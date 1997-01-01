VICI
Catalog:
VICI Precision Sampling catalog
The VICI Precision Sampling catalog offers Gastight syringes, HPLC syringes and much more
The VICI Precision Sampling catalog offers a wide range of syringes for chromatography:
- Gastight syringes for sampling, injection and transport of volatile liquid and gaseous samples
- HPLC syringes with injection volumes between 0.01µl to 500ml for Valco®, Cheminert® and Rheodyne® injection valves
- Mininert™ valves for autosampler vials, test tubes and flasks for the safe storage of standards or volatile substances. Prevents evaporation through a penetrated seal.
- Accessories for the sampling from gas cylinders
- Micro valves for manual switching of liquids (500 psi) and gases (200 psi)
Product classification VICI Precision Sampling catalog
Product categories
Applications
Manufacturers of similar products
Request information about VICI Precision Sampling catalog now
Catalog: VICI Precision Sampling catalog
The VICI Precision Sampling catalog offers Gastight syringes, HPLC syringes and much more
You might also be interested in these products
The VICI Jour Catalog - Accessories for (U)HPLC and Liquid Handling
Proven and new products for laboratories
Innovative Gas Solutions for Your Laboratory
Gas generators for all your GC, GC/MS and LC/MS gas requirements
Valves and accessories for chromatography, FIA, SFE, SFC - request catalog now
The VICI Valco/Cheminert catalog is an essential tool for every Chromatography user
Innovative coating revolutionizes LC analysis
Creates metal free inert flow path to minimize unwanted analyte interactions ✓ Increases corrosion resistance ✓ Inertness for frits and other difficult components that cannot be treated by other methods ✓
Micropipette Acura Manual – User-Friendly Ergonomics and Superior Performance
Smart and reliable volume adjustment with fine click-stops, single-handed volume setting ✓ High user comfort, light weight and precision digital display visible at all time ✓ Adjustable tip ejector fitting most tips, optimal positionning of ...
Nitrogen generator designed to meet the LC/MS requirements of all major instruments’ OEMs
Smart gas generator ✓ Quiet gas generator ✓ Maintenance-free ✓
Awesome - Gas Autosampler for up to 360 Samples
High sample throughput - tray with up to 360 sample vials ✓ Contamination-free due to flushing and evacuation of the sample system ✓ Reliable - almost maintenance-free thanks to the robust design ✓
SureSTART autosampler vials for all chromatography applications and budgets
Sample security and low compound adsorption to keep your samples safe and secure ✓ Three distinct performance levels to meet your price and performance needs ✓ Complete instrument compatibility for all chromatography autosamplers ✓
Laboratory hydrogen supply redefined
Central hydrogen supply for your laboratory ✓ More safety: avoidance of gas cylinders in the laboratory ✓ Excellent hydrogen quality up to 99.99997%* ✓
Find VICI Precision Sampling catalog and related products in the theme worlds
Topic world Gas chromatography
Gas chromatography is an essential method in analytical chemistry for the separation and analysis of volatile compounds. Due to its high resolution and sensitivity, it has become firmly established in areas such as environmental analysis, food chemistry or forensic science. GC provides precise and reliable results and enables deep insights into the chemical composition of samples.
Topic world Gas chromatography
Gas chromatography is an essential method in analytical chemistry for the separation and analysis of volatile compounds. Due to its high resolution and sensitivity, it has become firmly established in areas such as environmental analysis, food chemistry or forensic science. GC provides precise and reliable results and enables deep insights into the chemical composition of samples.
Topic World Chromatography
Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!
Topic World Chromatography
Chromatography enables us to separate, identify and thus understand complex substances. Whether in the food industry, pharmaceutical research or environmental analysis - chromatography opens up a treasure trove of information about the composition and quality of our samples. Discover the fascinating world of chromatography!
Topic world HPLC
HPLC is a key technology in modern analytical chemistry. It enables the separation, identification and quantification of components in complex mixtures with high precision and efficiency. Whether in the analysis of active pharmaceutical ingredients, the quality control of foodstuffs or the examination of biological samples - HPLC is often the method of choice for demanding separation tasks.
Topic world HPLC
HPLC is a key technology in modern analytical chemistry. It enables the separation, identification and quantification of components in complex mixtures with high precision and efficiency. Whether in the analysis of active pharmaceutical ingredients, the quality control of foodstuffs or the examination of biological samples - HPLC is often the method of choice for demanding separation tasks.