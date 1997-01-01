Leica
Microscopes:
DM6 M
Upright Material Microscope
Motorized high precision 2-gear focus drive
Motorized 6-fold or 7-fold objective nosepiece
Leica DM6 M + software = ideal inspection system for accuracy and repeatability
All Set and remembered
Do you need to acquire images and analyze similar features across many samples and in materials science and analysis? The Leica DM4 M and Leica DM6 M are the Industrial Microscopes for you, whether microscopy novice or professional.
You can easily recall previous microscope settings and instantly reproduce imaging parameters with the unique Store and Recall software functions. For every sample type.
For visual & chemical analysis, you can retrofit your DM6 M compound microscope with the LIBS system and then have a 2-in-1 solution for rapid, precise material analysis.
Topic world Elemental analysis
Elemental analysis is a fundamental pillar of chemical research and enables the quantitative determination of the basic elements contained in a compound. It gives insight into the atomic composition and provides essential information about the structure and properties of molecules.
