Innovative Methods for Biomolecular Mass Spectrometry
Fresenius Award for Kathrin Breuker
privat
Kathrin Breuker receives the Fresenius Award in particular for her achievements in the field of biomolecular mass spectrometry, a method for determining the mass of biomolecules. She developed innovative methods for studying complex molecular systems. These include native protein structures, the folding and unfolding of proteins in the gas phase, and the dissociation (decay) of proteins and nucleic acids (RNA). To do this, Breuker used high-resolution mass spectrometry (FT-ICR-MS, a technique for precise mass determination) and various fragmentation methods that break molecules down into smaller parts. Her work provides fundamental insights into the properties of biomacromolecules in the gas phase.
In addition, Breuker is involved in scientific committees, especially in the German Society for Mass Spectrometry (DGMS), and actively builds international networks. She is the jury chair for the "Mass Spectrometry in the Life Sciences" award and a member of the jury for the DGMS Mattauch-Herzog Prize.
Kathrin Breuker graduated in physics from the University of Münster in 1994. She then moved to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, Switzerland, where she received her doctorate in 1999. After postdoc stays at Cornell University, Ithaca, USA, and in Innsbruck, Austria, she began working as a research group leader at the University of Innsbruck in 2002. After obtaining her Venia Docendi in Biophysical Chemistry, she worked there as an assistant professor from 2014. Breuker has been an Associate Professor at the Institute of Organic Chemistry at the University of Innsbruck since 2019. Her research has already received several awards and funding.
Other awards ceremonies
As part of ANAKON, the GDCh Division of Analytical Chemistry and two of its working groups also present several awards:
- Professor emeritus Dr. Wolfgang Lindner, University of Vienna, Austria, receives the Clemens-Winkler Medal for his many years of personal and passionate commitment to the promotion and recognition of analytical chemistry as well as to the promotion of young talent.
- The Fresenius Lectureship 2024-2026 goes to Prof. Dr. Johanna Irrgeher, Montanuniversität Leoben, and to Prof. Dr. Kevin Pagel, Freie Universität Berlin. The lecture series, which has been awarded to renowned young university lecturers from German-speaking countries since 2011, is intended to bring current research results from modern analytical chemistry and the fascination for the discipline closer to a broad chemical specialist audience.
- Dr. Anika Retzmann, University of Calgary, Canada, receives the Analytical Chemistry Division Award for her outstanding and independent achievements in the early stages of her scientific Career.
- In addition, the Working Group Separation Science of the Division of Analytical Chemistry is awarding Dr. Thorsten Teutenberg, Institute for Environment & Energy, Technology & Analytics eV (IUTA), Duisburg, the Gerhard-Hesse Award for his outstanding achievements in the field of analytical separation techniques.
- Dr. Andrea Teuber receives the prize of the German Working Group for Analytical Spectroscopy (DAAS) of the GDCh Division of Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Merck KGaA, for her dissertation in the field of analytical spectroscopy, which she completed at the University of Ulm.
Other news from the department people
Insights into the Nanoworld: Volker Deckert Receives the 2025 Lamb Award
A Pioneer in Tip-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
Jochen Block Award 2025 for Dr. Thomas Seidensticker
Start-up “simplyfined” wants to make the chemical industry more sustainable
DMC Biotechnologies announces Dr. Jim Flatt as CEO
DMC seeking to transform how the world makes chemicals
Appointment of Dr. Werner Ponikwar as CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera extended by five years
Dr. Stefan Hahn to become new CFO
Michael Grosse to succeed Joachim Kreuzburg as Chief Executive Officer of Sartorius AG
Grosse to take over as Group CEO on July 1, 2025
3D printer as a reactor for new materials
Chemist Katharina Ehrmann receives the Dr. Ernst Fehrer Prize
Innovations for the operational reliability of modern lithium-ion batteries
Meyer-Galow Award for Business Chemistry 2024 goes to Ruth Bieringer
Black Magic for Greener Chemistry
Markus Antonietti receives Arkema Prize from the French Académie des Sciences
Person with the World's Largest Negative Carbon Footprint Wins the €1 Million Millennium Technology Prize
Innovation has revolutionized the power industry
Dr. Ingrid Sebald new member of the Executive Board at tesa
Dr. Ingrid Sebald fills the position of Technology on the tesa Executive Board
Most read news
Breakthrough in materials research: The metal that does not expand
An alloy of several metals has been developed that shows practically no thermal expansion over an extremely large temperature interval
How to recycle CO2 from flue gases
Design and process control are the be-all and end-all when it comes to reducing CO2 from flue gases or the atmosphere
Progress Toward a New Generation of Rechargeable Batteries
Redox mediator improves performance and lifespan of Li-O2 batteries
High Performance in Frosty Conditions
Materials with negative thermal expansion as electrodes for lithium-ion batteries
International research team finds new material for extracting CO2 from air and exhaust gases
Successful synthesis of the material COF-999
Sustainable battery use: Over eight million euros investment for Circunomics
GET Fund and Schaeffler AG invest in young Mainz-based company
WACKER Expands Production Capacity for Specialty Silicones in Asia
Asia is already one of WACKER’s most important sales regions
European Consortium Launches DELYCIOUS Research Project to Optimize Operation of Renewable Hydrogen Production Units
Green specialty chemicals from Verbio with Nobel Prize-winning innovation
Construction of the new ethenolysis plant in Bitterfeld progressing apace
More news from our other portals
Insight into schizophrenia disease mechanisms found in the eye
Impaired neuronal connectivity in the retina
Revolution in biotechnology: CO2 becomes food
Breakthrough bioprocess turns CO2 and electricity into high-protein food
Groundbreaking technology can turn cancer cells back into normal cells
Research findings have been transferred to the start-up biotech company BioRevert
Epigenomics AG: Clinical Study Shows Lead Biomarker for Lung Cancer also works in Blood
Biomarker mSHOX2 could accelerate diagnostic work-up of patients with suspected lung cancer
Kirin Holdings presents the "Electric Salt Spoon" with innovative flavor technology
New gadget presented at CES 2025
New polymer mixture creates ultra-sensitive heat sensor
Polymer gels with tunable ionic Seebeck coefficient for ultra-sensitive printed thermopiles
Bats: Corona Without Symptoms
The genome of flying mammals could offer new approaches to medical solutions
Numerous World’s First Scientific Breakthroughs on Path to De-Extinction
Colossal Secures $200M in Series C Funding From TWG Global
Test identifies toxic platinum and palladium without time-consuming sample pretreatment
Fluorogenic solution glows green within four hours when even minute traces of poisonous Pd(II) and Pt(IV) are present
Omega-3s can slow down aging process
Epigenetic clocks used for the first time to measure the ageing process
Nanoscale ruler reveals organization of the cell membrane
Freiburg biologists measure distances and the arrangement of membrane molecules in nanometer range
What we eat affects our health — and can alter how our genes function
"We found a direct link between eating fiber and modulation of gene function that has anti-cancer effects..."
See the theme worlds for related content
Topic World Mass Spectrometry
Mass spectrometry enables us to detect and identify molecules and reveal their structure. Whether in chemistry, biochemistry or forensics - mass spectrometry opens up unexpected insights into the composition of our world. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of mass spectrometry!
Topic World Mass Spectrometry
Mass spectrometry enables us to detect and identify molecules and reveal their structure. Whether in chemistry, biochemistry or forensics - mass spectrometry opens up unexpected insights into the composition of our world. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of mass spectrometry!