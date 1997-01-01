Flexacams i5 & c5

With Flexacam microscope cameras, you can acquire the fine sample details you need to see with accurate color and high resolution. View, document, and share microscope images of your samples the way you want.

The cameras are powered by the Enersight software platform, so that you can enjoy an easy-to-use and consistent interface.

You can choose from two Flexacam cameras: - The Flexacam c5, for C-mount installation on a stereo or compound microscope - The Flexacam i5, for installation between the optics carrier and binocular tube of a stereo or compound microscope