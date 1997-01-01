VEGA Grieshaber

Request info or quote
Download brochure
+49 7836 684 9695
Verified

Level sensors:

VEGAPULS 6X

6X: VEGA’s simple radar formula for better processes

VEGA Grieshaber KG

One sensor for all applications

Simple selection and configuration

Custom assembly of individual components

Request info or quote Download brochure
With VEGAPULS 6X, VEGA has turned the way of choosing an ...
The new radar level sensor VEGAPULS 6X is the result of ...
The safety concept of VEGAPULS 6X is a complete package ...
VEGAPULS 6X delivers perfect measured values no matter ...
VEGA is especially proud of the inner values of VEGAPULS ...
With VEGAPULS 6X, VEGA has turned the way of choosing an ...
The new radar level sensor VEGAPULS 6X is the result of ...
The safety concept of VEGAPULS 6X is a complete package ...
VEGAPULS 6X delivers perfect measured values no matter ...
VEGA is especially proud of the inner values of VEGAPULS ...

One radar sensor for all applications - no matter if the medium to be measured is liquid or solid

Level sensors should make it easier for users to monitor their industrial processes. The ultimate purpose of VEGAPULS 6X is: maximum simplification. It is the one sensor that can handle any application. In the future, the customer will no longer have to worry about the technology, frequency or instrument version. Even setup and commissioning has been reduced to a minimum, requiring now just a few clicks. In many cases, all application-specific settings can be made in VEGAPULS 6X before it leaves the factory. The new VEGAPULS 6X offers the best that is technically feasible today: a self-diagnosis system that immediately detects damage or interference that ensures significantly higher availability and safety, it has new radar-chip technology, with expanded application possibilities and simpler operation. In addition to SIL certification, the matter of cybersecurity has also been fully taken into account: Compliance with security standard IEC 62443-4-2, which specifies the strictest requirements for secure communication and access. Mount, connect, done: It couldn’t get any simpler.

With VEGAPULS 6X, VEGA has turned the way of choosing an ...

1

With VEGAPULS 6X, VEGA has turned the way of choosing an instrument inside out: There is now only one radar sensor – suitable for all applications.

The new radar level sensor VEGAPULS 6X is the result of ...

2

The new radar level sensor VEGAPULS 6X is the result of 30 years of experience and over 1 million sensors in use worldwide.

The safety concept of VEGAPULS 6X is a complete package ...

3

The safety concept of VEGAPULS 6X is a complete package including Functional safety (SIL), self-diagnosis, and IT security.

VEGAPULS 6X delivers perfect measured values no matter ...

4

VEGAPULS 6X delivers perfect measured values no matter what the application involves – liquids or bulk solids, high temperatures, pressures or dust.

VEGA is especially proud of the inner values of VEGAPULS ...

5

VEGA is especially proud of the inner values of VEGAPULS 6X: a radar chip developed in-house, one that sets new standards in performance and safety.

Product classification VEGAPULS 6X

Product categories

radar sensors sensors radar level sensors Liquid level Indicator radar transmitters process automation systems process monitoring systems level gauges
Show all

Applications

fill level measurement process automation process surveillance tank monitoring level monitoring process control level indication deposit control
Show all

Manufacturers of similar products

level gauges suppliers process automation systems suppliers process monitoring systems suppliers radar sensors suppliers sensors suppliers
Show all

Request information about VEGAPULS 6X now

With VEGAPULS 6X, VEGA has turned the way of choosing an instrument inside out: There is now only one radar sensor – suitable for all applications.

Level sensors: VEGAPULS 6X

6X: VEGA’s simple radar formula for better processes

All about VEGA Grieshaber

Find more level sensors and related products

Sensors
La sonda Raman ATEX integrada por láser New

La sonda Raman ATEX integrada por láser by Hellma

Laser integrated ATEX Raman probe opens new horizons for users and manufacturers

For applications in the chemical, petro-chemical and pharmaceutical industries

probes
View product
FirePlate-O2 New

FirePlate-O2 by PyroScience

Precisely measure oxygen in 96-well microtiter plates

Improve your processes with fast and accurate O2 measurements

oximeters
View product
LabBox

LabBox by HiTec Zang

Automation made easy for every laboratory

Discover the all-in-one automation solution for greater efficiency

View product
FireSting-O2

FireSting-O2 by PyroScience

Flexible optical Oxygen & Temperature Meter

with many different sensors for application in gas & water & solvents

oximeters
View product
SprayMaster inspex

SprayMaster inspex by LaVision

Quality Control for Your Spraying Process Through Digital Spray and Particle Analysis

Reliable, Automated, Digital - The Geometry Measurement of Your Spraying Process in Real Time

spray analysis systems
View product
FireSting-PRO

FireSting-PRO by PyroScience

New fiber optic measuring device: Precise measurements even in the smallest volumes

Measure pH, oxygen and temperature even under sterile conditions

multi-analyte measuring instruments
View product
FireSting-GO2

FireSting-GO2 by PyroScience

Powerful Oxygen Meter - Compact, Portable, With Integrated Rechargeable Battery

Precise O2>/sub> measurements in gases, water and aqueous samples - ideal for long-term studies

oximeters
View product
MicroNIR PAT-L

MicroNIR PAT-L by analyticon instruments

New NIR transmission probe for reliable liquid analysis under adverse process conditions

Custom installation - even in EX zones - flexible choice of materials, sizes and flanges

probes
View product
MiniLab AR & AP

MiniLab AR & AP by SEAL Analytical

Robot-assisted analysis of pH, conductivity, BOD

Reduce your workload and increase reliability in the laboratory

laboratory robots
View product
Crystalline PV/RR

Crystalline PV/RR by Technobis

Crystalline PV/RR – multiple reactor system for crystallization process and formulation development

Access crystallization and formulation information at mL scale. Every picture tells your story

View product
View all sensors

Find VEGAPULS 6X and related products in the theme worlds

Topic world Sensor technology

Sensor technology has revolutionized the chemical industry by providing accurate, timely and reliable data across a wide range of processes. From monitoring critical parameters in production lines to early detection of potential malfunctions or hazards, sensors are the silent sentinels that ensure quality, efficiency and safety.

4 products
1 whitepaper
4 brochures
View topic world
Topic world Sensor technology

Topic world Sensor technology

Sensor technology has revolutionized the chemical industry by providing accurate, timely and reliable data across a wide range of processes. From monitoring critical parameters in production lines to early detection of potential malfunctions or hazards, sensors are the silent sentinels that ensure quality, efficiency and safety.

4 products
1 whitepaper
4 brochures
View topic world