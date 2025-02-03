Advanced Automation Technologies (AAT) acquires TE Instruments

Advanced Automation Technologies, a platform of laboratory-automation brands backed by global investment firm Battery Ventures, announced the acquisition of TE Instruments (“TEI”).

Headquartered in Delft, the Netherlands, and with a sales subsidiary in Houston, TX, TE Instruments specializes in developing and manufacturing combustion elemental analyzers used across environmental, petrochemical, and industrial applications. Established in 2009, TE Instruments has grown rapidly over the last decade.

Joining AAT’s existing brands – Skalar Analytical, LCTech, PromoChrom Technologies, EST Analytical, tsHR and GERSTEL – TE Instruments provides a complementary product offering for commercial and industrial laboratories worldwide. TE Instruments’ strength in Europe and North America further bolsters AAT’s presence in these regions and greatly expands regional sales and service capabilities.

“TE Instruments has gone through significant growth over the past 15 years. Despite the individual strength of TEI, becoming part of the AAT Group offers unmatched development opportunities for all disciplines of business. Working within an environment of talented professionals, TEI will be even better prepared to offer our customers world-class solutions.” says Pascal Pruijssers, CFO of TE Instruments.

TE Instruments’ CCO Martin Broere added, “as a founding member of TE Instruments, I am immensely proud to join the AAT family. This milestone reflects our market leadership and recognition as a key innovator in combustion instrumentation and automation. Joining forces with AAT opens exciting opportunities to expand into new territories and provide even more customers with cutting-edge solutions. For our employees, this integration means access to shared best practices, enhanced collaboration, and a future filled with boundless career prospects and personal growth. Together, we are poised to achieve greater success and innovation in the years to come.”

As part of the go-forward strategy, tsHR and TE Instruments will be unified with Mr. Broere and Mr. Pruijssers taking on new roles as the leaders of the combustion analyzer division working collaboratively with the team at tsHR.

"TE Instruments is recognized worldwide as a leader in high-quality analyzers for the detection and measurement of trace elements and is an excellent extension of AAT's market leadership," said Amod Kher, CEO of AAT. "The TE and tsHR brands represent technical leadership in combustion analyzers and are committed to providing the best products and application support to end users. The unification of TEI and tsHR will enhance our ability to reach and serve global customers through enhanced sales, support and distribution capabilities."