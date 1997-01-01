C3 Prozess- und Analysentechnik

THINKY SR-500

Mixing, warming and defoaming of solder paste – without vacuum in one single step

A planetary mixer, designed especially for solder pastes and similar media like screen printing.

The samples are homogenized, deaerated and warmed up by overlaying the two rotation movements. Unlike the allrounder ARE-250, the maximum load is about doubled, to enable the use of 500 g net standard solder paste containers. The maximum speed is likewise reduced to 1.200 RPM, which is completely enough for solder pastes. This makes the SR-500 the Thinky mixer with the best value in our portfolio.

degassing
homogenising
solder paste mixer
solder pastes
