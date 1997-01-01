VEGA Grieshaber
Level sensors:
VEGAPULS 6X
6X: VEGA’s simple radar formula for better processes
One sensor for all applications
Simple selection and configuration
Custom assembly of individual components
One radar sensor for all applications - no matter if the medium to be measured is liquid or solid
Level sensors should make it easier for users to monitor their industrial processes. The ultimate purpose of VEGAPULS 6X is: maximum simplification. It is the one sensor that can handle any application. In the future, the customer will no longer have to worry about the technology, frequency or instrument version. Even setup and commissioning has been reduced to a minimum, requiring now just a few clicks. In many cases, all application-specific settings can be made in VEGAPULS 6X before it leaves the factory. The new VEGAPULS 6X offers the best that is technically feasible today: a self-diagnosis system that immediately detects damage or interference that ensures significantly higher availability and safety, it has new radar-chip technology, with expanded application possibilities and simpler operation. In addition to SIL certification, the matter of cybersecurity has also been fully taken into account: Compliance with security standard IEC 62443-4-2, which specifies the strictest requirements for secure communication and access. Mount, connect, done: It couldn’t get any simpler.
Product classification VEGAPULS 6X
Product categories
Applications
Manufacturers of similar products
Request information about VEGAPULS 6X now
Topic world Sensor technology
Sensor technology has revolutionized the chemical industry by providing accurate, timely and reliable data across a wide range of processes. From monitoring critical parameters in production lines to early detection of potential malfunctions or hazards, sensors are the silent sentinels that ensure quality, efficiency and safety.
