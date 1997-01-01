Level sensors should make it easier for users to monitor their industrial processes. The ultimate purpose of VEGAPULS 6X is: maximum simplification. It is the one sensor that can handle any application. In the future, the customer will no longer have to worry about the technology, frequency or instrument version. Even setup and commissioning has been reduced to a minimum, requiring now just a few clicks. In many cases, all application-specific settings can be made in VEGAPULS 6X before it leaves the factory. The new VEGAPULS 6X offers the best that is technically feasible today: a self-diagnosis system that immediately detects damage or interference that ensures significantly higher availability and safety, it has new radar-chip technology, with expanded application possibilities and simpler operation. In addition to SIL certification, the matter of cybersecurity has also been fully taken into account: Compliance with security standard IEC 62443-4-2, which specifies the strictest requirements for secure communication and access. Mount, connect, done: It couldn’t get any simpler.