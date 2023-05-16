My watch list
New glass from the computer

Material researchers are developing computer-aided methods, with which glass can be developed in a more time- and energy-efficient manner

16-May-2023

Glass is a very special material: it can be produced in almost unlimited variety from compounds of almost all elements of the periodic table. The only prerequisite is that the components can be melted together and that the melt is then cooled quickly enough. In the process, the liquid mixture ...

more

image description
Watchlist
BAM spin-off develops lightweight explosives trace detector for mobile use

Novel detection chemistry based on chemical-optical measurement technology

16-May-2023

The detection of explosives is important for civil security. Previous sensors are heavy, expensive and complex to maintain. A team of founders from the Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM) wants to bring a mobile explosives trace detector to market that detects explosives ...

more

image description
Watchlist
With formic acid towards CO₂ neutrality

Researchers develop a new method for the sustainable use of CO₂

16-May-2023

New synthetic metabolic pathways for CO2 fixation could not only help to reduce the CO2 content of the atmosphere, but also replace conventional chemical manufacturing processes for pharmaceuticals and active ingredients with carbon-neutral, biological processes. A new study demonstrates a ...

more

image description
Watchlist
A better route to benzocyclobutenes, sought-after buildingblocks for drugs

Scripps Research chemists devise a new, C-H activation-based method for the synthesis of BCBs

16-May-2023

Scripps Research chemists have solved a long-standing problem in the field of pharmaceutical chemistry with a relatively simple and controllable method for making benzocyclobutenes (BCBs)—a class of reactive compounds that are highly valued as building blocks for drug molecules, but have been ...

more

image description
Watchlist
'Trustworthy AI' focus for a new materials and chemicals project

Project to help drive adoption of machine learning wins funding from Innovate UK

15-May-2023

Intellegens, a Cambridge tech start-up, announced that it will lead a consortium to help accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) methods such as machine learning (ML) in the UK materials and chemicals industries. The initial phase of the project, funded by Innovate UK KTN, part of ...

more

image description
Watchlist
Carbon-negative hydrogen production technology

A new perspective for bio-energy with CO₂ capture and storage

15-May-2023

Hydrogen, seen as the "ultimate energy" for the 21st century, boasts benefits such as being clean and renewable, and is storable and versatile. The International Energy Agency predicts that 115 million tons of hydrogen will be required in 2030 to make global carbon dioxide net emissions zero by ...

more

image description
Watchlist
Tiny microbes could brew big benefits for green biomanufacturing

The discovery could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the manufacturing of fuels, drugs, and chemicals

15-May-2023

Scientists find new route in bacteria to decarbonize industry. A research team led by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) and UC Berkeley has engineered bacteria to produce new-to-nature carbon products that could provide a powerful route to sustainable biochemicals. The advance ...

more

image description
Watchlist
Q1 Results: Merck Benefits from Global Diversification in a Challenging Environment

Medium-term structural growth drivers intact

12-May-2023

Merck generated net sales of €5.3billion in the first quarter of 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 1.8% over the year-earlier quarter (organically 0.8%). Sales growth was in particular attributable to Healthcare, which delivered significant increases in its business with new medicines, ...

more

image description
Watchlist
Verder Group acquires specialist for particle characterization

12-May-2023

The Verder Group announces the acquisition of Formulaction S.A. of France. As part of the group's Scientific Division Formulaction will be integrated into Microtrac MRB, a leading manufacturer of Particle Characterization Systems. Formulaction is a recognized innovator in the field of laboratory ...

more

image description
Watchlist
Surprising discovery: Researchers discover liquid quasicrystal with dodecagonal tiling pattern

"Such a material has never been seen before": The potential applications are promising

12-May-2023

An unusual quasicrystal has been discovered by a team from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the University of Sheffield and Xi'an Jiaotong University. It has a dodecagonal honeycomb structure that has never been seen before. Until now, similar quasicrystals were only known to ...

more

