Leica

Digital microscopes:

Emspira 3

Inspiring simple inspection

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Save time with quick sample identification

Measure and annotate directly during visual inspection without a PC

Get crisp images with less manual effort

Inspect with a single system

The advantage of optimized inspection and adaptability to your needs combined in a single system is waiting for you. Save time when meeting demanding throughput targets and inspecting diverse samples with Emspira 3.

For efficient decision making, benefit from secure storage and easy sharing of documentation – no matter if you inspect in stand-alone mode or with a PC.

The robust design of Emspira 3 allows you to focus confidently and reliably on your inspection work both in production and laboratory environments.

Product classification Emspira 3

Applications

forensics documentation failure analysis analytical quality control chemical research and development digital microscopy
