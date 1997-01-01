Leica

Microscopes:

DM6 M

Upright Material Microscope

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Motorized high precision 2-gear focus drive

Motorized 6-fold or 7-fold objective nosepiece

Leica DM6 M + software = ideal inspection system for accuracy and repeatability

All Set and remembered

Do you need to acquire images and analyze similar features across many samples and in materials science and analysis? The Leica DM4 M and Leica DM6 M are the Industrial Microscopes for you, whether microscopy novice or professional.

You can easily recall previous microscope settings and instantly reproduce imaging parameters with the unique Store and Recall software functions. For every sample type.

For visual & chemical analysis, you can retrofit your DM6 M compound microscope with the LIBS system and then have a 2-in-1 solution for rapid, precise material analysis.

Product classification DM6 M

Product categories

high-performance microscopes
Applications

material verification internal quality control failure analysis metallography mineralogy elemental analysis
