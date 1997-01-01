SRI Instruments

Autosamplers:

AS-210 Greenhouse Gas Autosampler

High capacity gas Autosampler

High sample throughput - tray with up to 360 sample vials

Contamination-free due to flushing and evacuation of the sample system

Reliable - almost maintenance-free thanks to the robust design

Tray for 360 Labco Exetainer
Tray for 360 Labco Exetainer
Your partner for a high number of samples

The autosampler is supplied as standard with a tray for 210 headspace vials (10/20 ml) and for 360 Labco Exetainers (12 ml). Customized trays can be manufactured with a maximum area of X=380 mm and Y=480 mm with a maximum height of the sample bottles (vials) of Z=150 mm. Up to four calibration gases can be connected directly to the autosampler. Calibration is controlled by Autosampler's own software. If required, a control calibration (of the lowest concentration) can also be interspersed after a desired number of samples. The complete sample system, including the sample loop of the gas chromatograph, is evacuated by a rotary vane vacuum pump. This allows for contamination-free transfer of the sample. The autosampler can be coupled to any gas chromatograph equipped with a sample loop. The autosampler can be started via a short-circuit signal.

Tray for 360 Labco Exetainer

Connections for purge gas, vacuum pump and calibration gases

Touch-Screen

