Not humans or robots, but humans and robots
A perspective for AI-driven self-controlled laboratories of the future
© Steffen Kangowski/FHI
A self-driving laboratory integrates AI with lab automation and robotics. The AI plans experiments, which are executed in increasingly automated (robotized) modules. In practice, this process occurs in active learning loops, where the data from the last loop is used to refine a machine learning model. The AI then uses this model to plan the subsequent experiments in the next loop. This way, only those syntheses, characterizations and tests are conducted that are most informative on the basis of all prior collected data. Simultaneously, the automation enhances throughput, reproducibility, and safety – promising a significant acceleration compared to traditional human-led development processes.
In early implementations of this innovative concept for discovering improved catalyst materials, the focus often lies on replacing human tasks with synthesis robots. Dr. Scheurer and Prof. Reuter instead emphasize that the most time-consuming step of such type of catalysis research is typically the explicit testing of the materials. Given the increasing importance of sustainability, the degradation behavior of the materials in the reactor must be monitored over long times. Therefore, throughput improvements are more likely to be achieved by developing new testing procedures specifically designed for SDLs, rather than merely automating existing procedures.
Especially when throughput remains limited, the AI's role in experiment planning is crucial. The fewer loops need to be executed, the better. Also here, humans will continue to play a vital role for the foreseeable future. While current AIs can determine optimal experiments within a given overall framework, they cannot yet question this framework or even redefine the scientific questions themselves. For the time being, these creative tasks remain the domain of humans, necessitating a human control function within the loops.
The authors thus advocate the "human-in-the-loop" principle and analyze its implications for AI development in SDLs. Not least, the AIs must be capable of responding flexibly, robustly, and assessably to human modifications of the loop structures—a methodological challenge currently already addressed by ongoing research in the Theory Department.
Original publication
Other news from the department science
Nylon Eaters – Microscopic helpers recycle plastic waste
Bacterium “eats” individual building blocks of different types of nylon and converts them into value-added products
What does "resolution" mean here? Microscopy puzzle solved
New microscopy method can identify molecules: The question of resolution proved to be a difficult puzzle
Cutting-edge technology for everyone
European innovation platform offers companies access to resource-saving production methods
UC Davis researchers achieve total synthesis of ibogaine
Discovery creates opportunities to study therapeutic properties of ibogaine and related compounds
Recycling the unrecyclable
Researchers find a way to reclaim materials from epoxy resins and composites
HZB Sets New World Record for CIGS Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells
"We are confident that CIGS-perovskite tandem cells can achieve much higher efficiencies..."
PFAS: how to better clean soil from ‘forever chemicals’
Researchers are building a ‘soil washing machine’ on a laboratory scale
BMBF project launched for fast industrial implementation of sodium-ion technology
From battery material development to the production of large-format cells: 21 partners from science and industry are pool their expertise
How dangerous are nanoplastics for babies in the womb?
The focus is on nanoplastic particles, which could lead to the development of a hypersensitive immune system in the child
Tattoo inks: How much colour gets into the body?
Evaluate possible health risks of potentially hazardous chemicals in tattoo ink more accurately in the future
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
From bowling balls to hip joints: Chemists create recyclable alternative to durable plastics
“We’ve spent 100 years trying to make polymers that last forever, and we’ve realized that’s not actually a good thing”
A spintronic view of the effect of chiral molecules
Researchers verified the chiral-induced spin selectivity effect, i.e., the influence of chiral molecules on spin, using spintronic analytical techniques
Flower power: lavender oil for longer-lasting sodium-sulfur batteries
Nano-cages made of linalool and sulfur increase the service life and storage capacity of sodium-sulfur batteries
Most read news
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics
GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia
Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions
European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation
Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace
More news from our other portals
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor
Polymer gels with tunable ionic Seebeck coefficient for ultra-sensitive printed thermopiles
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Test identifies toxic platinum and palladium without time-consuming sample pretreatment
Fluorogenic solution glows green within four hours when even minute traces of poisonous Pd(II) and Pt(IV) are present
Omega-3s can slow down aging process
Epigenetic clocks used for the first time to measure the ageing process
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."
See the theme worlds for related content
Topic world Digitalization in the laboratory
The topic world Digitalization in the lab presents innovations and trends from digital data systems (ELN, LIMS) to laboratory robots and networked devices (IoT) to AI and machine learning.
Topic world Digitalization in the laboratory
The topic world Digitalization in the lab presents innovations and trends from digital data systems (ELN, LIMS) to laboratory robots and networked devices (IoT) to AI and machine learning.