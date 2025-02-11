Ring made from five bismuth atoms
Chemical mystery solved after decades
"With the successful synthesis of the bi₅-ring, we have answered a long-standing question in basic research. This molecule could play an important role in the development of new materials and chemical processes in the future," explains Professor Stefanie Dehnen from the Institute of Inorganic Chemistry at KIT and head of the Cluster-based Materials research group. It is particularly interesting that the bi₅-ring has a similar structure to the molecule cyclopentadienyl (C₅H₅)-, which is already widely used in industry. However, the Bi₅- ring differs in its greater mass and unique electronic properties.
Chemical puzzle solved after decades
For decades, researchers have been searching for heavy analogs of the cyclopentadienyl ring - i.e. molecule variants in which the original carbon and hydrogen atoms are replaced by heavier elements. These offer potentially interesting and attractive properties for the catalysis of chemical reactions or for materials for electronic components. The analog made of atoms of the element bismuth, the heaviest but also non-toxic metal, has so far remained undiscovered, although the ring was predicted to have similar aromatic properties, i.e. similarly stable and widely distributed electrons as (C₅H₅)-. The isolation of the ring now shows that even the heaviest variants can indeed be introduced into stable compounds and used for reactions. High-precision analytical methods, which were applied in cooperation with the groups of Professor Florian Weigend from the Institute of Nanotechnology at KIT and Professor Wolfgang Wernsdorfer from the Institute of Physics at KIT, provided detailed insights into the special electronic and magnetic properties of the product [{IMesCo}₂Bi₅]. As expected, this showed that this molecule is particularly promising for applications in catalysis and electronics.
Stefanie Dehnen and her team achieved the synthesis through a combination of experience, intuition and modern synthesis technology. A decisive factor was the use of a special solvent, explains the professor, who recently received the IUPAC Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering Award. The award recognizes the outstanding achievements of women in chemistry and chemical engineering worldwide.
Sustainable technologies could benefit
The work of the research group demonstrates how important basic research is for scientific breakthroughs. The results are not only a milestone in chemistry, but could also form the basis for the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly technologies. The project was funded by the German Research Foundation and the European Research Council. The team plans to investigate further compounds based on the bi₅-ring in order to fully exploit its potential for chemical reactions and applications in materials science. In the future, machine learning methods will also be used to further optimize synthesis pathways and accelerate research. "We hope that our work will motivate other researchers to pursue this direction and develop new applications," says Dehnen. She and her team also want to collaborate with interested companies and research institutions.
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
Original publication
