VICI Precision Sampling catalog

The VICI Precision Sampling catalog offers Gastight syringes, HPLC syringes and much more

The VICI Precision Sampling catalog offers a wide range of syringes for chromatography:

  • Gastight syringes for sampling, injection and transport of volatile liquid and gaseous samples
  • HPLC syringes with injection volumes between 0.01µl to 500ml for Valco®, Cheminert® and Rheodyne® injection valves
  • Mininert™ valves for autosampler vials, test tubes and flasks for the safe storage of standards or volatile substances. Prevents evaporation through a penetrated seal.
  • Accessories for the sampling from gas cylinders
  • Micro valves for manual switching of liquids (500 psi) and gases (200 psi)

 

Topic world Gas chromatography

Gas chromatography is an essential method in analytical chemistry for the separation and analysis of volatile compounds. Due to its high resolution and sensitivity, it has become firmly established in areas such as environmental analysis, food chemistry or forensic science. GC provides precise and reliable results and enables deep insights into the chemical composition of samples.

Topic World Chromatography

Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!

Topic world HPLC

HPLC is a key technology in modern analytical chemistry. It enables the separation, identification and quantification of components in complex mixtures with high precision and efficiency. Whether in the analysis of active pharmaceutical ingredients, the quality control of foodstuffs or the examination of biological samples - HPLC is often the method of choice for demanding separation tasks.

