Huber Kältemaschinenbau
Thermostats:
UNISTAT
Green Line: Accurate and sustainable temperature control systems for laboratories and industry
Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE
Powerful, seal-free circulation pump with magnetic coupling and improved temperature control speed due to reduced filling volume
All safety circuits Performance Level C or higher (DIN EN ISO 13849-1)
Climate and environmental protection are our top priorities - with hydrocarbons instead of CFC-containing refrigerants in dynamic temperature control systems
Increase your process efficiency with innovative temperature control solutions and low environmental impact
The original, reworked! Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE has revised the Unistat temperature control systems and expanded them with the latest technologies. The concept, which has been established for decades, is now even more efficient and sustainable and offers a 4-year guarantee. Numerous models are now also available as ‘Green Line’ versions with CO2 refrigerant (R-744). These units have a refrigeration circuit with zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP = 0), negligible Global Warming Potential (GWP = 1) and the refrigerant is non-flammable. The ‘Green Line’ models are a 100% environmentally friendly and future-proof alternative to comparable appliances using synthetic refrigerants. The Huber product range covers the entire spectrum from laboratory to production with natural refrigerants which is unique in the field of liquid temperature control!
