial resolution of these technologies in order to precisely visualize molecular structures.

"TERS allows us to resolve molecular structures beyond the optical diffraction limit - without the need for additional dyes," explains Deckert. The technology opens up a wide range of applications, from materials science to medicine. In particular, it has great potential for investigating disease mechanisms and developing new therapies.

From Würzburg to Zurich to Jena After studying chemistry and earning his doctorate in Raman spectroscopy in Würzburg, Deckert conducted research at the University of Tokyo and ETH Zurich on high-resolution Raman techniques. Following positions in Dresden and Dortmund, he has been a professor at Friedrich Schiller University Jena and head of the Nanoscopy research department at Leibniz IPHT since 2009.