3D microscopes:

DVM6

DON'T SEARCH. FIND!

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Explore in a flexible way

Investigate your samples with ease

Rely on your results

Fast, reliable, and easy to use

Investigating various samples with multiple imaging solutions, where each one is dedicated to a certain failure-analysis and research-and-development task, can be complicated.

The DVM6 digital microscope is a versatile solution that helps you gain insights during your sample investigations, stay focused on your work thanks to a convenient operation, and improve reliability of results with reproducible imaging conditions.

When it comes to software, Leica Map Start is the entry level software package of the Leica Map series. It is used for viewing and analyzing surface geometry and surface texture from LAS Montage depthmap images. If you combine Leica Map with the highly intuitive desktop publishing environment, it is the perfect solution for measuring industrial surfaces made by Leica microscopes in laboratories, production facilities and research.

Product classification DVM6

Applications

particle analysis microscopy internal quality control quality control inspections electronics manufacturing geology failure analysis semiconductor manufacturing 3D microscopy
Topic World Particle Analysis

Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!

25+ products
10+ whitepaper
20+ brochures
View topic world
