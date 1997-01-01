Cleanliness Expert

Technical cleanliness plays a central role in quality control. It determines performance, lifetime, and overall product quality for various industries. Examples include automotive parts and electronic components, lubricants, hydraulic fluids, oils, and pharmaceutical products. Reliable and efficient cleanliness analysis is necessary to ensure quality. Efficient and reliable cleanliness analysis solutions from Leica Microsystems enable suppliers and manufacturers to ensure better product performance and lifetime through the analysis of particle quantity, size, and composition.

Perform more efficient and reliable particle counting and classification according to international and regional standards with a selection of dedicated configurations tailored to meet your specific requirements.