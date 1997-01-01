Leica

Request info or quote
Download brochure
+49 (0)6441 / 9319660
Verified

Mikroskopiesysteme:

Cleanliness Expert

Target contamination fast

Leica Microsystems GmbH

Fast-forward to your results

Work flexibly today and in the future

Get more insights on particles

Request info or quote Download brochure

The right cleanliness analysis solution for your needs

Technical cleanliness plays a central role in quality control. It determines performance, lifetime, and overall product quality for various industries. Examples include automotive parts and electronic components, lubricants, hydraulic fluids, oils, and pharmaceutical products. Reliable and efficient cleanliness analysis is necessary to ensure quality. Efficient and reliable cleanliness analysis solutions from Leica Microsystems enable suppliers and manufacturers to ensure better product performance and lifetime through the analysis of particle quantity, size, and composition.

Perform more efficient and reliable particle counting and classification according to international and regional standards with a selection of dedicated configurations tailored to meet your specific requirements.

1

2

3

4

Product classification Cleanliness Expert

Applications

quality control particle counting purity testing purity control Defect analysis particle analysis microscopy
Show all

Request information about Cleanliness Expert now

Mikroskopiesysteme: Cleanliness Expert

Target contamination fast

All about Leica

Find more Mikroskopiesysteme and related products

Microscopes
alphaCART New

alphaCART by WITec

Mobile Raman microspectroscopy: laboratory analysis directly on the object

Non-destructive analysis of large, immobile samples that do not fit under a microscope

Raman microscopes
View product
ParticleScout

ParticleScout by WITec

Find particles automatically, classify them precisely and identify them easily with Raman microscopy

Accelerated and extremely precise analysis of microplastics, pharmaceutics and foods or beverages

particle analysis software
View product
Apreo 2 Scanning Electron Microscope

Apreo 2 Scanning Electron Microscope by Thermo Fisher Scientific

Apreo 2 SEM: Scanning Electron Microscope with Impressive Resolution Specifications

Unmatched versatility powered by ChemiSEM Technology

scanning electron microscopes
View product
DM6 M

DM6 M by Leica

Upright Material Microscope

All Set and remembered

microscopes
View product
DM8000 M & DM12000 M

DM8000 M & DM12000 M by Leica

See More, Detect Faster

High-throughput Inspection Systems

Optische Inspektionssysteme
View product
inVia Qontor

inVia Qontor by Renishaw

Raman Microspectroscopy with Automatic Focus Tracking to Save You Time and Effort

A confocal Raman microscope suitable for samples with uneven, curved or rough surfaces

Raman microscopes
View product
JEOL SEM Series

JEOL SEM Series by JEOL

Always the right SEM:Characterization of surface structure & elemental analysis for all applications

Looking for a versatile, indispensable tool for your R&D? JEOL‘s SEMs will exceed your expectation!

View product
LUMOS II

LUMOS II by Bruker

FT-IR microscopy in the fast lane - the LUMOS II

One infrared microscope for all

FT-IR microscopes
View product
alpha300 R

alpha300 R by WITec

3D Raman microscopes with unequalled speed, sensitivity and resolution

Visualize and characterize every chemical detail

Raman microscopes
View product
Emspira 3

Emspira 3 by Leica

Inspiring simple inspection

Inspect with a single system

digital microscopes
View product
View all microscopes

Find Cleanliness Expert and related products in the theme worlds

Topic World Particle Analysis

Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!

25+ products
10+ whitepaper
20+ brochures
View topic world
Topic World Particle Analysis

Topic World Particle Analysis

Particle analysis methods allow us to study tiny particles in various materials and reveal their properties. Whether in environmental monitoring, nanotechnology or the pharmaceutical industry, particle analysis gives us a glimpse into a hidden world where we can decipher the composition, size and shape of particles. Experience the fascinating world of particle analysis!

25+ products
10+ whitepaper
20+ brochures
View topic world