Material researchers are developing computer-aided methods, with which glass can be developed in a more time- and energy-efficient manner
16-May-2023
Glass is a very special material: it can be produced in almost unlimited variety from compounds of almost all elements of the periodic table. The only prerequisite is that the components can be melted together and that the melt is then cooled quickly enough. In the process, the liquid mixture ...
Novel detection chemistry based on chemical-optical measurement technology
16-May-2023
The detection of explosives is important for civil security. Previous sensors are heavy, expensive and complex to maintain. A team of founders from the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM) wants to bring a mobile explosives trace detector to market that detects explosives ...
Researchers develop a new method for the sustainable use of CO₂
16-May-2023
New synthetic metabolic pathways for CO2 fixation could not only help to reduce the CO2 content of the atmosphere, but also replace conventional chemical manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals and active ingredients with carbon-neutral, biological processes. A new study demonstrates a ...
Scripps Research chemists devise a new, C-H activation-based method for the synthesis of BCBs
16-May-2023
Scripps Research chemists have solved a long-standing problem in the field of pharmaceutical chemistry with a relatively simple and controllable method for making benzocyclobutenes (BCBs)—a class of reactive compounds that are highly valued as building blocks for drug molecules, but have been ...
Project to help drive adoption of machine learning wins funding from Innovate UK
15-May-2023
Intellegens, a Cambridge tech start-up, announced that it will lead a consortium to help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) methods such as machine learning (ML) in the UK materials and chemicals industries. The initial phase of the project, funded by Innovate UK KTN, part of ...
A new perspective for bio-energy with CO₂ capture and storage
15-May-2023
Hydrogen, seen as the “ultimate energy” for the 21st century, boasts benefits such as being clean and renewable, and is storable and versatile. The International Energy Agency predicts that 115 million tons of hydrogen will be required in 2030 to make global carbon dioxide net emissions zero by ...
The discovery could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the manufacturing of fuels, drugs, and chemicals
15-May-2023
Scientists find new route in bacteria to decarbonize industry. A research team led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and UC Berkeley has engineered bacteria to produce new-to-nature carbon products that could provide a powerful route to sustainable biochemicals. The advance ...
Medium-term structural growth drivers intact
12-May-2023
Merck generated net sales of €5.3billion in the first quarter of 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 1.8% over the year-earlier quarter (organically 0.8%). Sales growth was in particular attributable to Healthcare, which delivered significant increases in its business with new medicines, ...
12-May-2023
The Verder Group announces the acquisition of Formulaction S.A. of France. As part of the group’s Scientific Division Formulaction will be integrated into Microtrac MRB, a leading manufacturer of Particle Characterization Systems. Formulaction is a recognized innovator in the field of laboratory ...
"Such a material has never been seen before": The potential applications are promising
12-May-2023
An unusual quasicrystal has been discovered by a team from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the University of Sheffield and Xi'an Jiaotong University. It has a dodecagonal honeycomb structure that has never been seen before. Until now, similar quasicrystals were only known to ...