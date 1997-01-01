Leica DMi8 A – The Automated Allrounder

The automated Leica DMi8 A is the tool of choice for demanding research applications and for novice operators alike. The automated features help to increase efficiency, create precise and reproducible data, and minimize the risk of errors.

Use the open microscope platform to adapt it to your specific tasks. Leica Microsystems invites you to create your personal version of the Leica DMi8. You have all the functions at your fingertips to stay ahead – and the option to add the components you may require in the future.