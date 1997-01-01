Huber Kältemaschinenbau

Request info or quote
Download brochure
+49 (0) 781 / 956 396 56
Verified

Thermostats:

UNISTAT

Green Line: Accurate and sustainable temperature control systems for laboratories and industry

Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE

Powerful, seal-free circulation pump with magnetic coupling and improved temperature control speed due to reduced filling volume

All safety circuits Performance Level C or higher (DIN EN ISO 13849-1)

Climate and environmental protection are our top priorities - with hydrocarbons instead of CFC-containing refrigerants in dynamic temperature control systems

Request info or quote Download brochure
Precise and reproducible temperature control results
Higher measuring accuracy for temperature detection
2x USB (Host and Device), Ethernet and RS232 interfaces
Powerful, seal-free circulation pump with magnetic coupling
Pilot ONE controller with 5.7“ touchscreen and comfortab ...
Precise and reproducible temperature control results
Higher measuring accuracy for temperature detection
2x USB (Host and Device), Ethernet and RS232 interfaces
Powerful, seal-free circulation pump with magnetic coupling
Pilot ONE controller with 5.7“ touchscreen and comfortab ...

Increase your process efficiency with innovative temperature control solutions and low environmental impact

The original, reworked! Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE has revised the Unistat temperature control systems and expanded them with the latest technologies. The concept, which has been established for decades, is now even more efficient and sustainable and offers a 4-year guarantee. Numerous models are now also available as ‘Green Line’ versions with CO2 refrigerant (R-744). These units have a refrigeration circuit with zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP = 0), negligible Global Warming Potential (GWP = 1) and the refrigerant is non-flammable. The ‘Green Line’ models are a 100% environmentally friendly and future-proof alternative to comparable appliances using synthetic refrigerants. The Huber product range covers the entire spectrum from laboratory to production with natural refrigerants which is unique in the field of liquid temperature control!

Precise and reproducible temperature control results

1

Precise and reproducible temperature control results

Higher measuring accuracy for temperature detection

2

Higher measuring accuracy for temperature detection

2x USB (Host and Device), Ethernet and RS232 interfaces

3

2x USB (Host and Device), Ethernet and RS232 interfaces

Powerful, seal-free circulation pump with magnetic coupling

4

Powerful, seal-free circulation pump with magnetic coupling

Pilot ONE controller with 5.7“ touchscreen and comfortab ...

5

Pilot ONE controller with 5.7“ touchscreen and comfortable menu navigation in 13 languages

Product classification UNISTAT

Product categories

dynamic temperature control systems process thermostats process circulators
Show all

Applications

chemistry liquid temperature control thermal process engineering pharmaceutical process engineering chemical engineering chemical process engineering Fluid temperature control thermo process technology process engineering
Show all

Manufacturers of similar products

dynamic temperature control systems suppliers process thermostats suppliers
Show all

Request information about UNISTAT now

Precise and reproducible temperature control results

Thermostats: UNISTAT

Green Line: Accurate and sustainable temperature control systems for laboratories and industry

All about Huber Kältemaschinenbau

Find more thermostats and related products

Thermostats
FRYKA - circulating coolers ULK

FRYKA - circulating coolers ULK by FRYKA Kältetechnik

Recirculating chillers from FRYKA - whisper-quiet, efficient and sustainable

Cool with a clear conscience

recirculating chillers
View product
LAUDA Integral

LAUDA Integral by LAUDA

LAUDA INTEGRAL PROCESS THERMOSTATS FOR DYNAMIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL TASKS

EFFICIENT HEATING AND COOLING FROM -90 TO 320 °C

process thermostats
View product
Piccolo Peltierkühler

Piccolo Peltierkühler by Huber Kältemaschinenbau

Compact laboratory chiller with Peltier technology

New eco-friendly laboratory chiller with modern peltier technology

laboratory coolers
View product
LAUDA ECO

LAUDA ECO by LAUDA

LAUDA ECO bath thermostats for flexible, reliable use internally and externally

Reliable temperature control from -50 to 200 °C in the laboratory and in production processes

bath thermostats
View product
View all thermostats