C3 Prozess- und Analysentechnik
Loading...
Verified
BUCHI MINIPILOT
Stirred glass vessel [2 … 15 liter] with PFA-coated robust steel cover plate
The Reactor's explosion proof design (ATEX) and inert materials allow safe processing of solvents and acids in a completely sealed reaction vessel. The compact standard reactor setup can easily be modified, interchangeable reaction vessels of 2, 5, 10 and 15 liters including interchangeable stirrers are available.
Request product information now
BUCHI MINIPILOT
Stirred glass vessel [2 … 15 liter] with PFA-coated robust steel cover plate