Ring made from five bismuth atoms

Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) have succeeded for the first time in synthesizing a molecule consisting of five bismuth atoms, the Bi₅-ring, and stabilizing it in a metal complex. With this discovery, they have closed an important gap in chemistry and created the basis for new applications in materials research, catalysis and electronics. The team reports on the results in Nature Chemistry.

"With the successful synthesis of the bi₅-ring, we have answered a long-standing question in basic research. This molecule could play an important role in the development of new materials and chemical processes in the future," explains Professor Stefanie Dehnen from the Institute of Inorganic Chemistry at KIT and head of the Cluster-based Materials research group. It is particularly interesting that the bi₅-ring has a similar structure to the molecule cyclopentadienyl (C₅H₅)-, which is already widely used in industry. However, the Bi₅- ring differs in its greater mass and unique electronic properties.

Chemical puzzle solved after decades For decades, researchers have been searching for heavy analogs of the cyclopentadienyl ring - i.e. molecule variants in which the original carbon and hydrogen atoms are replaced by heavier elements. These offer potentially interesting and attractive properties for the catalysis of chemical reactions or for materials for electronic components. The analog made of atoms of the element bismuth, the heaviest but also non-toxic metal, has so far remained undiscovered, although the ring was predicted to have similar aromatic properties, i.e. similarly stable and widely distributed electrons as (C₅H₅)-. The isolation of the ring now shows that even the heaviest variants can indeed be introduced into stable compounds and used for reactions. High-precision analytical methods, which were applied in cooperation with the groups of Professor Florian Weigend from the Institute of Nanotechnology at KIT and Professor Wolfgang Wernsdorfer from the Institute of Physics at KIT, provided detailed insights into the special electronic and magnetic properties of the product [{IMesCo}₂Bi₅]. As expected, this showed that this molecule is particularly promising for applications in catalysis and electronics.

Stefanie Dehnen and her team achieved the synthesis through a combination of experience, intuition and modern synthesis technology. A decisive factor was the use of a special solvent, explains the professor, who recently received the IUPAC Distinguished Women in Chemistry or Chemical Engineering Award. The award recognizes the outstanding achievements of women in chemistry and chemical engineering worldwide.