European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units

A consortium of eight European partners announces the launch of DELYCIOUS (Diagnostic tools for ELectrolYsers: Cost-efficient, Innovative, Open, Universal and Safe) research project on 1 January, 2025 – aimed at developing advanced diagnostic and monitoring tools for water electrolysers. The project, coordinated by Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems IWES (Fraunhofer IWES), brings together leading research institutions and industry players from five EU member states.

As Europe accelerates its transition to clean energy, the Net Zero Industry Act identifies low-carbon hydrogen production as a strategic priority. DELYCIOUS tackles key challenges in water electrolysis technology, focusing on extending electrolyser lifespans and reducing operational costs under variable renewable energy sources.

DELYCIOUS Innovation and Impact The project pioneers innovative approaches by integrating Raman and Electrochemical Impedance spectroscopies with advanced physical and data-driven modelling. These tools will be validated across three major electrolysis technologies: alkaline (AEL), proton exchange membrane (PEMEL), and solid oxide electrolysis (SOEL), with a demonstration on alkaline electrolysers beyond 100 KW.

"DELYCIOUS represents one more step forward in making green hydrogen production more efficient and cost-effective”, says Aline Luxa, Coordinator at Fraunhofer IWES. "Our consortium's diverse expertise positions us to develop universal diagnostic tools that will be crucial for the widespread adoption of water electrolysis technologies."

Expected impacts include Advancing scientific knowledge in electrolyser diagnostics and fault detection.

Building capacity through training new experts in renewable energy and AI-driven diagnostics.

Contributing to the development of renewable hydrogen production in Europe and the integration of renewable energies.

Strengthening Europe's position in the growing renewable hydrogen market.

Contributing to UN SDGs, particularly clean energy (SDG7), industrial innovation (SDG9), responsible production and consumption (SDG12), and climate action (SDG13). Strategic Roles of Consortium Partners The project brings together complementary expertise across the value chain: