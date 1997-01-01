DM8000 M & DM12000 M

Optical features offered by the Leica DM12000 M such as the optional macro mode or the oblique UV illumination (OUV, with i-line UV option) not only improve resolving power but also speed up throughput when inspecting samples with 12’’/300 mm diameter.

The illumination is based on the latest LED technology and is fully integrated into the microscope. The low heat radiation and integration into the stand ensures that there is an optimal airflow around the microscope. The long lifetime yet extremely low power consumption of the LEDs offer enormous savings potential.

With a single touch of a button you can change the magnification, the illumination or contrast mode.