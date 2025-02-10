Neutrons for the quantum technologies of the future: breakthrough results on layered perovskites
Communications Materials
Neutrons possess a magnetic dipole moment which makes them sensitive to magnetic fields generated by unpaired electrons in materials. This makes neutron scattering techniques a powerful tool to probe the magnetic behaviour of materials at atomic level.
The story of the so-called layered perovskites and the breakthrough results now published are a paradigmatic example highlighting both the role of fundamental studies in the development of applications and of the power of neutrons. Being a promising class of materials exhibiting coupled magnetic and electric ordering properties at ambient temperatures, the magnetic structure of the layered perovskites YBaCuFeO5 – and thus the origin of their interesting magneto-electric behaviour – was still to be unambiguously determined.
The results now published pinpoint the spiral magnetic structure of these materials, finally establishing the common origin of its promising magnetic and electric properties up to room temperatures. The experiments were fully conducted at the ILL, using five instruments out of a state-of-the-art suite of over 40, and taking advantage of advanced sample environment technologies.
“This study removed essential ambiguities, covering the gap created by the lack of single-crystal investigations,” J. Alberto Rodríguez-Velamazán, ILL researcher and D3 instrument responsible, highlighting that “All the study was done with neutrons alone, relying on the combination of different diffraction techniques and capabilities available at the ILL.”
Tiny spiralling magnets
Magneto-electric multiferroics are materials where electric and magnetic orders coexist. The combination of ferroelectricity (characterised by a net electrical polarisation) and long-range magnetic order (due to the alignment of magnetic moments arising from non-coupled electron spins) is highly sought after from a technological perspective.
In some multiferroics, electric and magnetic properties are strongly coupled: the alignment of the magnetic moments induces the charge separation. A well-established case of strongly coupled electric and magnetic order is spiral magnetic order –neighbouring spins arrange themselves in a spiral pattern, which in turn is able to create electric dipoles.
Coupled magnetic and electric orders make it possible to act on the magnetic properties using an electric field, and to act on the electric properties using a magnetic field. Coupled multiferroics are thus promising materials to design new devices. In particular, using an electric (rather than magnetic) field to act on the magnetic order – for example, to change the state of a bit in a storage device, or to manipulate spin states – is much less energy consuming. Moreover, such materials are usually less volatile (less perturbed by external magnetic fields), which increases stability in devices and allows for further miniaturisation.
Spiral multiferroics are scarce. In fact, rather severe constrains on the symmetry and geometry of the material’s microscopic structure are imposed for such peculiar properties to arise. In most multiferroic materials, the characteristic ordering only subsists at very low temperatures. In practice, this strongly limits the possibility of implementation in devices.
Keeping ‘cool’ at high temperatures: unveiling Perovskite mysteries with neutrons
Layered perovskites (RBaCuFeO5) are a rare case exhibiting coupled magnetic and electric ordering properties at ambient temperatures, and thus a promising class of materials for applications. While their multiferroic behaviour at high temperatures was well established, the underlying magnetic structure – and thus the origin of their interesting magneto-electric behaviour – was still to be unambiguously determined.
In fact, a non-conventional mechanism (named ‘spiral order by disorder’) was devised that could account for the extraordinary thermal stability of their presumed spiral magnetic order. Nevertheless, there was no conclusive data supporting the existence of spiral order in these materials. Indeed, the available results, obtained with polycrystalline samples using powder neutron diffraction measurements, were compatible with spiral order but also with sinusoidal spin modulation – an arrangement that would not give rise to ferroelectricity. A study able to disentangle the two possibilities was still lacking.
While the interesting observed macroscopic properties of the material would still be there, the absence of spiral order would mean we did not really understand their microscopic origin, as the existing explanation for what was really happening in the material wouldn’t hold – certainly not a good starting point for developing applications based on this material.
The first important step was to go from a polycrystalline powder sample to high-quality single crystals. The crystals were grown and characterised at Institut de Ciència de Materials de Barcelona (ICMAB-CSIC, Spain). Their magnetic structure was then extensively analysed with neutrons at the ILL. Instrument Orient Express was used to take snapshots of the crystal, allowing to assess its quality and orientation. The Laue diffractometer Cyclops then extended these measurements to cryogenic temperatures and quickly surveyed the full reciprocal space, which allowed researchers to select the most promising sample for the further monochromatic experiments. Extensive measurements where then performed with the monochromatic single-crystal diffractometers D10 and D9.
The second decisive step was the use of polarised neutrons. Indeed, the possibility of producing beams of polarised neutrons (with all their spins parallel) permits to pinpoint magnetic information much more precisely, facilitating the deciphering of complex magnetic structures. Spherical neutron polarimetry (SNP) experiments were conducted at the hot neutron diffractometer D3. The magnetoelectric response was explored by means of an electrical field.
“Our findings not only confirm that the magnetic order in our crystal is spiral, but also demonstrate that cationic disorder is responsible for stabilizing this spiral structure. This insight extends to samples of the perovskite family, where similar ordering has been observed well above room temperature in powder samples” concludes Rodríguez-Velamazán.
Original publication
Other news from the department science
Not humans or robots, but humans and robots
A perspective for AI-driven self-controlled laboratories of the future
Nylon Eaters – Microscopic helpers recycle plastic waste
Bacterium “eats” individual building blocks of different types of nylon and converts them into value-added products
What does "resolution" mean here? Microscopy puzzle solved
New microscopy method can identify molecules: The question of resolution proved to be a difficult puzzle
Cutting-edge technology for everyone
European innovation platform offers companies access to resource-saving production methods
UC Davis researchers achieve total synthesis of ibogaine
Discovery creates opportunities to study therapeutic properties of ibogaine and related compounds
Recycling the unrecyclable
Researchers find a way to reclaim materials from epoxy resins and composites
HZB Sets New World Record for CIGS Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells
"We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies..."
PFAS: how to better clean soil from ‘forever chemicals’
Researchers are building a ‘soil washing machine’ on a laboratory scale
BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology
From battery material development to the production of large-format cells: 21 partners from science and industry are pool their expertise
How dangerous are nanoplastics for babies in the womb?
The focus is on nanoplastic particles, which could lead to the development of a hypersensitive immune system in the child
Tattoo inks: How much colour gets into the body?
Evaluate possible health risks of potentially hazardous chemicals in tattoo ink more accurately in the future
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
From bowling balls to hip joints: Chemists create recyclable alternative to durable plastics
“We’ve spent 100 years trying to make polymers that last forever, and we’ve realized that’s not actually a good thing”
A spintronic view of the effect of chiral molecules
Researchers verified the chiral-induced spin selectivity effect, i.e., the influence of chiral molecules on spin, using spintronic analytical techniques
Flower power: lavender oil for longer-lasting sodium-sulfur batteries
Nano-cages made of linalool and sulfur increase the service life and storage capacity of sodium-sulfur batteries
Most read news
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics
GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia
Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions
European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation
Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace
More news from our other portals
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor
Polymer gels with tunable ionic Seebeck coefficient for ultra-sensitive printed thermopiles
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Test identifies toxic platinum and palladium without time-consuming sample pretreatment
Fluorogenic solution glows green within four hours when even minute traces of poisonous Pd(II) and Pt(IV) are present
Omega-3s can slow down aging process
Epigenetic clocks used for the first time to measure the ageing process
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."