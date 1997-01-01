The original, reworked! Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau SE has revised the Unistat temperature control systems and expanded them with the latest technologies. The concept, which has been established for decades, is now even more efficient and sustainable and offers a 4-year guarantee. Numerous models are now also available as ‘Green Line’ versions with CO2 refrigerant (R-744). These units have a refrigeration circuit with zero Ozone Depletion Potential (ODP = 0), negligible Global Warming Potential (GWP = 1) and the refrigerant is non-flammable. The ‘Green Line’ models are a 100% environmentally friendly and future-proof alternative to comparable appliances using synthetic refrigerants. The Huber product range covers the entire spectrum from laboratory to production with natural refrigerants which is unique in the field of liquid temperature control!