BUCHI KILOCLAVE
Safe pressure reactions up to 20 litres in laboratory/kilo lab or in small scale production
The Buchi Kiloclave is ideal for up-scaling processes or small scale production, reactors between 0.5 and 20 liters can be used on the same cover plate. Due to its robust frame with hydraulic reactor lift and tilt function, it is particularly suitable for larger reactors and process-technical attachments.
