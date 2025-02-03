Flower power: lavender oil for longer-lasting sodium-sulfur batteries
Nano-cages made of linalool and sulfur increase the service life and storage capacity of sodium-sulfur batteries
It is a crucial question in the energy transition: how can electricity from wind power and photovoltaics be stored when it is not needed? Large batteries are one option. And sulfur batteries, in particular sodium-sulfur batteries offer several advantages over lithium batteries as stationary storage units. The materials from which they are made are much more readily available than lithium and cobalt, two essential components of lithium-ion batteries. The mining of these two metals also often damages the environment and locally causes social and political upheaval. However, sodium-sulfur batteries can store less energy in relation to their weight than lithium batteries and are also not as durable. Lavender oil with its main component linalool could now help to extend the service life of sodium-sulfur-batteries, as a team from the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces reports in the journal Small. "It's fascinating to design future batteries with something that grows in our gardens," says Paolo Giusto, group leader at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces.
80 percent of original charging capacity after 1500 charging cycles
The fact that usually the storage capacity of a sodium-sulfur battery drops significantly after a few charging cycles is mainly due to what is known as sulfur shuttling. Polysulfides, formed at the cathode, migrate to the anode, reacting with it and ultimately causing the battery to fail. Evgeny Senokos, who is developing alternatives to lithium batteries at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces, is now preventing this by locking the polysulfides in a carbon cage. "We create a stable and dense nanomaterial from linalool and sulfur and thus obtain batteries that are more durable and have a higher energy density than today's sodium-sulfur batteries", explains Evgeny Senokos. Linalool and sulfur form a nanostructured material whose nanopores are around 100,000 times narrower than a human hair and trap the bulky polysulfides. When charging and discharging the battery, however, the small sodium ions can still penetrate the pores or flow out of them. In consequence the battery cells tested by the Potsdam team achieved more than 80 percent of their original charging capacity after 1500 charging and discharging cycles.
The carbon-nanovessels enclosing the sulfur not only increase the service life of sodium-sulfur batteries, but also their storage capacity: as the sulfur is fixed in the cage, it is almost completely available for the reaction. The novel cathode material can therefore deliver more than 600. "By taking a creative look at nature, we are finding solutions to many of the challenges posed by the energy transition, " says Paolo Giusto. "I am confident that our development will attract increasing attention in the near future and enable us to make the leap of this technology from laboratory to practice."
Original publication
Evgeny Senokos, Heather Au, Enis Oğuzhan Eren, Tim Horner, Zihan Song, Nadezda V. Tarakina, Elif Begüm Yılmaz, Alexandros Vasileiadis, Hannes Zschiesche, Markus Antonietti, Paolo Giusto; "Sustainable Sulfur‐Carbon Hybrids for Efficient Sulfur Redox Conversions in Nanoconfined Spaces"; Small, Volume 20, 2024-10-13
Other news from the department science
Recycling the unrecyclable
Researchers find a way to reclaim materials from epoxy resins and composites
HZB Sets New World Record for CIGS Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells
"We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies..."
PFAS: how to better clean soil from ‘forever chemicals’
Researchers are building a ‘soil washing machine’ on a laboratory scale
BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology
From battery material development to the production of large-format cells: 21 partners from science and industry are pool their expertise
How dangerous are nanoplastics for babies in the womb?
The focus is on nanoplastic particles, which could lead to the development of a hypersensitive immune system in the child
Tattoo inks: How much colour gets into the body?
Evaluate possible health risks of potentially hazardous chemicals in tattoo ink more accurately in the future
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
From bowling balls to hip joints: Chemists create recyclable alternative to durable plastics
“We’ve spent 100 years trying to make polymers that last forever, and we’ve realized that’s not actually a good thing”
A spintronic view of the effect of chiral molecules
Researchers verified the chiral-induced spin selectivity effect, i.e., the influence of chiral molecules on spin, using spintronic analytical techniques
Chemical looping turns environmental waste into fuel
Study finds low-carbon system boosts chemical efficiency
Insights into the Nanoworld: Volker Deckert Receives the 2025 Lamb Award
A Pioneer in Tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
Quantum technology and AI: the key to safe second-life applications for lithium-ion batteries
Innovative rapid test method for precise determination of battery condition for industrial use
Novel bifunctional catalyst enables new applications
"Activation" of molecules by catalysts with two reactive sites
European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units
New avenues in quantum research: supramolecular qubit candidates detected
The Franco-German research team shows that supramolecular chemistry enables efficient spin communication through hydrogen bonds
Most read news
From CO2 to acetaldehyde: Towards greener industrial chemistry
This breakthrough tackles two environmental issues at once
Trash to treasure: Leveraging industrial waste to store energy
First time unwanted organic waste product used in redox flow battery research
New protective coating can improve battery performance
A universal solution with indirect climate protection
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
More news from our other portals
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Novel vaccine against a range of diseases caused by the Epstein-Barr virus
Start-up “EBViously“ announces first details of its EBV vaccine candidate
Cooperation of Ghost-Driving Genes
A groundbreaking study makes a decisive contribution to understanding how genes are regulated
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."
See the theme worlds for related content
Topic World Battery Technology
The topic world Battery Technology combines relevant knowledge in a unique way. Here you will find everything about suppliers and their products, webinars, white papers, catalogs and brochures.
Topic World Battery Technology
The topic world Battery Technology combines relevant knowledge in a unique way. Here you will find everything about suppliers and their products, webinars, white papers, catalogs and brochures.