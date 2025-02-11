Share by Xing
Share by Linkedin
Share by Facebook
Share by X
Share by email
Print

What does "resolution" mean here? Microscopy puzzle solved

New microscopy method can identify molecules: The question of resolution proved to be a difficult puzzle

11-Feb-2025
TU Wien

Georg Ramer

TU Wien

When judging the quality of a microscope, the crucial question is: How large are the smallest structures that can just be made visible with it? How close can two objects come to each other before they can no longer be seen as two separate objects, but blur into a single image blob?

With conventional light microscopes, this can be calculated using relatively simple formulas. However, complicated microscopy techniques are now used in many areas where this question is much more difficult to answer.

One of these is atomic force microscopy-infrared spectroscopy (AFM-IR), which can be used to map the distribution of chemical substances. This method can be used to identify and visualize proteins in a cell, for example. However, it has often been unclear how well this method works in which situation. The resolution of the method varies and depends in a complicated way on many different effects. The TU Vienna has now succeeded in describing these effects and calculating the resolution of such microscopes. What could previously only be determined by trial and error can now be reliably predicted.

How acidic are atoms?

How acidic are atoms?

Precisely understand and improve chemical properties of surfaces

Read news

Atomic force microscopes and infrared radiation

The AFM-IR microscopy technique has been the subject of research at TU Wien for several years. It combines atomic force microscopy (AFM) with infrared spectroscopy (IR).

Infrared radiation can be used to detect large molecules such as proteins: Different molecules react to different infrared wavelengths. By measuring at many different infrared wavelengths, a so-called infrared spectrum is obtained - something like the fingerprint of a molecule. This spectrum can be used to identify which molecule you are dealing with.

"However, you still don't know exactly where this molecule is located," says Prof. Georg Ramer from the Institute of Chemical Technologies and Analytics at TU Wien. However, this infrared method can be combined with an atomic force microscope. This involves scanning the surface of the sample with a very fine tip. If a molecule that is currently absorbing infrared radiation is located at a certain point, this leads to localized heating at precisely this point. The sample expands a little and this can be measured with the atomic force microscope. You then not only know which molecule it is, but also exactly where it is located.

The exact resolution? A mystery

"Many researchers and companies use this method with success because it can tell you with very high resolution where which molecules are located. Until now, however, it has been something of a dirty secret," says Georg Ramer. "Nobody could say how high the spatial resolution of the technology is. The answers you find in the literature - 10 nanometers or even 100 nanometers - are rarely really well-founded, but rather guesses." The method does not always work equally well; it varies from sample to sample.

This is a problem, because if you don't know the resolution, you can't say which applications the method can be used for. You may be carrying out experiments for which this technique is not actually suitable.

"We took a closer look at this and carried out experiments as well as developing computational models and computer simulations," says Yide Zhang, one of the two doctoral students working on the project. "We can now finally explain exactly why this strange effect occurs, where the resolution is sometimes better and sometimes worse."

When a molecule on the sample absorbs infrared light and heats up, this does not always lead to the same measured expansion. This expansion also depends on how quickly the heat is dissipated and how much material is between the molecule and the tip of the instrument. The new computer model can be used to calculate how strongly each sample reacts to this heat effect, and in which specific cases this effect should be visible and in which it should not.

Learning more about the sample than ever before

"Our results can now be used to decide in advance whether a particular experiment with the method makes sense at all," says Georg Ramer. "And that's not all: our work also allows us to interpret experiments more correctly and optimize sensitivity and resolution." Until now, for example, the sample was usually viewed as a two-dimensional surface. With the new findings, however, statements can now also be made about the third dimension: It is now possible to create a 3D image of the sample on a nanometer scale.

Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.

Original publication

Yide Zhang, Ufuk Yilmaz, Gustavo Vinicius Bassi Lukasievicz, Liam O’Faolain, Bernhard Lendl, Georg Ramer; "An analytical model of label-free nanoscale chemical imaging reveals avenues toward improved spatial resolution and sensitivity"; Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Volume 122, 2025-1-24

https://www.chemeurope.com/en/news/1185526/what-does-resolution-mean-here-microscopy-puzzle-solved.html
Scanning quantum dot micrograph

Researchers Develop Ultrahigh-Resolution 3D Microscopy Technique for Electric Fields

Down to the Quantum Dot

Read news

Most read news

1
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
2
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
3
Artificial Photosynthesis Decoded
4
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
5
BASF to sell Styrodur® business

Original publication

Yide Zhang, Ufuk Yilmaz, Gustavo Vinicius Bassi Lukasievicz, Liam O’Faolain, Bernhard Lendl, Georg Ramer; "An analytical model of label-free nanoscale chemical imaging reveals avenues toward improved spatial resolution and sensitivity"; Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Volume 122, 2025-1-24

Topics

microscopy infrared spectroscopy atomic force microscopy infrared radiation molecules computer models proteins
Show all

Organizations

TU Wien

Other news from the department science

Not humans or robots, but humans and robots

Not humans or robots, but humans and robots

A perspective for AI-driven self-controlled laboratories of the future

Read news
Nylon Eaters – Microscopic helpers recycle plastic waste

Nylon Eaters – Microscopic helpers recycle plastic waste

Bacterium “eats” individual building blocks of different types of nylon and converts them into value-added products

Read news
Ring made from five bismuth atoms

Ring made from five bismuth atoms

Chemical mystery solved after decades

Read news
Cutting-edge technology for everyone

Cutting-edge technology for everyone

European innovation platform offers companies access to resource-saving production methods

Read news
Neutrons for the quantum technologies of the future: breakthrough results on layered perovskites

Neutrons for the quantum technologies of the future: breakthrough results on layered perovskites

Read news
UC Davis researchers achieve total synthesis of ibogaine

UC Davis researchers achieve total synthesis of ibogaine

Discovery creates opportunities to study therapeutic properties of ibogaine and related compounds

Read news
Sustainable fertilizer from urine

Sustainable fertilizer from urine

Citizen Science project invites you to join in

Read news
Recycling the unrecyclable

Recycling the unrecyclable

Researchers find a way to reclaim materials from epoxy resins and composites

Read news
HZB Sets New World Record for CIGS Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells

HZB Sets New World Record for CIGS Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells

"We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies..."

Read news
PFAS: how to better clean soil from ‘forever chemicals’

PFAS: how to better clean soil from ‘forever chemicals’

Researchers are building a ‘soil washing machine’ on a laboratory scale

Read news
BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology

BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology

From battery material development to the production of large-format cells: 21 partners from science and industry are pool their expertise

Read news
PETRA III provides new method for determining the melting temperature at high pressure

PETRA III provides new method for determining the melting temperature at high pressure

Read news
How dangerous are nanoplastics for babies in the womb?

How dangerous are nanoplastics for babies in the womb?

The focus is on nanoplastic particles, which could lead to the development of a hypersensitive immune system in the child

Read news
Tattoo inks: How much colour gets into the body?

Tattoo inks: How much colour gets into the body?

Evaluate possible health risks of potentially hazardous chemicals in tattoo ink more accurately in the future

Read news
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand

Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand

An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval

Read news
Walk like a … gecko?

Walk like a … gecko?

Animal footpads inspire a polymer that sticks to ice

Read news
From bowling balls to hip joints: Chemists create recyclable alternative to durable plastics

From bowling balls to hip joints: Chemists create recyclable alternative to durable plastics

“We’ve spent 100 years trying to make polymers that last forever, and we’ve realized that’s not actually a good thing”

Read news
A spintronic view of the effect of chiral molecules

A spintronic view of the effect of chiral molecules

Researchers verified the chiral-induced spin selectivity effect, i.e., the influence of chiral molecules on spin, using spintronic analytical techniques

Read news
Flower power: lavender oil for longer-lasting sodium-sulfur batteries

Flower power: lavender oil for longer-lasting sodium-sulfur batteries

Nano-cages made of linalool and sulfur increase the service life and storage capacity of sodium-sulfur batteries

Read news
Chemical looping turns environmental waste into fuel

Chemical looping turns environmental waste into fuel

Study finds low-carbon system boosts chemical efficiency

Read news
More from the department science

Most read news

Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand

Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand

An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval

Read news
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases

How to recycle CO2 from flue gases

Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere

Read news
Artificial Photosynthesis Decoded

Artificial Photosynthesis Decoded

How Carbon Nitride Splits Water (and Enables Green Hydrogen)

Read news
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries

Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries

Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries

Read news
BASF to sell Styrodur® business

BASF to sell Styrodur® business

Read news
High Performance in Frosty Conditions

High Performance in Frosty Conditions

Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries

Read news
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases

International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases

Successful synthesis of the material COF-999

Read news
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics

Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics

GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company

Read news
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia

WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia

Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions

Read news
European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units

European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units

Read news
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation

Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation

Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace

Read news
Removing microplastics with engineered bacteria

Removing microplastics with engineered bacteria

Researchers altered bacteria found in wastewater treatment, where microplastics can enter environment

Read news

More news from our other portals

Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye

Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye

Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina

bionity.com
‘True food’ research database offers rankings for 50,000 processed foods

‘True food’ research database offers rankings for 50,000 processed foods

yumda.com

Biotage AB and McMaster University sign joint agreement to develop new chemistry platform

analytica-world.com
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food

Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food

Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food

bionity.com
Sugar tax harms Red Bull and not Pure Bio Energy Drink

Sugar tax harms Red Bull and not Pure Bio Energy Drink

yumda.com
A fast, non-destructive test for 2-dimensional materials

A fast, non-destructive test for 2-dimensional materials

analytica-world.com
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells

Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells

Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert

bionity.com
Mintel publishes global food and drink trends for 2025

Mintel publishes global food and drink trends for 2025

yumda.com

Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood

Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer

analytica-world.com

Crucell acquires ChromaGenics to strengthen its strategic position in protein production technology

bionity.com
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology

Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology

New gadget presented at CES 2025

yumda.com

Super-sensitive spray-on explosive detector

analytica-world.com
Tuberculosis research: promising new active agent

Tuberculosis research: promising new active agent

A novel antibiotic

bionity.com
Freshwater alga could be the next superfood that feeds the world

Freshwater alga could be the next superfood that feeds the world

yumda.com
New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor

New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor

Polymer gels with tunable ionic Seebeck coefficient for ultra-sensitive printed thermopiles

analytica-world.com
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms

Bats: Corona Without Symptoms

The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions

bionity.com
Ferrero launches nutella Plant-Based on the German market just in time for Vegan January

Ferrero launches nutella Plant-Based on the German market just in time for Vegan January

yumda.com
New tool for tracking 'kiss-and-run' communication between cells

New tool for tracking 'kiss-and-run' communication between cells

analytica-world.com
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction

Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction

Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global

bionity.com
How AI is transforming Unilever Ice Cream’s end-to-end supply chain

How AI is transforming Unilever Ice Cream’s end-to-end supply chain

yumda.com

Test identifies toxic platinum and palladium without time-consuming sample pretreatment

Fluorogenic solution glows green within four hours when even minute traces of poisonous Pd(II) and Pt(IV) are present

analytica-world.com
Slim waist and sufficient exercise

Slim waist and sufficient exercise

Only the combination significantly reduces the risk of cancer

bionity.com
ShrimpWiz: More animal welfare in domestic shrimp farming through AI

ShrimpWiz: More animal welfare in domestic shrimp farming through AI

yumda.com

MicroRNA in human saliva may help diagnose oral cancer

analytica-world.com
Omega-3s can slow down aging process

Omega-3s can slow down aging process

Epigenetic clocks used for the first time to measure the ageing process

bionity.com
Food supplements - facts and information needed instead of uncertainty

Food supplements - facts and information needed instead of uncertainty

yumda.com
Antigen receptors form groups

Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane

Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range

analytica-world.com
Electric fungi: The biobattery that needs to be fed

Electric fungi: The biobattery that needs to be fed

Microbiology meets electrical engineering

bionity.com
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function

What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function

"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."

yumda.com

Biologist enhances use of bioinformatic tools and achieves precision in genetic annotation

analytica-world.com

Is artificial intelligence revolutionising chemistry?

Discover AI news

See the theme worlds for related content

Topic World Spectroscopy

Investigation with spectroscopy gives us unique insights into the composition and structure of materials. From UV-Vis spectroscopy to infrared and Raman spectroscopy to fluorescence and atomic absorption spectroscopy, spectroscopy offers us a wide range of analytical techniques to precisely characterize substances. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of spectroscopy!

70+ products
40+ whitepaper
60+ brochures
View topic world
Topic World Spectroscopy

Topic World Spectroscopy

Investigation with spectroscopy gives us unique insights into the composition and structure of materials. From UV-Vis spectroscopy to infrared and Raman spectroscopy to fluorescence and atomic absorption spectroscopy, spectroscopy offers us a wide range of analytical techniques to precisely characterize substances. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of spectroscopy!

70+ products
40+ whitepaper
60+ brochures
View topic world
More from the department science Subscribe to newsletter