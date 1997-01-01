C3 Prozess- und Analysentechnik

Request info or quote
Download brochure
Verified

BUCHI MINIPILOT

Stirred glass vessel [2 … 15 liter] with PFA-coated robust steel cover plate

C3 Prozess- und Analysentechnik GmbH

Request info or quote Download brochure

The Reactor's explosion proof design (ATEX) and inert materials allow safe processing of solvents and acids in a completely sealed reaction vessel. The compact standard reactor setup can easily be modified, interchangeable reaction vessels of 2, 5, 10 and 15 liters including interchangeable stirrers are available.

Product classification

Product categories

distillation unit
reaction vessel
Show all

Request product information now

BUCHI MINIPILOT

Stirred glass vessel [2 … 15 liter] with PFA-coated robust steel cover plate

All about C3 Prozess- und Analysentechnik