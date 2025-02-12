VINCI Energies acquires the TEHA Technology Group
"With TEHA, we are expanding our range of plant engineering services, particularly in the areas of I&C technology, instrumentation, pipeline construction, maintenance and support during machine downtimes," says André Rottstegge, Managing Director of Actemium Germany. "The TEHA team is an excellent addition to the portfolio of Actemium's business unit in the Ruhr region, enabling us to offer our customers in the region everything from a single source."
"Thanks to the synergy effects that we gain from the Actemium network and the resulting exchange of resources and expertise, we can provide our customers with an even more comprehensive and cross-industry range of services," says Christoph Lindzus, Managing Director of TEHA Technology Group.
Note: This article has been translated using a computer system without human intervention. LUMITOS offers these automatic translations to present a wider range of current news. Since this article has been translated with automatic translation, it is possible that it contains errors in vocabulary, syntax or grammar. The original article in German can be found here.
