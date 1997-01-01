SRI Instruments
Autosamplers:
AS-210 Greenhouse Gas Autosampler
High capacity gas Autosampler
High sample throughput - tray with up to 360 sample vials
Contamination-free due to flushing and evacuation of the sample system
Reliable - almost maintenance-free thanks to the robust design
Your partner for a high number of samples
The autosampler is supplied as standard with a tray for 210 headspace vials (10/20 ml) and for 360 Labco Exetainers (12 ml). Customized trays can be manufactured with a maximum area of X=380 mm and Y=480 mm with a maximum height of the sample bottles (vials) of Z=150 mm. Up to four calibration gases can be connected directly to the autosampler. Calibration is controlled by Autosampler's own software. If required, a control calibration (of the lowest concentration) can also be interspersed after a desired number of samples. The complete sample system, including the sample loop of the gas chromatograph, is evacuated by a rotary vane vacuum pump. This allows for contamination-free transfer of the sample. The autosampler can be coupled to any gas chromatograph equipped with a sample loop. The autosampler can be started via a short-circuit signal.
Topic world Gas chromatography
Gas chromatography is an essential method in analytical chemistry for the separation and analysis of volatile compounds. Due to its high resolution and sensitivity, it has become firmly established in areas such as environmental analysis, food chemistry or forensic science. GC provides precise and reliable results and enables deep insights into the chemical composition of samples.
