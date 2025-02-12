VINCI Energies acquires the TEHA Technology Group

VINCI Energies acquired the TEHA Technology Group, based in Haltern am See, on February 4, 2025. The company specializes in measurement and control technology in numerous application areas. With this acquisition, VINCI Energies is expanding the range of services offered by its industrial brand Actemium, the leading full-service provider of industrial process solutions, in the areas of plant construction and instrumentation and control installation in Germany. For more than 45 years, the TEHA Technology Group has been supplying and installing control and process engineering systems for a wide range of applications in the energy sector, the steel industry and the chemical and petrochemical industries.

"With TEHA, we are expanding our range of plant engineering services, particularly in the areas of I&C technology, instrumentation, pipeline construction, maintenance and support during machine downtimes," says André Rottstegge, Managing Director of Actemium Germany. "The TEHA team is an excellent addition to the portfolio of Actemium's business unit in the Ruhr region, enabling us to offer our customers in the region everything from a single source."