Li-Cycle Starts Operations at its First European Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. announced the start of commercial operations at its first Spoke recycling facility in Europe, located in Magdeburg, Germany.

The Germany Spoke’s first main processing line has now commenced operations, with the second main line expected to start later in 2023. Each main line has the capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery material per year. With an additional 10,000 tonnes of ancillary capacity planned, the facility is expected to have a total capacity of 30,000 tonnes per year, making the Germany Spoke the largest Spoke in Li-Cycle’s current portfolio and one of the largest facilities of its kind on the continent.

The Germany Spoke utilizes Li-Cycle’s patented and environmentally friendly ‘Generation 3’ Spoke technology to directly process all forms of lithium-ion battery waste, including full electric vehicle (EV) battery packs, without the need for discharging, dismantling or thermal processing. As Li-Cycle’s first Spoke facility outside North America, the startup of the Germany Spoke reinforces Li-Cycle’s ability to deploy its proprietary modular technology and business model anywhere in the world, growing in lockstep with customer demand. Germany represents the largest market for both battery manufacturing scrap and the expected supply of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries in Europe.