Innovative Methods for Biomolecular Mass Spectrometry

The German Chemical Society (GDCh) is awarding Associate Professor Dr. Kathrin Breuker, University of Innsbruck, the Fresenius Award. She will receive the award, which includes a gold medal and prize money of 7,500 euros, for special services to analytical chemistry. With her scientific work, Breuker provides fundamental insights into the properties of biomacromolecules in the gas phase. She will receive the award on March 10 as part of ANAKON 2025 in Leipzig. The GDCh Division of Analytical Chemistry, which is organizing the Conference , and its working groups will also honor scientists on site.

Associate Professor Dr. Kathrin Breuker privat

Kathrin Breuker receives the Fresenius Award in particular for her achievements in the field of biomolecular mass spectrometry, a method for determining the mass of biomolecules. She developed innovative methods for studying complex molecular systems. These include native protein structures, the folding and unfolding of proteins in the gas phase, and the dissociation (decay) of proteins and nucleic acids (RNA). To do this, Breuker used high-resolution mass spectrometry (FT-ICR-MS, a technique for precise mass determination) and various fragmentation methods that break molecules down into smaller parts. Her work provides fundamental insights into the properties of biomacromolecules in the gas phase.

In addition, Breuker is involved in scientific committees, especially in the German Society for Mass Spectrometry (DGMS), and actively builds international networks. She is the jury chair for the "Mass Spectrometry in the Life Sciences" award and a member of the jury for the DGMS Mattauch-Herzog Prize.

Kathrin Breuker graduated in physics from the University of Münster in 1994. She then moved to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland, where she received her doctorate in 1999. After postdoc stays at Cornell University, Ithaca, USA, and in Innsbruck, Austria, she began working as a research group leader at the University of Innsbruck in 2002. After obtaining her Venia Docendi in Biophysical Chemistry, she worked there as an assistant professor from 2014. Breuker has been an Associate Professor at the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Innsbruck since 2019. Her research has already received several awards and funding.

