Oxyle receives 16 million US dollars to combat "perpetual chemicals" in our water
Revolutionary water treatment technology destroys over 99% of PFAS and changes the way industries deal with toxic water pollution
While conventional methods such as filtration and adsorption merely remove PFAS from the water and transfer it to other waste streams - a cost-intensive and environmentally harmful cycle - Oxyle goes a decisive step further: the system completely destroys the PFAS molecules. The technology achieves elimination rates of over 99% and consumes 15 times less energy than alternative processes. The three-stage process combines foam fractionation, catalytic destruction and machine learning to ensure real-time monitoring and continuous optimization. There is no need for time-consuming laboratory analyses - the results are available immediately.
From idea to global solution
"Five years ago, we were a small team with a big idea: to rid water of harmful chemicals. Today, this idea is a reality. The current funding allows us to get our technology into the hands of those who need it most - be it in industry or in communities worldwide," explains Dr. Fajer Mushtaq, CEO and co-founder of Oxyle.
Oxyle was founded by Dr. Mushtaq and Dr. Silvan Staufert at ETH Zurich. Both recognized the urgent need for innovation in water treatment and developed a technology that can break down "perpetual chemicals" within minutes.
In just four years, Oxyle has made the leap from research to application. The company now employs 26 people, has completed over 20 customer projects and received prestigious awards such as the Swiss Technology Award, the SEIF Tech for Impact Award and is part of the World Economic Forum's UpLink Top Innovators. With revenue-generating pilot projects and the commissioning of the first commercial plant, Oxyle is setting standards in water treatment. Oxyle is now in the process of securing multi-year treatment contracts.
The effectiveness of the technology can be seen in numerous areas of application. In groundwater treatment, PFAS concentrations are reduced from 8,700 ng/l to below 14 ng/l. In the treatment of soil washing water, the system achieves a removal rate of 99.8% for 11 different types of PFAS. The Oxyle technology eliminated 98% of short-chain PFAS and reduced concentrations of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) by 96% in trials with an industrial customer. In November 2024, Oxyle commissioned a large-scale system in Switzerland that treats 10 cubic meters of contaminated groundwater per hour with less than 1 kWh/m³.
Why the time has come for Oxyle
"We are proud to lead the investment in Oxyle, whose breakthrough technology addresses the massive global challenge of PFAS pollution," says Thomas Nivard, Partner at 360 Capital. "Unlike traditional methods that merely contain these harmful chemicals, Oxyle permanently destroys them, setting a new standard for addressing this pressing environmental crisis. Oxyle is a true game changer. The team's exceptional commercial and technical momentum has created a strong foundation to establish a true technology leader in the coming years."
The timing for Oxyle's solution could hardly be better. Increasing waves of PFAS-related lawsuits and multi-billion dollar settlements in the US are putting pressure on companies to implement preventative solutions. Stricter regulations in the EU and the US are driving demand for innovative technologies that can ensure compliance and minimize liability risks. Studies by the Forever Lobbying Project show that the cost of inaction is enormous: Cleaning up PFAS-contaminated soil and water in Europe could cost €100 billion annually, adding up to €2 trillion over the next 20 years.
Oxyle has set itself the goal of treating 100 million liters of contaminated water in the next five years. The company plans to use its technology in a wide range of sectors - from the chemical and consumer goods industries to semiconductor production and municipal water treatment. The company will use the fresh capital to continue to grow in all areas and is already looking to strengthen its team. In this way, Oxyle will make a decisive contribution to ridding our waters of perpetual chemicals - down to the last drop.
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
Other news from the department business & finance
BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology
From battery material development to the production of large-format cells: 21 partners from science and industry are pool their expertise
Labomatic and KNAUER enter into strategic cooperation
Customers in the field of liquid chromatography in particular are likely to benefit from the complementary expertise
Innovative plant to turn wood into biochemicals
First of its kind plant lays groundwork for production of consumer goods with reduced CO2 footprint
Start-up boom thriving
In 2024, 37 new spin-offs were founded at ETH Zurich, a large proportion of them in the fields of AI and biotechnology.
Advanced Automation Technologies (AAT) acquires TE Instruments
Expansion of combustion elemental analyser portfolio
Start-up wants to decarbonise the wastewater sector - with advanced sensor technology and AI
Variolytics Secures Growth Financing Round with Nordic Alpha Partners
50 years of Bodo Möller Chemie: adhesives expert celebrates company anniversary
Continuous growth with innovative solutions
Wacker Chemie AG: Chemical and biotechnology divisions performed in a weak market environment in 2024
Preliminary figures
Glatt Ingenieurtechnik: New branch in Leipzig expands engineering network
Tapping further customer potential in the food, chemicals and pharmaceuticals markets
Major breakthrough: Decarbonising global transport with ultra-lightweight batteries
alteva secures €1.7 million in pre-seed funding
Festo Celebrates its Centenary – 100 Years in Motion!
Innovation and Responsibility – Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow
Better Basics Laborbedarf wins “Best of Industry Award 2024”
“SmartIntegrate” Product Line wins in the Laboratory and Analytical Technology Category
Europe's top tech investors feature major public entities, contrasting with the US's private investor-led landscape
New EPO study helps assess the size of the funding gap for European startups
Norwegian startup Vianode signs USD multi-billion long-term supply agreement with General Motors
Agreement covers development of large-scale production capacity and supply of synthetic anode graphite
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics
GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company
Most read news
From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry
This breakthrough tackles two environmental issues at once
Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy
First time unwanted organic waste product used in redox flow battery research
New protective coating can improve battery performance
A universal solution with indirect climate protection
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
More news from our other portals
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Novel vaccine against a range of diseases caused by the Epstein-Barr virus
Start-up “EBViously“ announces first details of its EBV vaccine candidate
Cooperation of Ghost-Driving Genes
A groundbreaking study makes a decisive contribution to understanding how genes are regulated
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."
Something is happening in the chemical industry ...
This is what true pioneering spirit looks like: Plenty of innovative start-ups are bringing fresh ideas, lifeblood and entrepreneurial spirit to change tomorrow's world for the better. Immerse yourself in the world of these young companies and take the opportunity to get in touch with the founders.