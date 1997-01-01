Merck Life Science
Computer-Assisted Synthetic Route Optimization using SYNTHIA Retrosynthesis Software
Two Case Studies
Discover how SYNTHIA Retrosynthesis Software transforms the landscape of chemical synthesis via its advanced computer-assisted technologies, now including an in-depth exploration of Two Green Chemistry Case Studies. This white paper delves into the utilization of SYNTHIA for optimizing synthetic routes and performing Green Chemistry Evaluation with DOZN, a quantitative green chemistry evaluator. The software significantly reduces research time and costs while improving yield and reliability, emphasizing the improvement of resource use, efficient energy utilization, and minimizing human and environmental hazards. SYNTHIA leverages a unique combination of artificial intelligence and expert-coded rules to offer unprecedented predictive capabilities and intuitive user interfaces. Chemists and researchers benefit from rapid, accurate pathway suggestions, facilitating effective decision-making in complex synthesis projects. This tool not only enhances productivity and innovation in chemical synthesis but also integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, making it an indispensable asset for professionals in pharmaceuticals, biotech, academia, and more, focused on drug discovery, fine chemicals synthesis, and sustainable practices.
