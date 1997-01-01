Leica
Digital microscopes:
Emspira 3
Inspiring simple inspection
Save time with quick sample identification
Measure and annotate directly during visual inspection without a PC
Get crisp images with less manual effort
Inspect with a single system
The advantage of optimized inspection and adaptability to your needs combined in a single system is waiting for you. Save time when meeting demanding throughput targets and inspecting diverse samples with Emspira 3.
For efficient decision making, benefit from secure storage and easy sharing of documentation – no matter if you inspect in stand-alone mode or with a PC.
The robust design of Emspira 3 allows you to focus confidently and reliably on your inspection work both in production and laboratory environments.
Product classification Emspira 3
