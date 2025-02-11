Cutting-edge technology for everyone
European innovation platform offers companies access to resource-saving production methods
The European project offers companies access to technologies and services via an innovation platform. Several technologies enable the production of bio-based foams and composites enriched with nanomaterials. BIOMAT is thus boosting the European green economy.
The project results have already confirmed the innovative potential for industrial applications of these processes and materials. In the BIOMAT project, these new materials have been successfully tested by end users. Target markets are the construction industry (building and structural insulation), the automotive industry (vehicle interiors) and the furniture and upholstery industry (mattresses and sofas).
Prof. Dr.-Ing. Luisa Medina, Prof. Dr. Gregor Grun and Prof. PhD Sergiy Grishchuk are also researching this in the Pirmasens Department of Applied Logistics and Polymer Sciences at Kaiserslautern University of Applied Sciences. The group of researchers from Pirmasens is working on the question of how polymer materials can be made more sustainable in order to reduce their impact on the environment, e.g. their CO2 footprint. The Pirmasens researchers have succeeded in using high proportions of renewable raw materials in both the polyurethane material class and in textile reinforcement materials for biocomposites, while at the same time improving the material properties using nanofillers.
These materials are omnipresent in our daily lives. Polyurethanes are used, for example, in wear-resistant surfaces in cars, in high-performance adhesives or in foams for mattresses. The aim of the research is to use the highest possible proportion of renewable raw materials and at the same time improve the material properties using nanofillers.
Interested industrial companies can access BIOMAT results via an online platform (https://www.biomat-testbed.eu/). Fair and competitive prices allow technology transfer and the use of helpful services. Related services include life cycle assessment (LCA) and life cycle cost (LCC) studies, fundraising training, evaluation of materials for nanosafety and nanotoxicity and others.
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
Other news from the department science
Not humans or robots, but humans and robots
A perspective for AI-driven self-controlled laboratories of the future
Nylon Eaters – Microscopic helpers recycle plastic waste
Bacterium “eats” individual building blocks of different types of nylon and converts them into value-added products
What does "resolution" mean here? Microscopy puzzle solved
New microscopy method can identify molecules: The question of resolution proved to be a difficult puzzle
UC Davis researchers achieve total synthesis of ibogaine
Discovery creates opportunities to study therapeutic properties of ibogaine and related compounds
Recycling the unrecyclable
Researchers find a way to reclaim materials from epoxy resins and composites
HZB Sets New World Record for CIGS Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells
"We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies..."
PFAS: how to better clean soil from ‘forever chemicals’
Researchers are building a ‘soil washing machine’ on a laboratory scale
BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology
From battery material development to the production of large-format cells: 21 partners from science and industry are pool their expertise
How dangerous are nanoplastics for babies in the womb?
The focus is on nanoplastic particles, which could lead to the development of a hypersensitive immune system in the child
Tattoo inks: How much colour gets into the body?
Evaluate possible health risks of potentially hazardous chemicals in tattoo ink more accurately in the future
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
From bowling balls to hip joints: Chemists create recyclable alternative to durable plastics
“We’ve spent 100 years trying to make polymers that last forever, and we’ve realized that’s not actually a good thing”
A spintronic view of the effect of chiral molecules
Researchers verified the chiral-induced spin selectivity effect, i.e., the influence of chiral molecules on spin, using spintronic analytical techniques
Flower power: lavender oil for longer-lasting sodium-sulfur batteries
Nano-cages made of linalool and sulfur increase the service life and storage capacity of sodium-sulfur batteries
Most read news
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics
GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia
Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions
European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation
Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace
More news from our other portals
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor
Polymer gels with tunable ionic Seebeck coefficient for ultra-sensitive printed thermopiles
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Test identifies toxic platinum and palladium without time-consuming sample pretreatment
Fluorogenic solution glows green within four hours when even minute traces of poisonous Pd(II) and Pt(IV) are present
Omega-3s can slow down aging process
Epigenetic clocks used for the first time to measure the ageing process
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."