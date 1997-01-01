Leica
Inverted microscopes:
DMi8 A
Inverted Microscope for Industrial Applications Leica DMi8
Switch from macro (35 mm) to nano (1 nm) with one click
See more details with unique UC-3D illumination
Intuitive handling for faster work
See more of your sample
Leica DMi8 A – The Automated Allrounder
The automated Leica DMi8 A is the tool of choice for demanding research applications and for novice operators alike. The automated features help to increase efficiency, create precise and reproducible data, and minimize the risk of errors.
Use the open microscope platform to adapt it to your specific tasks. Leica Microsystems invites you to create your personal version of the Leica DMi8. You have all the functions at your fingertips to stay ahead – and the option to add the components you may require in the future.
Product classification DMi8 A
Request information about DMi8 A now
Inverted microscopes: DMi8 A
Inverted Microscope for Industrial Applications Leica DMi8
Find more inverted microscopes and related products
alphaCART by WITec
Mobile Raman microspectroscopy: laboratory analysis directly on the object
Non-destructive analysis of large, immobile samples that do not fit under a microscope
ParticleScout by WITec
Find particles automatically, classify them precisely and identify them easily with Raman microscopy
Accelerated and extremely precise analysis of microplastics, pharmaceutics and foods or beverages
Apreo 2 Scanning Electron Microscope by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Apreo 2 SEM: Scanning Electron Microscope with Impressive Resolution Specifications
Unmatched versatility powered by ChemiSEM Technology
DM8000 M & DM12000 M by Leica
See More, Detect Faster
High-throughput Inspection Systems
inVia Qontor by Renishaw
Raman Microspectroscopy with Automatic Focus Tracking to Save You Time and Effort
A confocal Raman microscope suitable for samples with uneven, curved or rough surfaces
JEOL SEM Series by JEOL
Always the right SEM:Characterization of surface structure & elemental analysis for all applications
Looking for a versatile, indispensable tool for your R&D? JEOL‘s SEMs will exceed your expectation!
LUMOS II by Bruker
FT-IR microscopy in the fast lane - the LUMOS II
One infrared microscope for all
alpha300 R by WITec
3D Raman microscopes with unequalled speed, sensitivity and resolution
Visualize and characterize every chemical detail
Ivesta 3 by Leica
New stereomicroscope unites high resolution with great depth of field
You get reliable results faster, thanks to clearer images