ICP Accessories – Matching Your Application!

AHF analysentechnik
AHF analysentechnik offers a wide range of components for sample introduction in ICP instruments for many different applications. Our product portfolio includes nebulizers, spray chambers, torches, cones, pump tubing, etc. for more than 50 different ICP instruments – even for older models.
Inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) and mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) belong to the most important analytical methods for detection of elemental traces. They are used in various fields, like food analysis, environmental analysis, process monitoring, pharmaceutical industry, geochemistry or semi-conductor analysis.
Due to the wide range of applications and sample types the requirements to the sample introduction components strongly differ. Some applications require high purity or resistance against hydrofluoric acid – some require components that can handle high contents of dissolved solids or particles and sometimes maximum efficiency for routine measurements with high sample throughput is the key.
In order to deal with this issue, AHF provides spare parts for sample introduction in ICP in various designs and materials like borosilicate, quartz or polymers to choose from. Our product range covers parts for ICP instruments of many different manufacturers, like Agilent, Analytik Jena, HORIBA Jobin Yvon, PerkinElmer, SPECTRO, Thermo, etc.
We are happy to advise you in choosing the matching parts. We can also offer customized designs. Profit from our long-term experience in the field of ICP.
Topic World Spectroscopy
Investigation with spectroscopy gives us unique insights into the composition and structure of materials. From UV-Vis spectroscopy to infrared and Raman spectroscopy to fluorescence and atomic absorption spectroscopy, spectroscopy offers us a wide range of analytical techniques to precisely characterize substances. Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of spectroscopy!
Topic World Food Analytics
Food analysis methods enable us to investigate the quality, safety and composition of our food. Whether in the traceability of food, the detection of contaminants or the verification of nutritional information - food analytics plays a crucial role in our health and nutrition. Welcome to the exciting world of food analytics!
